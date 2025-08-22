Rock and Rolls: £500k Phantom takes a plunge in swimming pool

To celebrate the Phantom’s 100th anniversary, Rolls-Royce has recreated one of the most audacious stunts in rock music history.

John Redfern
John Redfern
Rock and Rolls Royce Phantom

Rolls-Royce has paid tribute to a rock ‘n’ roll legend by submerging its flagship Phantom in a swimming pool.

Across 100 years and eight generations, the Rolls-Royce Phantom has embedded itself into the world of music. Famous owners include everyone from Duke Ellington and Fred Astaire, to Elvis Presley and John Lennon. 

The Phantom has endured as a symbol of music industry success and excess, leading Rolls-Royce to recreate the infamous tale of Keith Moon, drummer for The Who, plunging his Phantom into a pool.

The king of rock ‘n’ roll

Rock and Rolls Royce Phantom

Now part of rock folklore, the story runs that Moon was celebrating his 21st birthday at a Holiday Inn in Flint, Michigan. 

While enjoying the party, Moon is said to have pushed the Rolls-Royce into the motel’s swimming pool. The drummer later claimed the car may have been a Lincoln Continental instead, with others saying no vehicle at all ended up in the water. 

Perhaps the truth does not really matter, though. The idea of a submerged Rolls-Royce Phantom remains a symbol of ultimate rock ‘n’ roll extravagance. 

Taking a dunk

Rock and Rolls Royce Phantom

Tinside Lido in Plymouth is, arguably, a classier location than a Michigan motel for recreating a rock legend – and dunking a Rolls-Royce Phantom EWB worth £500,000.

In collaboration with Rolling Stone magazine, Rolls-Royce placed a Phantom Series II development prototype into the water for a special photoshoot. 

Moved into position by barge, and then craned onto a submerged platform, the modern interpretation is less dramatic in its execution than Keith Moon’s effort. Nonetheless, the stunt apparently led to confusion among local Plymouth residents

An enduring cultural icon

Rock and Rolls Royce Phantom

Chris Brownridge, chief executive of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “From the golden age of Hollywood to the rise of hip-hop, over the last 100 years, music artists have used Phantom to project their identity and challenge convention. 

“Their motor cars often became icons in their own right, with a lasting place in the history of modern music. 

“This enduring connection reminds us that Rolls-Royce and the extraordinary people who are part of the marque’s story are united by one ambition: to make their presence felt.”

ALSO READ:

Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II review

Best luxury cars to buy in 2025

We spend a day with London’s exclusive supercar club

Related Articles

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Jeep slashes price of 2026 Gladiator truck for Canada

John Redfern - 0
The 2026 Jeep Gladiator is making its debut in the Great White North, with prices lower than for the current 2025 version.

New electric BYD Atto 2 SUV to cost from £30,850

John Redfern - 0
Targeting the Kia EV3 and Hyundai Kona Electric, the first deliveries of the new BYD Atto 2 are expected next month.

Crazy 800hp Vauxhall Corsa concept is coming to Gran Turismo

John Redfern - 0
Designed for the Gran Turismo 7 video game, the extreme Vauxhall Corsa GSE concept will also appear at the Munich Motor Show.

Arnold Clark opens new public EV charging network

Richard Aucock - 0
Car dealer Arnold Clark has opened its UK-wide ultra-rapid EV charging network to the public. More than 50 sites offer cut-price charging.