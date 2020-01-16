Added six appeal: New 2020 Porsche 718 GTS 4.0 Cayman and Boxster

Porsche has announced new 2020 GTS versions of the 718 Cayman and Boxster models, with a six-cylinder engine making a notable appearance.

The Stuttgart company had previously moved away from the flat-six engine, deeming turbocharged four-cylinder units more than sufficient.

Seeing the fitment of a 4.0-litre flat-six ‘boxer’ engine, combined with a six-speed manual transmission, is likely to be music to the ears of Porsche purists.

At the heart of the mid-engined 718 Cayman coupe and open-top Boxster is a detuned version of the flat-six found in the range-topping 718 GT4 and Spyder.

Although output falls from 420 hp seen in the GT4, it still remains at an impressive 400 hp with torque unchanged at 310 lb-ft.

A 7,800 rpm rev limit is also marginally lower, but the standard sports exhaust means the 718 GTS models should still have more than sufficient aural excitement.

The figures from Porsche also place the performance of the GTS pairing close to the formidable GT4 version.

0-62 mph is said to take 4.5 seconds in the GTS, 0.1 seconds slower than the GT4, with a top speed of 182 mph.

Given that the 718 GTS models are intended by Porsche to be “great companions for any journey”, we imagine buyers can live with the 6 mph slower top speed compared to the GT4.

Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) sports suspension is fitted as standard, lowering the GTS cars by 20 mm. A mechanical limited-slip differential is also part of the deal, with Porsche Active Drivetrain Mounts along for the ride.

Distinguishing the GTS cars from regular 718 models is a Sport Design front bumper with dark detailing used on the air intakes and splitter.

A GTS-specific rear bumper accommodates the twin tailpipes for the sports exhaust system, with darkened front and rear lights also included.

Just in case anyone at the filling station is unsure as to which 718 model you have bought, ‘GTS 4.0’ lettering is applied to the doors.

A set of black 20-inch alloy wheels are included, wearing high-performance tyres. Upgraded brakes with red-painted calipers are standard fitment, with Porsche’s ceramic composite brakes on the options list.

Dark Alcantara material is used extensively throughout the cabin, covering the sports seats, steering wheel, manual gear knob, and roof lining in the Cayman GTS coupe. An optional GTS package can bring carbon fibre trim, and a greater degree of interior colour personalisation.

Despite performance aimed at the road, Porsche has also included the Track Precision App for the new GTS models. This allows drivers to record and replay their performance when using their 718 on a race circuit.

Prices for the new six-cylinder GTS models have increased, with the 718 Cayman now costing from £64,088. Those wanting open-top thrills in the 718 Boxster will need to find £65,949 before the lure of the Porsche options list.

Orders can be placed now, and UK buyers do get the benefit of a tailored driver coaching session at the Silverstone-based Porsche Experience Centre.