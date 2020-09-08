Free 12-month engine warranty at Castrol workshops

Independent Castrol Service workshops will now give a free 12-month engine warranty to all motorists who have an oil change using Castrol lubricants.

Neither the garage nor the customer have to pay a penny: all warranty costs are covered by Castrol.

Customers have seven days to register following the service for the 12-month warranty.

The warranty package, which is valid for those covering up to 18,000 miles in a year, is intended to help independent workshops attract and retain more customers.

Research by Castrol shows that comprehensive warranty cover is one of the main reasons that customers use franchised workshops.

The new Castrol Engine Warranty scheme allows more affordable independents to offer similar reassurance.

“There is no financial risk to the participating workshop should there be an issue with the engine following a service or oil change,” said Layla Yebaile, head of marketing at Castrol.

All warranty claims are submitted online by the customer. Once a claim has been received, owners either take their car to the workshop or, if it can’t be driven, arrange for a home inspection.

Customers will also be reminded just before the end of the 12-month warranty that it is about to expire.

“It gives greater peace of mind to the customer, and provides another way for businesses to differentiate themselves,” said Yebaile.

