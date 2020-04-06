Ford Peace of Mind offer gives cashback to new car buyers

Ford is hoping to give new car buyers worried about doing a deal during the coronavirus crisis the confidence to still go ahead with a wide-ranging new offer.

The Ford Peace of Mind deal, which runs for cars ordered in April and May 2020, includes payment holidays, the offer of cashback or discounts on the transaction price.

Many cars are also available with zero percent finance.

Ford Peace of Mind: how it works

New car buyers first decide whether they want a vehicle discount or cashback paid when the car is collected.

Amounts range from £650 to £1,500, depending on the Ford model.

Ford says the cashback can cover the first three months of car finance payments. Discounts are added to the deposit allowance.

Buyers can then opt for a three-month payment holiday. Ford Credit will only take the first payment instalment in month four of the agreement.

The package effectively means Ford new car buyers can have a six-month payment holiday.

Ford vans are included in the deal, too.

All Ford commercial vehicles come with a zero percent finance offer.

Andy Barratt, Ford of Britain MD, said: “Ford wants to reassure customers that unprecedented times should not prevent them opting for a replacement new car or van.

“Customers are putting a new-found priority on reliable motoring from a trusted brand and our innovative ‘Peace of Mind’ programme helps achieve that.”

Ford adds that showrooms are still closed – but buyers can order online and take remote delivery of their new cars.

Key workers can also arrange with dealers to take urgent delivery.