Citroen receives AUTOBEST Best Users’ Car of Europe 2026 trophy for C3 Aircross

Citroen CEO Xavier Chardon has officially received the AUTOBEST Conquest Best Users’ Car of Europe 2026 trophy for the Citroen C3 Aircross.

The C3 Aircross was voted by both the AUTOBEST jury (including Motoring Research’s Richard Aucock) and car users across Europe as the most user-friendly car on the market.

For the first time, car users were given an equal vote alongside the 32-strong AUTOBEST jury – and it was the public vote that helped swing things in Citroen’s way.

“This distinction means a great deal to us as it directly reflects the voice of our customers,” said Chardon after accepting the trophy.

“It shows that we have succeeded in designing a vehicle that is simple, comfortable and intuitive, designed above all to make everyday life easier. This is exactly Citroen’s ambition: to offer cars that are in line with our customers’ expectation.”

AUTOBEST first

“This is the first time in history when the people of Europe are voting equally with the AUTOBEST jury representing 32 nations across our continent,” said AUTOBEST chairman and founder Dan Vardie.

“With the C3 Aircross as the winner, we are pioneering a groundbreaking accolade dedicated to car users. In the end, what matters most inside our car is having a great journey – and this is exactly what Citroen promises and delivers!”

Vardie was joined by president Petros Soutzis from Cyprus, vice president Alessio Viola from Italy, and fellow vice president Richard Aucock from the UK (and Motoring Research).

Back in April, the Renault 4 was named AUTOBEST Best Buy Car of Europe 2026 following the inaugural AUTOBEST Conquest event.

The Fiat Grande Panda scooped the Best Car Design of Europe 2026 award, while the MG S5 EV won Best Affordable Car Technology Package 2026.

Other winners in the 2026 awards include Polestar and Renault. BYD executive vice president Stella Li was inducted into the MANBEST Hall of Fame for top industry leaders.

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