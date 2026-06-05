New electric Ferrari Luce meets the Pope

Two icons of Italy © Ferrari Ferrari launching its first EV is an event of near-Biblical importance in the automotive universe. So it seems fitting that the controversial SUV had an audience with Pope Leo XIV – the head of the Catholic Church. The Luce has broken the internet like no car since the Jaguar Project 00 concept, and most of the comments on social media are decidedly negative. Leo XIV sat behind the wheel of the new Ferrari, but his opinions on the car were not made public. So, could the Luce be a contender for the next Popemobile? Stranger things have happened, as we’re about to discover…

Popemobiles in pictures © Mercedes-Benz Designed to allow His Holiness to attend public parades and complete his official duties, the role of official ‘Popemobile’ has been filled by many vehicles over the years, from a Fiat Panda to a Jeep Wrangler. The current Popemobile, seen here with the late Pope Francis, was supplied by Mercedes-Benz: a fully electric G580 with a central rear seat and removable canopy roof. Keep reading for more of the unusual vehicles used by pontiffs over the years.

Mercedes-Benz G580 © Mercedes-Benz Painted in a traditional shade of Pearl White – with its dashboard in the same colour – the custom G580 has a red floor and two additional rear seats behind the Pope. Many of its miles will likely be conducted at walking pace as part of a parade. However, the electric Mercedes can make a quick getaway if required. A substantial 587hp, along with 859lb ft of torque, means the 0-62mph dash takes just 4.7 seconds.

Fisker Ocean © Fisker This adapted Fisker Ocean – also electric – is a different style of Popemobile, with a large ‘cupola’ viewing deck atop its roof. It has a range of 350 miles and a 100 percent vegan interior, including carpets made from recycled plastic bottles. Pope Francis apparently chose the Fisker due to his concern for the environment and the impacts of climate change.

Fisker Ocean © Fisker Company boss Henrik Fisker showed his proposal to Pope Francis during a visit to the Vatican. Fisker previously worked at BMW and Aston Martin, where he helped design the Z8 and DB9 respectively. A company statement said: ‘The spacious interior of the Fisker Ocean SUV supports a large and modern all-glass cupola, offering accessibility and visibility for Pope Francis to greet the faithful’.

Skoda Enyaq iV © Skoda Here is another electric Popemobile, albeit a more under-the-radar example. The Skoda Enyaq iV was used by Pope Francis for a visit to Slovakia. This particular vehicle was black, rather than the usual white, but adaptations made specially for the head of the Catholic church included clear glass side windows and a Vatican flag-holder on the Enyaq’s front wing.

Popemobile: SVC1 © Reuters Popemobiles have been used for outdoor visits for decades – and dozens of cars have been converted during that time. Most have also worn the same famous number plate: SVC1.

Jeep Wrangler © AP Images The 2015 Popemobile was supplied by Jeep. A converted Wrangler was used when His Holiness visited Ecuador and the USA that year.

Jeep Wrangler © AP Images Here’s the Wrangler on duty in Ecuador. Throwing rose petals has become a traditional custom as the Pope passes.

Papamobile © Reuters The term ‘Popemobile’ (or, in Italian, ‘Papamobile’) is not actually an official title. But over the years, it has stuck. Today, it’s almost a brand in its own right.

Chair on wheels © Wikipedia The history of the Popemobile stretches back many years. These vehicles are the motorised equivalent of the sedia gestatoria chair, upon which Pope John Paul I was still carried until the late 1970s.

FSC-Star 660 © Wikipedia Pope John Paul II initiated the regular use of a vehicle – and this was when the term ‘Popemobile’ became widely used. This FSC-Star 660, used in 1979 when the Pope visited Poland, is one of the first ‘modern’ Popemobiles.

Fiat Popemobile © Wikipedia Pope John Paul II was actually the subject of an assassination attempt in an early Fiat Popemobile in 1981. Following this, all Popemobiles were fitted with bulletproof glass.

Nurburg 460 © Mercedes-Benz The use of Popemobile cars predates Pope John Paul II by several decades, however. And Mercedes-Benz has remained a regular supplier of vehicles throughout. Here is a 1930s Nurburg 460, as used by Pope Pius XI.

Mercedes-Benz Popemobile © Mercedes-Benz As the years passed, Mercedes-Benz Popemobiles became ever more luxurious.

Mercedes-Benz Popemobile © Mercedes-Benz They were used by the Holy See all over the world – including here in Vatican City.

Mercedes-Benz 300D © Mercedes-Benz Far from being simply cars with big sunroofs, even this 1960 Mercedes-Benz 300D was equipped with a lavish seat for the Pope. Note the comfy footrest…

Mercedes-Benz 300D Landaulet © Mercedes-Benz Pope Paul VI used a Mercedes-Benz 300D Landaulet – the W189, for Merc enthusiasts – during his pilgrimage to the Holy Land and Jordan.

Mercedes-Benz 300D Landaulet © Mercedes-Benz Note the fold-down roof, allowing Pope John XXIII to get a good view of the crowds – and, of course, helping them to see him. Enhancing the public’s view of the Pope during outdoor visits has kept Popemobile designers occupied for years.

Open-air Popemobile © REX Features This is one way of enhancing everyone’s view of the Pope, albeit a slightly less security-conscious one.

Pope-truckmobile © REX Features Here is another approach: a big truck with an open balcony on the front.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class © Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz responded to the assassination attempt on Pope John Paul II with a G-Class equipped with a secure cupola.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class © REX Features In various guises, the G-Class (formerly known as the G-Wagen) has been used by the Pope around the world.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class © Reuters The Pope meets the crowds in his Popemobile…

Mercedes-Benz G-Class © Reuters …always accompanied by the security services, to ensure he is fully protected.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class © Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz vehicles are sometimes used by the Pope when he’s not on official public visits, too. In 1985, the firm presented him with this special W126 S-Class. It was fitted with extra security features and other Pope-bespoke details.

Hyundai Santa Fe © Getty Images Not that the Pope remains wedded to Mercedes-Benz, of course. He has also used Hyundai Popemobiles.

Kia Popemobile © Wikipedia Kia, Hyundai’s South Korean sister company, also gets in on the action.

Volkswagen Touareg © REX Features This Volkswagen Touareg Popemobile looks rather like a giant roller skate.

Toyota Hilux © AP Images The world’s biggest car company, Toyota, has also supplied Popemobiles in the past.

Isuzu D-Max © AP Images A pick-up Popemobile here, built by Isuzu.

Isuzu Popemobile in Paraguay © Reuters Seen here in convoy, the Isuzu was used by Pope Francis when he visited Paraguay.

Kia Soul © Reuters What, no cupola? We’re a bit less impressed by this Kia Soul Popemobile.

Oddball Popemobile © Reuters This Popemobile used by Pope Francis in Manila also seems rather unusual.

Take a seat © Reuters Some lucky people get to see the Popemobile up close. We suspect the Pope’s seat is kept out of bounds.

Golf cart © REX Features Not that the Holy Father always uses luxury vehicles. Golf cart Popemobile, anyone?

Hole-in-one © AP Images At least Pope Francis sees the funny side.

Renault 4 © Reuters Here’s an unusual Popemobile: an old Renault 4. Don’t worry – it wasn’t intended to be an official car. Instead, it was a gift, presented to Pope Francis in 2013.

Renault Kangoo Maxi ZE © Renault Renault presented Pope Benedict XVI with a more modern Popemobile in 2012: an all-electric Kangoo Maxi ZE.

Renault Kangoo Maxi ZE © Renault Former Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn – a man, perhaps, in need of absolution – handed over the zero-emissions Renault EV during a visit to the Pope’s summer residence in Castel Gandolfo.

Renault Kangoo Maxi ZE © Renault Ghosn said the donation was “a means for Renault to reaffirm its strong and durable commitment to sustainable development and respect for the environment”.

Renault Kangoo Maxi ZE © Renault It may be eco-conscious, but Renault’s French coachbuilder Gruau ensured the Pope wasn’t travelling in coach class. We assume the leather was sustainable.

Mercedes-Benz M-Class © Mercedes-Benz Back to Mercedes-Benz now. Pope Benedict XVI was presented with this special M-Class in 2012.

Mercedes-Benz M-Class © Mercedes-Benz Then-Daimler boss Dieter Zetsche handed over the vehicle to Pope Benedict at the Vatican.

Mercedes-Benz M-Class © Mercedes-Benz It’s rare for a Popemobile to be granted such prominence at the Vatican – this shows how well-established the Pope’s relationship with Mercedes-Benz has become.

Mercedes-Benz M-Class © Mercedes-Benz Dr Zetsche also personally showed Pope Benedict around the Mercedes-Benz M-Class Popemobile. Note the special bodywork and side-hinged tailgate.

Mercedes-Benz M-Class © REX Features Here’s an earlier version of the Mercedes-Benz M-Class during transit for the Pope’s visit to the UK in 2010. Ever wondered how Popemobiles travel the world? Now you know.

Smart eBike Popemobile © Mercedes-Benz A Popemobile with a twist: Pope Francis revealed this Smart eBike from the funky city car company. He appears to be taking it in good humour.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class © Reuters When it comes to Mercedes-Benz and Popemobiles, though, there’s no escaping the Holy Father’s love for a G-Class.

Giving a wave © Getty Images Will Pope Francis be similarly delighted by his new Fisker Ocean Popemobile? Time will tell.

Jeep of faith © Reuters Here’s another photo from the Pope’s 2015 visit to Ecuador in the converted Wrangler.