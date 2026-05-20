Ford Fiesta at 50: The small car that made a big impact

The Fiesta-val all started in 1976 © Ford The humble Ford Fiesta holds a special place in many of our hearts. Whether it was the car we learned to drive in, our first brand new car or even the first hot hatchback we owned, many of us have a special connection with the vehicle originally codenamed ‘Bobcat’. Launched in 1976 and discontinued in 2023, the sadly departed Ford Fiesta would be 50 years old this year. Over seven generations, Ford shifted more than 4.3 million Fiestas in the UK alone – with more than one in every 20 cars sold during that time being a Fiesta. It frequently topped the sales chart, and eventually overtook the Ford Escort as the UK’s best-selling car ever.

Join the convoy © Ford It would be wrong for the Fiesta’s 50th birthday to pass unnoticed, then. So let’s rewind the clock to 2016, when we joined 40 Fiestas gathered together to celebrate the car’s 40th. The convoy travelled from the Dagenham factory in East London to the Ford Summer Festival, held at Brighton Racecourse. It was a Fiesta fiesta, if you will.

Made in Dagenham © Ford Ford invited us along, with the promise that they had something extra special lined up for us to drive. We’ll come to that in a moment, but first a bit about Dagenham, where the cars congregated. Although the plant no longer built entire vehicles in 2016, more than a million engines were made there every year. Indeed, Dagenham was the largest producer of Ford diesel engines in the world.

Fiesta goes home © Ford The Fiesta was built at several plants around the world, but it remained a constant at Dagenham. In fact, it was the last car made there; the final one rolled off the production line in 2002. For many of the cars on the 40th anniversary run, they were ‘going home’.

Fiesta fans assemble © Ford A total of 40 Fiestas gathered at the site, from original Mk1s to brand new sixth-generation models, fresh off the production line. Although some were owned by Ford, many were driven there by enthusiasts, keen to join in the Fiesta’s birthday celebrations.

Other Fords joining in © Ford We’ll get to the Fiestas taking part in the run, among which there were some very special examples. But first, check out the entourage: from a rare two-door Corsair to a near-mint Ford Scorpio Cosworth.

Our Fiesta for the day © Ford This was our steed for the run. It’s a 1981 Mk1 Fiesta Popular, and still a part of Ford’s UK heritage fleet. Finished in a rather fetching beige, this Fiesta would have been the cheapest way into Ford ownership when it was new. You could have parked one on your driveway for just £1,856 – provided you could manage without such luxuries as carpet and a passenger door mirror.

Steady as she goes © Ford Powered by a 950cc engine, the entry-level Fiesta delivered 45hp and could return 47.9 mpg at a constant 56 mph. Restored by Ford after it was donated by the widow of former Fiesta GB Club secretary, Andy Steele, the car is in near-mint ‘as new’ condition.

Leaving Dagenham © Ford Heading out of Dagenham towards the A13 dual carriageway and eventually the M25, the convoy of Fiestas received plenty of respect. On roads where van drivers are usually urging you out of the way at every opportunity, the Fiestas saw nothing but smiles and thumbs up. There’s a lot of love for this little car.

Onto the M25 © Ford Following Autocar’s Steve Cropley in a Fiesta XR2i, the beige mean machine had no trouble settling into a cruise of 60mph on the M25.

Trying to keep cool © Ford On the entire route there was only one temporary breakdown: a Mk5 Fiesta Zetec S was spotted stranded in roadworks early on in the route. I later discovered it was diagnosed as a faulty air-con compressor, so turning off the A/C cured it. Maybe they’d feel some sympathy for me in the stifling hot Mk1.

Ford Fiesta XR2 Fly © Ford Other highlights included this XR2 ‘Fly’, a rare convertible created by Crayford. With a list price of more than £8,000 when new, it sold in very small numbers – making it very desirable today.

Joining the EU © Ford This stunning bronze Mk1 Fiesta was driven all the way from Belgium for the event.

Ford Fiesta Bravo 2 © Ford As special editions go, this certainly ticks the box. Based on a Fiesta L, the Bravo 2 added chrome window surrounds, a silver grille, silver wheel centre caps and a two-tone paint job. ‘Bound to make you feel good,’ the brochure claimed in 1983. We can’t dispute that.

Ford Fiesta Ghia © Ford This is the Mk2 Fiesta everyone wanted: a Ghia. With its crushed velour seats and plastic mouldings to protect the body sides, the world knew you were doing well if you bought a Fiesta Ghia.

Ford Fiesta Supersport © Ford The 1.3-litre Ford Fiesta Supersport arrived ahead of the XR2, effectively testing the market for a hot Fiesta. Based on the 1300 Sport, just 3,000 examples were built. It’s very sought-after today.

Ford Fiesta ST200 © Ford It wasn’t all old Fiestas, of course. Ford was showing off its then-new Fiesta ST200 on the run to Brighton. We had the pleasure of driving it on the return journey.

Ford Summer Festival © Ford After arriving at Brighton Racecourse, the convoy was ushered into the show where the cars were on display for the public to enjoy.

Cutting the cake © Ford There was even a birthday cake cut to celebrate 40 years of the Fiesta.