Formula 2 driver Mick Schumacher has opened an online shop. This follows ‘numerous calls’ for the son of the legendary F1 driver, Michael, to create access to his collection and prized memorabilia.

The Mick Schumacher range includes caps, t-shirts, hoodies, model cars, miniature helmets and items relating to his even more famous father.

To celebrate the launch of the shop, orders over €75 (£65) will receive the 2019 cap for free.

Although the Mick Schumacher model cars look good, we’re rather taken by the Michael Schumacher Mercedes-Benz 190E DTM Car from 1991. It’s not available to order, which is good news for our bank account.

If you’re feeling flush for cash, you can pre-order a Mick Schumacher half helmet mural for €1,699 (£1,483). Only 50 will be produced – each one coming with a certificate signed by Schumacher.

For something a little more affordable, the 2019 cap is available for the reduced price of €19.90 (£17.38).

‘Great to have a new platform’

Mick Schumacher said: “I am happy to present mickschumachershop.com as part of our joint journey in motorsport. It’s great to have a new platform for my entire collection, documenting my way in motorsports so far.”

Markus Schell, CEO of MBA-Sport, the company behind the shop, added: “It is a pleasure to see Mick Schumacher grow up as an up-and-coming motorsport icon and to develop his collection alongside that of his father Michael.

“We are big Mick Schumacher fans and follow his career with great interest, while we would like to offer his growing fan base an attractive online shop portal with his collection and many collectables.”

Click here to visit the online shop. You can also follow Mick Schumacher on Instagram.