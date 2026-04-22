Japan’s most stunning car designs through the decades

The best looking cars from Japan © Mazda Japan is a nation that loves its cars. And boy, does it also know how to design an iconic one. Through the years, some of the most head-turning cars ever have proudly emerged from the land of the rising sun. There have been many more than you may remember, too – from city cars to supercars. Of course, choosing the best looking Japanese cars isn’t an exact science. This is a highly subjective subject, so you might not agree with our nominations. If nothing else, though, these cars prove that Japan has given the world some truly beautiful vehicles – and others that simply make you stop and stare. Reply in the comments to let us know which ones we have missed

Fast and furious… but beautiful? © Bonhams Most of us can agree the third-generation ‘FD’ Mazda RX-7 on the previous slide is a beautiful car. This one? We’re not so sure. Recently auctioned at the Goodwood Festival of Speed for a remarkable £911,000, it’s one of two RX-7s built for The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. The wide-arched Fortune bodykit was fitted by Japan’s Veilside tuning company, leaving only the roof and tailgate panels unmodified. Driven in the movie by retired drift racer Han, the RX-7 features in many close-ups and static shots.

Mazda RX-7 FD © Pixabay Ah, that’s better. In his book Mazda MX-5: The Complete Story, Antony Ingram says the third-generation Mazda RX-7 was ‘one of a handful of Japanese sports cars that shocked the West out of its complacency towards Far-Eastern cars’. The FD wasn’t so much designed as poured from a bottle. Many have been modified, inspired in part by The Fast and the Furious films, but the original RX-7 sets a beautifully high bar.

Toyota 2000GT © Toyota Few cars are as beguiling as the Toyota 2000GT, often nicknamed the ‘Japanese E-Type’. Had circumstances been different, the Yamaha-built 2000GT may have worn a Nissan badge, but by the time the alluring prototype had been unveiled at the 1965 Tokyo Motor Show, its future as a Toyota had been secured. The Corolla might be Japan’s most successful export, but the 2000GT is among its most beautiful.

Toyota Celica A20 © Toyota If the 2000GT was the ‘Japanese E-Type’, the first generation Celica was the ‘Japanese Mustang’. But while the 2000GT was designed to be a low-volume sports car, the original Celica was aimed at delivering affordability and practicality to a wider audience. Many Celicas followed, but none could match the purity of the original.

Datsun 240Z © Datsun ‘The difference between the Datsun 240Z and your everyday three-and-a-half thousand dollar sports car is that about twice as much thinking went into the Datsun. It shows. For the money, the 240Z is an almost brilliant car.’ A quote from Car and Driver, June 1970, in which the journalist claimed the 240Z could potentially beat the Opel GT, MGB and Porsche 914. He was right: the 240Z outsold all European sports cars in the US.

Nissan Z © Nissan Nissan recently resurrected its classic badge on this sports car, simply called the Z. And that’s ‘Zee’ rather than ‘Zed’, because the handsome coupe primarily targets the US market, and won’t be sold over here. A twin-turbocharged engine delivers 400hp and 350lb ft of torque, while retro styling clearly references the classic 240Z. Sadly, Europeans will have to make do with the Qashqai and Juke…

Nissan Skyline GT-R PGC10 © Nissan Even the most diehard of Nissan Skyline fans might be forced to admit some of the cars are more brutal than beautiful, but there’s something wonderfully pure and innocent about the PGC10. This represents the very genesis of Skyline GT-R and, as such, it deserves a place in the Japanese automotive hall of fame.

Lexus LFA © Lexus The first Lexus LFA rolled off the production line in December 2010, a full decade after development had started. Two years later, number 500 was built, by which time the LFA had cemented its place at the top table of the supercar elite. None other than Jeremy Clarkson ranks it as the best car of all time.

Nissan 300ZX Z32 © Nissan Lamborghini liked the look of the Nissan 300ZX Z32 so much, it borrowed the headlights for its ageing Diablo. The 90s 300ZX managed to blend beauty with brute force and, in Twin Turbo guise, was able to rub shoulders with cars wearing Corvette and Porsche badges.

Honda NSX © Honda The second-generation Honda NSX is many things, but styling-wise it can’t hold a candle to the original. As enthusiasts, we’d prefer the pre-facelift version (because pop-up headlights), but the timeless styling of the NSX will always appeal.

Mazda Cosmo 110S © Mazda The Mazda Cosmo 110S was as striking as it was innovative, being the world’s first mass-produced car to be powered by a twin-rotor rotary engine. Its styling is more ‘Jetsons’ with a hint of Italian seasoning than it is Japanese, but that doesn’t preclude it from a list of the best looking cars ever to emerge from Japan.

Toyota MR2 W10 © Toyota The Toyota MR2 will go down in history as Japan’s first mass production mid-engined car, but it also happened to be a very fine sports car. The ‘Midship Runabout 2’ was launched in 1984, although development work had begun in the mid-1970s.

Subaru XT © Subaru The Subaru XT looked like it had been thrust straight out of a Famicom video game, with its distinctive wedge-like styling giving it a remarkable drag coefficient of 0.29. It was also a technical tour de force, with the turbocharged versions featuring an 80s-tastic digital dashboard. A sales success it wasn’t, but the styling is so of its time.

Datsun Cherry E10 © Datsun Proof that you don’t need deep pockets to put something distinctive on your driveway, the Datsun Cherry looked effortlessly cool. This was the first front-wheel-drive Datsun and it carved a niche in the soon-to-be burgeoning supermini sector. For maximum style points, opt for the slightly oddball 120A Coupe (not pictured).

Honda CR-X © Honda While the European carmakers were engaged in a race to deliver the definitive hot hatch, Honda played a different card. The CR-X was little more than a shortened Civic, but the pert coupe offered fun by the bucket-load. It also helped that it looked a million dollars.

Honda CR-Z © Honda The CR-Z of 2010 revived the spirit of the CR-X, but added a hybrid drivetrain. Its low nose, wedgy profile and chopped, Kamm-style tail looked pretty and distinctive, even if performance was modest for a sports car.

Isuzu Piazza © Isuzu The Giugiaro-designed Asso di Fiori was unveiled at the 1979 Tokyo Motor Show and went on to become the Isuzu Piazza of 1980. ‘It is a concentrate of technology and innovative solutions that will be adopted all over the world: a technology that creates a school,’ said ItalDesign Giugiaro, confusingly.

Mazda MX-5 © Mazda With a face that looks like it has driven straight out of the 2006 Disney Pixar movie Cars, the Mazda MX-5 was always destined for greatness. Of course, the original MX-5 predates the movie by 17 years and it would go on to become the definitive junior sports car.

Mazda 3 © Mazda Is there a prettier modern hatchback than the Mazda 3? Despite being a family-friendly rival for the Volkswagen Golf and Ford Focus, it looks more like a small coupe. There’s also a saloon version, but the hatch is the one to have.

Toyota Supra A80 © Toyota The Supra A80 is another example of a Japanese carmaker mixing it with the sports car elite. In twin-turbocharged guise, the Supra could reach speeds of 170mph, or significantly more if you tweaked the engine to something in the region of 1,000hp. Many did.

Toyota Supra A90 © Toyota What the current Toyota Supra lacks in beauty, it makes up for in head-turning drama. Compare this, with its slash-cut vents, bulbous haunches and ‘double bubble’ roof, to the slightly anonymous Porsche Cayman. No contest.

Subaru Impreza P1 © Subaru The best looking Subaru Impreza? Many would argue – with some justification – that the RB5 just edges it, but our money’s on the Prodrive-fettled P1. Proof that you don’t need gold wheels to look good…

Honda Prelude Mk2 © Honda Honda didn’t build an ugly Prelude, just five generations of automotive delight. Choosing the best looking version is tough, but we’ve settled on the Mk2. Why? Because, once again, pop-up headlights, of course.

Mitsubishi Colt Lancer Turbo © Mitsubishi For the mirrored ‘2000 Turbo’ decal alone, the Mitsubishi/Colt Lancer Turbo deserves a place on this list. The rubber rear spoiler also helps, as does the fact that this is essentially the godfather of all future Mitsubishi Evos.

Lexus IS300 Sportcross © Lexus The first controversial choice on the list? We beg to differ, because the Lexus IS300 Sportcross is one of the best looking ‘lifestyle’ estates ever built. It helps that the IS200 saloon was a fine looking base car.

Autozam AZ-1 © Autozam The coolest kei car ever built, we reckon. Consider the facts: the Autozam AZ-1 featured gullwing doors and a mid-engine layout, while only 4,300 were ever assembled. It also helps that it looks like a supercar that’s been treated to a makeover by Micro Machines.

Subaru SVX © Subaru Subaru doesn’t do conventional beauty. But then Subaru has never really been conventional, choosing to focus on technological innovation and all-purpose dependability. The company claimed the ‘greenhouse’ design was ‘the window within a window’ and the results were spectacular. A worthy successor to the XT.

Isuzu Vehicross © Isuzu If Hot Wheels built an off-roader for use on Mars, the results might look something like this. The Isuzu Vehicross is the only SUV to make our list, simply because it renders all other SUVs a little dull and, well… earthlike. Note: the Suzuki Jimny is a 4×4, not an SUV.

Suzuki Jimny © Suzuki And here is the Jimny. You could hardly call it beautiful, but the little Suzuki is certainly good looking. Thanks to its boxy design, tiny dimensions and wheel-on-the-back charm, the Jimny offers the character and universal appeal that larger 4x4s can only dream of.

Mazda MX-6 © Mazda Beautiful thing, isn’t it? It’s hard to believe the elegant Mazda MX-6 shared its platform with the deeply uncool (but strangely appealing) Ford Probe. Indeed, the MX-6 was built alongside the Probe at the Flat Rock plant in Michigan.

Toyota Celica T160 © Toyota The T160 was the first Toyota Celica to adopt a front-wheel-drive layout, but it also happened to be one of the most attractive. The ideal specification would have to be the GT-Four homologation special.

Subaru Legacy © Subaru What were we saying about Subaru and conventional beauty? Scrub that, because the Legacy has always offered elegance and charm, especially in saloon guise. We’ll take a second-generation model, as pictured here.

Suzuki Cappuccino © Suzuki We were tempted to include the latest Suzuki Ignis, but while that didn’t make the cut, the diminutive Cappuccino roadster manages to creep in. A cult car in its own lifetime, the Suzuki Cappuccino is a car you’ll want to grab by the cheeks and say ‘coochie coochie coo’. Or something.

Isuzu 117 Coupe © Isuzu A forgotten gem of the Japanese car industry, the Isuzu 117 Coupe was penned by Giorgetto Giugiaro. Remove the Isuzu badge and this could pass as a Lancia or a Fiat.

Mazda MX-3 © Mazda A neat looking thing, isn’t it? The Mazda MX-3 is famous for having one of the smallest V6 engines ever to power a car, with its sweet 1.8-litre unit redlining at around 8,000rpm. Think of the MX-3 as a Mazda MX-5 with a little more practicality, not to mention more roof.

Toyota MR2 W20 © Toyota Dynamically, the second generation Toyota MR2 might not be the choice of the enthusiast, but there’s no doubting its good looks. The W20 looks every inch the pint-sized Ferrari.

Nissan Silvia CSP311 © Nissan Do not adjust your set, this is not a Lancia Fulvia. The Nissan Silvia CSP311 was the work of Albrecht von Goertz, the designer responsible for the BMW 507 and the stillborn Nissan 2000GT (before it became a Toyota). The CSP311 was used by Japanese police to patrol National Route 466, in particular the Daisan Keihin Road.

Toyota Corolla SR5 © Toyota If you thought the Toyota Corolla was about as exciting as watching an electricity meter, think again. The Toyota Corolla SR5 was both elegant and sophisticated, and a far cry from the appliance-like cars of today.

Honda S2000 © Honda Perhaps unsurprisingly, Honda’s take on the classic roadster recipe majored on high-revving engines. Whether this is a good thing is a debate for another day because this gallery is focused on looks alone. And in this respect, the S2000 scores as high as its 9,000rpm redline.

Eunos Cosmo JC © Eunos Back in 1990, Mazda launched the Eunos Cosmo JC as its flagship motor: a kind of technological shop window. Sadly, it was only ever sold in Japan (although a few were exported), but it remains a wonderful looking 2+2 coupe.

Honda Legend Coupe © Honda Since 1985, the Legend has served as Honda’s flagship vehicle, offering a Japanese take on the ‘grace, space and pace’ recipe. OK, so it’s more waft than outright pace, but the Legend is very good at what it sets out to do. The Coupe model offers fewer doors but more style.

Toyota Corolla E20 © Toyota Wow, the second-generation Toyota Corolla coupe was remarkably good looking. We’d take ours in desirable Levin spec, thank you.

Nissan Sentra SE-R © Nissan Another controversial choice? We love the Nissan Sentra SE-R for its unashamedly three-box styling and surprisingly sharp dynamics. It’s an old-school take on the compact performance car recipe, and it’s all the better for it.

Daihatsu Copen © Daihatsu Some will love the cutesy, almost Noddy-like styling of the Daihatsu Copen, while others will hate it. You can make up your own mind.

Honda S500 © Honda Japan’s sports car industry can trace its roots back to the delightful S500, which would spawn the later S600 and S800 models.

Toyota Sera © Toyota It’s hard to believe the butterfly-doored Sera was based on the humble Toyota Starlet. Good looking? You decide.

Prince Skyline Sport © Prince The Prince Skyline Sport was based on the very Japanese Gloria, but the styling was 100 percent Italian. It was penned by Giovanni Michelotti – note the headlights, which are reminiscent of those found on the Triumph Vitesse. Sadly, just 60 of these beautiful cars were ever produced.

Toyota Century © Toyota It might not be beautiful in a traditional sense, but the Toyota Century is elegant, understated, imposing and so very classy. From the wool fabric seats to the net curtains, we adore the Century. We also have a hunch that, unlike so many other luxury cars on sale today, the styling will never date.

Datsun Sports © Datsun We’ve featured the ‘Japanese E-Type’ and ‘Japanese Mustang’. Now it’s time for the ‘Japanese MGB’. The styling of the Datsun Sports series of cars wasn’t as resolved as the classic roadster lines of the MGB, but it evolved beautifully, particularly in the case of the 1600 and 2000 models.