Sector-busting cars that bent the rules

The cars that did things differently © Kingsley Cars Some cars bend the rules almost to breaking point, be it splicing one type of car with another, or by offering performance way beyond the norm. We’re not necessarily talking about world-firsts or game-changers here, just cars that carved out their own niche. Let’s explore some of the greatest sector-busting cars. Tell us in the comments what else we should include!

Nissan Qashqai © Nissan Nobody in the industry could have predicted just how successful the Qashqai would be. In 2006, Nissan launched a car with the practicality of an SUV, but with the ease of driving and fuel economy of a hatchback. How could it fail? Millions of sales later, Nissan’s hunch has been proved right. Sure, there were so-called ‘soft-roaders’ before the Qashqai, but Nissan created what we now refer to as a crossover.

Volvo S60 Cross Country © Volvo According to Volvo, the S60 Cross Country was the world’s first crossover saloon. Possibly the last, too, given its disappointing sales. With the raised suspension and rugged design cues of the marque’s Cross Country estates, it’s a car for outdoor types who are happy to leave the dog at home. Apologies in advance to your canine friend.

Mercedes-Benz CLS © Mercedes-Benz If the Volvo crossed a saloon with an SUV, the Mercedes-Benz CLS did the same with a coupe. First launched in 2004, its sleek silhouette was like nothing else on the road, and directly inspired cars such as the Volkswagen Arteon and Audi A5 Sportback. Still looks great, doesn’t it?

Simca-Matra Rancho © Matra Mention the Simca-Matra Rancho, later renamed the Talbot Matra Rancho, to men (or women) of a certain age and they might regale you with memories of playing with a Matchbox version as a child. The French soft-roader was an oddball and a complete sales flop. But it was also way ahead of its time. We didn’t know we wanted an off-roader with no off-road ability back in the late 1970s and early 1980s. But as history will confirm, one day we would. Oh, and the Rancho also paved the way for the Renault Espace.

Renault Espace © Renault We certainly must mention the Renault Espace, a car that celebrates its 40th birthday in 2024. It was undoubtedly the first truly mass-market people carrier and, once again, it was the work of Matra. The Espace was developed as a successor to the Rancho, but having approached Peugeot, Matra was struggling to find a buyer. Fortunately Renault had the foresight to see the potential of the Espace and the rest, as they say, is history.

Nissan Prairie © Nissan The Renault Espace couldn’t lay claim to being the first MPV. That accolade must go to the Nissan Prairie, which managed to beat the Espace to market, although the French car was already designed. Until this point, MPVs were simple, van-like vehicles and, although by today’s standards it remains a crude machine, the Prairie was a true pioneer.

Chevrolet Suburban © GM Chevrolet claims the Suburban ‘fundamentally changed the automobile market’. There’s no doubt the original Suburban of 1935 was a forerunner to what we now consider to be an SUV. For the first time, families could travel in space and comfort in just one vehicle. How revolutionary!

Jeep Wagoneer © Stellantis In 1963, Jeep invented the luxury SUV sector with the Wagoneer. It would prove to be an incredibly successful vehicle, with production starting in 1963 and not finishing until 1991. During that time it remained virtually unchanged.

Range Rover © JLR This of course means the Range Rover wasn’t the first luxury SUV, but for us Europeans it certainly cracked open the sector. As good off-road as it was on it, the original Range Rover would enjoy a 25-year production life, near enough becoming the brand generic. As the years have gone by, the Range Rover has become ever more luxurious.

BMW X6 © BMW Combining an SUV with a coupe seems like the worst of both worlds. It’s less practical than a regular SUV, and heavier, uglier and worse to drive than a low-slung coupe. Still, what do we know? First launched in 2008, the BMW sold like steins of beer at Oktoberfest and invented a whole new niche. It’s only got uglier since.

Ford Ranger Raptor © Ford The wild Ford Ranger Raptor combines the practicality of a pick-up with the speed of a sports car. Power comes from a 292hp 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6, while long-travel Fox Racing suspension ensures nothing is quicker over tough terrain. When the apocalypse comes, best to make your escape in a Ranger Raptor.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV © Mitsubishi The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV deserves a mention here for being the first plug-in hybrid SUV. And while this round-up isn’t about world-firsts, many others have since followed its lead. In pricing the hybrid level with the regular diesel version of the Outlander, Mitsubishi played a blinder. However, a change in tax rules decimated Outlander sales almost overnight, and Mitsubishi has now withdrawn from the UK car market.

Tesla Model S © Tesla Likewise the Tesla Model S of 2012, while far from being the first electric car, deserves credit for really opening up the sector. It offers performance that could make many supercars blush – proving that ‘going green’ doesn’t have to be dull.

Volvo V70 XC © Volvo In 1997, Volvo launched the V70 XC and in doing so created the premium 4×4 estate sector. Sure, there had been many 4×4 estate cars prior to the jacked-up Volvo – with the Subaru Leone 4×4 wagon just one example – but this was the first Barbour-jacket-and-green-wellies 4×4 estate. The Audi Allroad would soon follow.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk1 © VW Was the original Volkswagen Golf GTI a sector-busting car? We think so, because it was the genesis of the modern-day hot hatchback. Its arrival signalled the end for many traditional sports cars and archaic coupes. And while on the subject of front-wheel-drive heroes, we should give an honourable mention to the Alfa Romeo Alfasud for showing the world what a front-wheel-drive car should be.

Renault Twingo © Renault The Mk1 Renault Twingo is often overlooked in the UK, but that’s partly because it was never offered for sale over here. Smaller than a Renault Clio, the Twingo was influenced by the Espace, making this a kind of fun-size MPV. A forerunner to the modern-day compact SUV, if you like.

Renault 16 © Renault The Renault 16 was the godfather of the family hatchback. Like the aforementioned Rancho, it answered a question nobody had asked. Launched in 1965, it would be many years before other cars offered the same blend of hatchback practicality, supreme ride comfort and front-wheel drive.

Honda Insight © Honda The Toyota Prius may have been the first mass-produced petrol-electric hybrid vehicle, but the original Honda Insight beat it to market. Not only that, the Honda was more advanced than the Prius and offered better economy and lower emissions. Sales were hampered by a lack of rear seats, but the Insight helped to open up a brand new market.

Honda NSX © Honda Sector-busting? Perhaps we’re clutching at straws a little, but the Honda NSX did bridge the gap between supercars and sports cars. What’s more, it was a rare example of a supercar you could use everyday.

Jensen FF © Jensen Today, four-wheel-drive road cars are commonplace, but it was the Jensen FF that paved the way. It was the first performance car to offer permanent four-wheel drive and anti-lock brakes. Not bad for a car from a small British manufacturer back in 1966.

Subaru 360 © Subaru A ‘Kei car’ is a category of small vehicle designed to comply with Japan’s strict tax and insurance regulations. The Subaru 360 can stake a claim as being the first of the breed and it was also the first car built by Subaru.

Peugeot 402 © Peugeot The Peugeot 402 of the late 1930s was the world’s first coupe-cabriolet. It’s fair to say it didn’t exactly bust the sector open, but all modern-day coupe-cabriolets can trace their roots back to this elegant French tourer.

Citroen ZX Volcane © Citroen The Citroen ZX Volcane diesel is arguably the world’s first diesel hot hatch. Sure, there had been other fast diesel hatchbacks prior to this one, but the ‘Volcane’ name gave it some extra appeal. And such things matter when it comes to hot hatches.

Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster © Ineos Most pick-up trucks offer a degree of off-road ability, but the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster combines a genuine, go-anywhere 4×4 with a useful load bed behind. You can also order a Chassis Cab version with drop-down sides, as seen here. Yes, Land Rover got here first, but the Defender has long abandoned its rugged, working vehicle roots.