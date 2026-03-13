The worst cars for wearing out their tyres

The cars and brands toughest on tyres © BMW Car servicing and maintenance specialist Kwik Fit has analysed data to track which cars in the UK need their tyres replaced most frequently. Noting which cars and brands are booked in for new tyres has allowed Kwik Fit to compile its information. The company then examined which models needed replacement rubber disproportionately often. Electric cars were found to be substantially tougher on their tyres, but one vehicle stood out far ahead of all others. Read on to discover which cars really like new shoes.

Shredding their rubber in record time © Stellantis Roger Griggs, communications director at Kwik Fit, said: “We have more than 600 Kwik Fit centres across the country and see more than two million of the UK’s cars each year, covering EVs and hybrids as well as petrol and diesel models. “As a result, we have a huge sample of data on tyre changes and other repairs on every make and model for our expert team to analyse. This, along with being independent of any one manufacturer, provides our analysts with a clearer and more comprehensive picture of the current condition of the UK car parc than almost anyone else in the motor industry.” Intriguingly, Kwik Fit found that the top five marques accounted for the vehicles most needing new tyres across 80 percent of the country. That these brands feature model ranges now heavy (quite literally) with electric cars is perhaps no surprise.

5th. Volvo © Volvo In fifth place when it comes to the car brands needing new tyres is Volvo. It was the top-ranked marque in 13 regions across the UK. The Swedish company has pivoted towards electrification in recent years. Its lineup also now includes an overwhelming number of SUVs that offer serious speed. These include the EX30 Twin Motor Performance, capable of accelerating from 0-62mph in just 3.6 seconds.

4th. Mercedes-Benz © Mercedes-Benz Kwik Fit found that Mercedes-Benz cars needed replacement rubber the most often in 14 regions across the UK. Like other brands at the top of the list, Mercedes-Benz has a range now populated by many SUVs, plus a growing lineup of electric vehicles as well. There is also the small matter of Mercedes-AMG models, known for their rapid tyre-shredding abilities…

3rd. BMW © BMW BMW has claimed the first step on the podium for being tough on tyres, edging ahead of German rival Mercedes-Benz. The model lineup for BMW now includes a large number of sizable SUVs, plus a healthy number of rear-wheel-drive performance cars. Welsh drivers in particular seemed to be changing tyres on their BMWs with great frequency. Wales accounted for five of the 15 regions where the marque came top.

2nd. Citroen © Citroen Occupying the runner-up spot in the Kwik Fit list of manufacturers is Citroen. The company’s vehicles came top in 24 regions across the country. One particular Citroen model accounted for all of these, but we’ll leave the surprise of which particular one until later…

1st. Tesla © Tesla Citroen’s second-place finish was a distant one, however, compared to the marque with the dubious glory of standing atop the podium. Tesla vehicles topped the list for tyre changes in 70 of the areas studied by Kwik Fit – more than the total of the other highest-placed four manufacturers when combined. From Devon to Aberdeen, the electric car manufacturer was the most likely to be found in a Kwik Fit bay receiving new rubber.

The individual cars needing tyres © Kwik-Fit Having covered the car brands most often treated to replacement tyres, we can now turn our attention to individual models. Kwik Fit’s data does not explain the reasons for a particular car or SUV needing new tyres more than others. However, these cars represent the top 10, based upon the company’s extensive records. The detailed analysis did also highlight some intriguing statistical outliers, such as the Suzuki Alto topping the table in Dundee, but nowhere else across the country.

10th. Skoda Karoq © Skoda Just sneaking inside the top 10 is the Skoda Karoq, one of the Czech marque’s growing number of SUV offerings. The Karoq proved to be the most popular for tyre changes in three different areas: Reading, Wrexham, and Lanarkshire in Scotland.

9th. Kia Niro © Kia The Kia Niro also found itself receiving the most tyre changes in three different regions. However, it also had more second-place finishes in other areas, placing it above the Skoda Karoq in the overall rankings. Stockton-on-Tees is one of the areas where the Kia Niro is most frequently fitted with new rubber, along with Perth and Kinross, and the Vale of Glamorgan.

8th. Jaguar XE © Jaguar Moving up the table, the Jaguar XE saloon claimed the next spot, seeing its tyres replaced the most in four different regions across Great Britain. Although the compact four-door Jaguar may no longer be in production, owners in Glasgow, Aberdeen, East Ayrshire and Shropshire are likely to be changing the tyres on their cars frequently.

7th. BMW 2 Series © BMW As impressive as Kwik Fit’s data is, the limitations show when dealing with models such as the BMW 2 Series. The German marque has applied the 2 Series badge to a number of different vehicles, ranging from a rear-wheel-drive coupe to a front-wheel-drive MPV. We suspect that owners of the sensible 2 Series Active Tourer are not shredding their tyres for fun, leaving the sportier models as the likely culprits in the five areas where this BMW came top.

6th. BMW 4 Series © BMW The BMW 2 Series misses out to its bigger brother on this list, with the larger 4 Series claiming the disproportionate tyre replacement trophy in seven different regions of the UK. Predominantly rear-wheel drive, and often equipped with high-performance engines, that the BMW 4 Series is found in the Kwik Fit top 10 should not be a great surprise. Denbighshire, Caerphilly and Herefordshire were just three of the areas where the 4 Series needed fresh rubber most frequently.

5th. Volvo XC40 © Volvo Claiming the first spot inside the top five is the rather unassuming Volvo XC40. Given the Swedish marque’s emphasis on safety, perhaps owners of the XC40 just prefer to change their tyres well in advance of them wearing down. However, the new electric versions of the XC40 could also be responsible. The Recharge Twin-Engine model, introduced in 2023, does offer a substantial 494lb ft of torque – ripe for burning rubber.

4th. Mercedes-Benz CLA © Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz has just released a new version of its compact CLA executive car, but the previous first- and second-generation models will be those accounting for its appearance on this list. The CLA required tyres the most in nine different regions, spanning the country from Falkirk to Middlesbrough, and then down to Somerset.

3rd. Tesla Model Y © Tesla Coming top in 16 different regions, the Tesla Model Y was notable for being first-placed in areas in and around London. This included the London Boroughs of Harrow, Hillingdon, Merton and Richmond upon Thames. The combination of urban streets, and the instant torque of an electric drivetrain, have silently propelled the Tesla Model Y onto the Kwik Fit podium.

2nd. Citroen Berlingo © Citroen When Citroen claimed second-place in the overall list of manufacturers, we noted that just one model accounted for all 24 regions where it came top. These included Wiltshire, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey. Somewhat surprisingly, the Berlingo proved to be the Citroen most disproportionately in need of tyres. This perhaps asks more questions than it answers…

2nd. Citroen Berlingo © Citroen In compiling its list, Kwik Fit has focussed on passenger cars, rather than delving into the world of commercial vehicles. So we must assume that the compact MPV versions of the Berlingo, rather than the vans, were those needing their tyres replaced most frequently. Citroen has sold an electric version of the third-generation Berlingo since 2021, which may have helped contribute to its high placing here.

1st. Tesla Model 3 © Tesla By far and away the ‘winner’ from Kwik Fit’s research into replacement tyres is another Tesla. The Model 3 came top in an incredible 54 different regions across Great Britain, more than twice the number of the Citroen Berlingo it finished ahead of.