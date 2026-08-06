Home10 secret BMWs revealed years later

10 secret BMWs revealed years later

We pick out some highlights from Steve Saxty’s ‘BMW Behind The Scenes’ book, including the fabric-bodied Gina and a 1,000hp Z1.

  • Dispatches from inside BMW

    Dispatches from inside BMW

    © Steve Saxty

    Author Steve Saxty spent nearly three years inside BMW’s design department to write a three-book set called ‘BMW Behind The Scenes’.

    Together, his books lift the lid on how BMWs take shape. Click or swipe to see some of the highlights:

  • BMW Z1 F1

    BMW Z1 F1

    © Steve Saxty

    The BMW Z1 roadster is a 1980s classic. This is far from a regular Z1, though. The designers toyed with redesigning the sports car as a single-seat, mid-engined racer powered by BMW’s monstrous 1,000bhp F1 engine.

  • BMW Project I16

    BMW Project I16

    © Steve Saxty

    Another 1980s BMW that every enthusiast loves is the M1. The company came very close to reincarnating the original a few years ago with this never-seen concept called Project I16.

  • BMW Project I16

    BMW Project I16

    © Steve Saxty

    The rear end of Project I16 shows how it could have slotted nicely into the BMW range as a flagship. Sadly, today’s premium buyer seems to favour practical SUVs over mid-engined sports cars…

  • BMW 2K2

    BMW 2K2

    © Steve Saxty

    In the mid-1990s, car designers began sketching digitally. This effort shows an idea for the ‘2K2’, a modern reincarnation of the late-1960s BMW 2002. It was planned for release in – you guessed it – 2002.

  • BMW 2K2

    BMW 2K2

    © Steve Saxty

    The 2K2 was envisaged as a radically stripped down BMW 3 Series fitted with lightweight composite bodywork. Just one fully-functioning prototype was built and – after being hidden away in storage for 30 years – it was photographed for Steve Saxty’s book.

  • BMW Vision Efficient Dynamics

    BMW Vision Efficient Dynamics

    © Steve Saxty

    The Vision Efficient Dynamics show car was never intended to hit the road. But when BMW’s CEO realised how much the press and showgoers loved it, this one-off running prototype was built to assess the viability of a production model.

  • BMW 6 Series mule

    BMW 6 Series mule

    © Steve Saxty

    At first glance, this looks like an E65 BMW 6 Series from the early 2000s. Don’t be fooled. The carbon fibre-bodied one-off was used to test the drivetrain of the Vision Efficient Dynamics show car – which eventually hit the road as the BMW i8.

  • BMW Touring Coupe

    BMW Touring Coupe

    © Steve Saxty

    Last year, BMW unveiled the Touring Coupe concept, which was based on the Z4 convertible. In this photo, Touring Coupe designer Calvin Luk examines a full-size foam model – used to evaluate the shape before a finished show car was built.

  • BMW Gina

    BMW Gina

    © Steve Saxty

    The BMW Gina sounds like a crazy idea; what if you made a car body from fabric rather than metal? Under the skin however, it makes sense. Fabric is lighter and more flexible than steel, aluminium or carbon fibre, plus it’s transparent enough to shine the headlights through.

  • BMW Gina 3 Series

    BMW Gina 3 Series

    © Steve Saxty

    Saxty’s research uncovered this amazing image. Nobody knew that, behind the scenes, the Gina’s fabric body was being taken very seriously – including when the E90 3 Series of the early 2000s was being designed.

  • BMW E60 Arcangeli

    BMW E60 Arcangeli

    © Steve Saxty

    Many BMWs of the early 2000s were said to be ‘flame surfaced’,

    but not all of them. This sketch of an E60 5 Series by Davide

    Arcangeli featured surfaces inspired by the taut skin of a large Zeppelin

    airship model that hung above his office desk.

  • BMW Neue Klasse

    BMW Neue Klasse

    © Steve Saxty

    BMW designs have swung between classic and controversial across the decades. Here is a peek at what’s next: the Vision Neue Klasse. It has already inspired the next generation of BMWs to come.

  • BMW By Design: the books

    BMW By Design: the books

    © Steve Saxty

    Saxty commissioned artist Guy Allen to illustrate the cover of his main book, featuring classic cars on the left and three show cars that reached the road on the right. Visit Steve Saxty’s website to discover more and order your copy now.

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Motoring Research team
Motoring Research team
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