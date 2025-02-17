Last limited edition Porsche 911 S/T to be auctioned for charity

The final unregistered example of the limited edition 2024 Porsche 911 S/T will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s to raise money for good causes.

Built to celebrate 60 years of the Porsche 911, the S/T made its public debut at the Rennsport Reunion event in 2023.

As with any special Porsche 911, the 992.1-generation S/T attracted a huge amount of attention. Demand far outstripped the production run of 1,963 cars, despite a list price of £231,600 in the UK.

This week’s online auction will offer a rare chance to own the highly collectable 911, while also raising money for the American Red Cross to fund wildfire relief in California.

An iconic specification

As the only 911 S/T not assigned to a customer, the car up for auction has just 932 miles on the odometer, having been run-in specially by Porsche’s preparation team in Stuttgart.

This means the 525hp 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six, shared with the 911 GT3 RS, is ready for a new owner to enjoy. A short-ratio manual gearbox was the only transmission offered for the S/T, along with a lightweight clutch and carbon ceramic brakes.

Carbon fibre panels and thinner glass made the S/T the lightest 911 of its 992.1 generation. This helped towards a 0-62mph time of 3.7 seconds.

The North American-spec car up for auction has been painted in Shore Blue Metallic, and comes with the optional Heritage Design Package. This means magnesium alloy wheels painted in Ceramica, racing roundels on the doors and retro-style exterior badges.

On the inside, the 911 S/T comes features carbon fibre bucket seats finished in Cognac leather, gold 911 badges and an owner’s manual pouch signed by Andreas Preuninger, director of the GT model line at Porsche.

Time to help good causes

Accompanying the 911 S/T at auction will be the special Porsche Design Chronograph 1 – 911 S/T timepiece. The watch was only made available to those lucky enough to purchase an S/T in the first place.

The auction of the Porsche 911 S/T follows the sale of the first 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 at a Barrett-Jackson event in Scottsdale, Arizona. A winning bid of $3.7 million (£2.97 million) secured the flagship hypercar, with all proceeds donated to the American Red Cross for natural disaster relief.

With the RM Sotheby’s auction for the 911 S/T running from Tuesday 18 February until Thursday 20 February 2025, we won’t have long to wait to see what price it achieves.

