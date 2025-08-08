1 in 5 drivers believe they will never switch to an EV

Nearly one in five future car buyers think they will never make the switch to an electric car, a new ‘EV Transition Tracker’ has revealed.

However, the research also highlighted a stark lack of familiarity with EVs. Some 43 percent of the UK public have never driven or been a passenger in an electric car.

Positivity towards EVs shifts dramatically when only those who have tried an electric car are quizzed. A total of 44 percent of people who have been a passenger feel positive towards EVs. This is true of 74 percent who have charged one and, strikingly, nine in 10 of those who own one.

Motability Operations, which created the EV Transition Tracker, is now encouraging an acceleration of EV test drives and charging demonstrations to help shift opinion about electric cars.

It comes as the UK automotive sector gears up for a continued acceleration of more EVs in the new car market, ahead of the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles.

The Motability Scheme is well placed to offer advice and guidance, too. Twice as many Motability customers have driven an EV as wider UK motorists. And almost half say they would consider one in the next three years.

‘With every experience of an EV, people are more likely to feel positive about them and more likely to consider one,’ said the report.

Supporting EV drivers

“The UK car market is approaching a period of strong tension,” said Motability Operations CEO Andrew Miller. “Now more than ever, it is vital that those who can benefit from the shift to electric feel supported and ready to switch.

“Failing to do so will not only place manufacturers on a dangerous cliff edge, but will mean many drivers are unprepared for the shift as the availability of new ICE vehicles declines.”

Motability Scheme customers face extra challenges when switching to electric, said Miller, but they are not being left behind. “We offer EV test drives and charging demonstrations, to assess whether an EV could be right for them – and where they aren’t, we work to find solutions that will meet their needs.”

Hybrid stepping stone

The findings also highlighted the role hybrid cars have in helping people make the switch to electric.

Almost half of hybrid drivers looking to buy a new vehicle say they would be likely to choose an EV in the next three years. What’s more, 50 percent of people view hybrids positively, a figure second only to petrol cars at 57 percent.

Miller added: “Hybrids could provide an important middle ground for drivers and manufacturers, helping drivers feel comfortable with electric technology and automakers meet ZEV targets.”

