Wimbledon on wheels: tennis stars and their cars

Tennis stars and their cars © Porsche Like footballers, but with better taste, tennis stars tend to have cool cars. At Wimbledon this summer, British fans will be eating overpriced strawberries and cheering on Emma Raducanu MBE. The former US Open winner has been a brand ambassador for Porsche – and is pictured here with a 911 GT3 RS.

Air-cooled cool © Porsche Raducanu previously posed with a classic Porsche 911 SC. The young star said: “Porsche is one of the brands I’ve always loved from a young age. One of my first tennis coaches drove a 911. Whenever I would turn up to practice in the morning, I would see his Porsche, I would go ‘wow’ and I’d dream about one day sitting in my own. Growing up, I would go to Brands Hatch and watch the Porsche Carrera Cup finals. The adrenalin I would get from motorsports and seeing the Porsches was actually the most fun part of my week.”

Aryna... meet Sally © Porsche Staying in Stuttgart, here is the current women’s world number one, Aryna Sabalenka, meeting a movie star at the Porsche Museum. ‘Sally Carrera’ is a real-life recreation of the animated 911 from the Disney/Pixar Cars film franchise.

Caught by the fuzz © Porsche Belarusian pro Sabalenka also seemed to enjoy spotting this 993 Carrera police car, which wears the green and white livery of Germany’s Polizei. It was one of the few cars fast enough to patrol Autobahns in the 1990s.

A society event © Rolls-Royce Moving a few notches upmarket, we find ourselves at the Hurlingham Club in London. Rolls-Royce brought along its new electric Spectre as a backdrop to the Tennis Classic event.

New balls, please © Rolls-Royce Who parked a three-tonne Rolls-Royce EV on the lawn? The groundskeeper probably ‘had words’ after this…

Keep off the clay © Maserati Maserati was also responsible for poor parking at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters in 2023. Its electric GranTurismo Folgore (‘lightning’ in English) serves up 761hp from a 92.5kWh battery and can zip to 62mph in 2.7 seconds. What that has to do with tennis we’re not sure.

Paid in full © Maserati Pat Cash had one of the most famous haircuts of the 1980s. His mane is rather less impressive today, but the former Australian pro still gets chauffeured around in a Maserati Quattroporte. So not all bad, then.

All for charity © Mercedes-Benz Former world number one Roger Federer has now retired, but he remained an ambassador for Mercedes-Benz. The neon yellow AMG GT 63 S E Performance seen here was auctioned for charity. The proceeds went towards the refurbishment of a public tennis court in London.

Hello, yellow © Mercedes-Benz The unique AMG GT is painted the same colour as tennis balls, and was part of the Neon Legacy initiative – a joint project between Roger Federer and Mercedes-Benz to ‘give something back to society’. With a 831hp electrified V8 and four-wheel drive, the big Benz might be almost as quick across the court as one of Federer’s 125mph first serves.

Sparking interest © Peugeot Tennis champion Novak Djokovic caused controversy when he refused a vaccination for Covid-19. Off the tennis court, the Serbian star was previously an ambassador for Peugeot – and helped promote its range of electric vehicles.

Promoting Peugeot © Peugeot Peugeot ended the sponsorship deal with Djokovic in March 2022, although it claimed this was not related to player’s intention to remain unvaccinated. Instead, the company blamed the impact the Covid-19 pandemic had on its finances.

Andy Murray smashes Jaguar XE © Jaguar Jaguar sent tennis ace Andy Murray to Thruxton race circuit and asked him to serve at a target mounted to the back of a Jaguar XE. The Jaguar just happened to be driven by John McEnroe and Murray served an ace as the car sped past at 130mph. An odd PR stunt, but an interesting one.

Advantage Jaguar © Jaguar In 2021, Jaguar announced a five-year extension to its role as official partner to the All England Tennis Club for Wimbledon. Jaguar supplies 179 vehicles to the London venue throughout the two-week tournament, with the electric I-Pace taking the lead role. No wonder the traffic is so bad on the streets of Wimbledon.

Korea’s advice © Kia Kia felt it needed something to make its Niro crossover seem more exciting. So, how about rising tennis star Nick Kyrgios and wheelchair tennis player Dylan Alcott? Both players hail from Australia.

Reign in Spain © Kia Kia also sponsors Rafael Nadal – and has done so since 2004. “Kia has been by my side since I was 17 years old and has played a big part in my journey as a professional tennis player and as a person,” said the current world number three. Wimbledon is not one of Nadal’s favourite tournaments, however.

Judy Murray and a Boxer © Peugeot Peugeot UK provided a Boxer van to Judy Murray’s Tennis on the Road. It was used to carry promotional equipment to schools and tennis clubs around Scotland.

Peugeot keeps it in the family © Peugeot Meanwhile, Judy’s other son received sponsorship from Peugeot. Here’s Jamie Murray with a 308 GTI in two-tone ‘Coupe Franche livery.

Rolls-Royce and the Tennis Classic © Rolls-Royce Away from Wimbledon, the stars of the Tennis Classic at Hurlingham are chauffeured around in a selection of Rolls-Royces. It’s how the other half live.

The MercedesCup © Mercedes-Benz “The estate version of the new E-Class is all set to be served up at the MercedesCup tennis tournament in Stuttgart.” You serve up the tennis puns, Mercedes-Benz, we’ll volley them home.

Angelique Kerber nets a new Porsche 911 © Porsche In 2015, Germany’s Angelique Kerber won the Porsche Grand Prix tennis tournament in Germany by beating Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki in the final. Her prize included a Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS. Nice.

Andy Murray and his BMW i8 © Getty Images Meanwhile, over in Munich, Britain’s Andy Murray collected the keys to his new i8 electric supercar after winning the BMW Open tennis tournament. Looks like he’s struggling to get comfy. Probably a good idea if Murray doesn’t mention this car to Jaguar…

Lindsay Davenport and her Porsche 911 © Associated Press Of course, scooping a new car by winning a tennis tournament is nothing new. Here’s American tennis star, Lindsay Davenport and her Porsche 911 Carrera S at the German Porsche Grand Prix tennis tournament in 2004.

Tommy Haas and his BMW Z4 © Rex Features Meanwhile, in 2003, Tommy Haas drove home in a brand new BMW Z4 after beating Philipp Kohlschreiber in the final of the BMW Open tennis tournament in Munich. We won a few tennis tournaments at school, but we were never given a car as a prize. That’s probably because the tournaments were sponsored by the local double-glazing firm and not an international car company. Pictured is a much later ‘Winner’ Z4.

Wimbledon and parking in 1923 © Associated Press But enough of these lavish prizes and on to something more civilised. Wimbledon is of course the oldest tennis tournament in the world. The first championships were held in 1870 and the Olympics arrived in Wimbledon in 1908. The tournament moved to Church Road in 1922 and No.1 Court opened in 1924. Here we see the tennis courts in 1923. You probably had to be someone very special to park this close to the court.

Bunny Austin and his Riley © Getty Images Fast forward a few years to 1929 and we find Britain tennis player Henry Wilfred ‘Bunny’ Austin outside his home. Until Murray’s victory in 2013, Austin was the last British competitor to reach a Wimbledon final, doing so in 1938. He was also the man who introduced shorts to the game. He died in 2000.

Betty Nuthall and her Armstrong Siddeley © Getty Images This is British tennis star Betty Nuthall in her Armstrong Siddeley. These were different times: the photo captures Betty at the wheel, on the way from her home in Richmond to a tennis tournament in the south of France. Betty Nuthall won nine major championships and was ranked as high as fourth in the world.

Ilie Nastase in 1965 © Getty Images Romanian tennis player Ilie Nastase was a rather flamboyant character and the first European to surpass $1 million in prize money. In 1973 he was ranked number one in the world. This is the best photo of Nastase you’ll see today.

Ilie Nastase in 1972 © Rex Features And here’s Nastase again, this time in 1972, a year before he became world number one. The Ford Capri 1600 GT obviously brought him some good luck. And his fair share of ladies, too. Nastase claims to have slept with over 2,500 women.

Tracy Austin and her Porsche 924 © Ronald Fortune Daily Mail You have to love this photo, which captures Tracy Austin and a friend washing a Porsche 924 at her home in Rolling Hills, California. The photograph was taken in 1979, the year in which Tracy Austin won the US Open. She beat Chris Evert in the final, becoming the youngest ever US Open champion at the age of 16 years and 9 months. She won the title again in 1981.

Tim Henman and Jaguar © Associated Press Oh we had such hopes for Tim Henman, otherwise known as ‘Tiger’ Tim. He never won a Grand Slam title, but he did keep millions of TV viewers on the edge of their sofas by reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals on no fewer than four occasions. Still, at least they named a hill after him. Although hasn’t Henman Hill been rechristened Murray Mound?

Steffi Graf and her Porsche © Porsche Here’s German superstar Steffi Graf arriving for a German tennis tournament in her Porsche 911. Judging by her expression, it may have been a long rally. Er, we mean long drive.

Annabel Croft and a Buick © Rex Features Don’t let this black and white photo confuse you, this was actually taken in 1987. It captures British tennis player Annabel Croft with a black Buick formerly owned by the Duke of Windsor. No, we’re not sure what she’s doing with it either. A year later, Annabel retired from tennis having reached a peak ranking of number 21 in 1985.

Playing with cars on court © Rex Features What would you do immediately after a gruelling semi-final match that finished 4-6, 6-1, 6-3? Maybe take a shower? Grab a drink or two? Not if you’re Sweden’s Thomas Johansson, because he likes to race remote-control cars around the court. You are most certainly the man, Thomas.

Anna Kournikova the London cabbie © Jim Young Newscom Reuters Anna Kournikova retired from playing tennis in 2007 and yet she remains one of the most famous players on the planet. At the peak of her fame, she was one of the most Googled people in the world. And yet, she never won a major singles title. But she did spend time as a London cabbie. This may not be entirely true.

Jennifer Capriati and her Ferrari 360 Modena © Getty Images Jennifer Capriati won her fair share of singles titles, emerging victorious in two Australian Opens and the French Open. Playing tennis means you get nice presents. This Ferrari 360 Modena was a gift from Fila. She was quoted as saying “I would like it in blue, but I like red as well.” So now you know.

Champagne moment in 2002 © CIACCIA SIPA Rex Features Mikhail Youzhny won this Mercedes-Benz CLK in 2002 having beaten Guillermo Canas in the final. The Argentinian ensured Youzhny’s first job would be to find a valeter by pouring champagne in the cabin. Don’t worry, we’re sure it washed out. And the bubbles would make his nose all ticklish. Or something.

Venus and Serena Williams with an Audi TT © Vincent Kessler Newscom Reuters Here we find Venus and Serena Williams posing alongside an Audi TT during the Australian Open in Melbourne. It was a good tournament for the sisters, with Serena winning the Women’s Singles title and the pair emerging victorious in the Women’s Doubles.

Marat Safin loves cars © Ron C Angle BEI Rex Features In an interview with the Guardian, Marat Safin was asked what he did to have fun. “Oh, cars, cars, cars, cars, so many cars,” came the reply. Good chap. Safin was known for being a bit of a hell-raiser during his playing career, but that doesn’t explain the vibrant red sky over McDonald’s.

Marat Safin really loves cars © Ron C Angle BEI Rex Features And here’s Marat Safin again, this time sporting a very different haircut and a very British sports car.

Roger Federer in Doha © Ron C Angle BEI Rex Features Meanwhile, over in Doha, we find Swiss tennis machine Roger Federer getting prepared for another match. The photo was taken in 2005, the year in which Federer won Wimbledon, the US Open and tournaments in Doha, Rotterdam, Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami, Hamburg, Halle, Cincinnati and Bangkok. Wow.

Martina Hingis and an Indy Car © Juergen Hasenkpof Rex Features Points are on offer for anyone who can name the tennis player sat in the back of this modified Indy Car. It is, of course, ‘Swiss Miss’ Martina Hingis, who notched up a series of ‘youngest ever’ titles, including the youngest Grand Slam tournament winner of the 20th century and the youngest-ever world number one.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in 2006 © Sipa Press Rex Features You’ve got to love this photograph of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Judging by their facial expressions, they’re either lost or Rafael doesn’t approve of Roger’s tunes. He claims to be a big fan of AC/DC and Lenny Kravitz. So maybe he has just asked Rafael if he’s gonna go his way. On the Highway to Hell.

Anna Kournikova and the Kia Opirus © Sipa Press Rex Features Here’s Anna Kournikova once again, this time at the wheel of a Kia Opirus at the 2006 Korean Motor Show. No doubt Ms Kournikova loved the subtle hints of Mercedes-Benz and its affordable quality.

Kim Clijsters in a driving simulator © Fatih Saribas Newscom Yes, that really is Belgium’s Kim Clijsters at the wheel of a driving simulator in Miami, Florida. Kim Clijsters is one of the most famous Kims in the world, along with Kim Wilde, Kim Basinger, Kim Jong-un and Kim Appleby. There is another Kim who is often in the news, but her name escapes us. Kim K… No, it’s gone. Sorry.

Svetlana Kuznetsova – Fila – and Porsche © Getty Images This photo is brought to you by the letters F, I, L and A and the sound of a Porsche 911.

Fernando Gonzales – the winner © Juergen Hasenkpof Rex Features Nothing smacks of success quite like having ‘Winner’ stuck on the front of your BMW. Isn’t that right, Fernando Gonzales? And to think, Andy Murray got an i8.

Novak Djokovic and his Mercedes-Benz R500 © Juergen Hasenkpof Rex Features The reason tennis ace Novak Djokovic is smiling is because he has just realised he won’t have to look at this outside of his Mercedes-Benz R500. Still want that SsangYong Rodius? Yes please.

Jelena Jankovic and Porsche 911 Carrera 4S © Sipa Press Rex Features Here’s Jelena Jankovic doing her best impression of a ball girl while at the wheel of her new Porsche 911. Both hands on the wheel, Jelena.

Maria Sharapova drives a Land Rover © Associated Press We interrupt this feature to bring you half a dozen pictures of Maria Sharapova. No doubt this will bring some joy to many people, but if you’d rather skip forward to slide number 43, now’s your chance. As an 18-year-old, Sharapova became a brand ambassador for Land Rover, claiming: “When I won Wimbledon I told myself, now I can have a Land Rover.”

Maria Sharapova falls for Porsche © Porsche Well this is awkward. Fast forward seven years and Maria Sharapova’s head is turned by Porsche, as she is unveiled as the company’s new brand ambassador. Porsche suspended activities with Sharapova following her failed drugs test, which resulted in a two-year ban for the Russian.

Maria Sharapova wins a Porsche © Action Press Rex Features In her role, Ms Sharapova could probably take her pick of any car in the Porsche range. Not that she needed to, because later that year, Sharapova won a Porsche in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. In the time-honoured tradition of winning two prizes in a raffle, surely she should have given this one back and let runner-up Li Na drive it home?

Maria Sharapova and a Porsche 356 Speedster © Sipa USA Rex Features Maria Sharapova at the wheel of a Porsche 356 Speedster. Nope, not much to dislike about this photograph.

Maria Sharapova at the 2013 LA Auto Show © Getty Images What, you want more Sharapova? Well, you didn’t skip to slide 43 as suggested. OK, here’s Maria Sharapova doing her ambassadorial duties by helping to launch the all-new Porsche Macan.

Maria Sharapova and the Porsche Boxster GTS © Bloomberg And here’s Maria Sharapova with the Porsche Boxster GTS. Had enough Sharapova for one day? Good, moving on…

Sabine Lisicki and Peugeot © Charles Platiau Newscom In 2013, Sabine Lisicki became brand ambassador for Peugeot. Ms Lisicki won the hearts of everyone at Wimbledon in 2013 on her way to the final. Here she stands alongside the Peugeot 308 R concept.

Novak Djokovic is faster than an Audi R8 © Ralph Orlowski/Newscom Yes, that really is Novak Djokovic on track with an Audi R8. It was part of a publicity stunt in which Djokovic proved he can hit a tennis ball faster than an Audi R8 LMS GT3 car. New balls please.

Rafael Nadal and Kia 2015 © Getty Images Rafael Nadal has worked as brand ambassador for Kia since 2006, so you could say he has been a tremendous signing for them. Here he is posing alongside the Kia Sorento X-Men Edition.

Peugeot and Roland Garros © Getty Images There have been many Peugeot Roland Garros special editions over the years, starting with the 205 and culminating – for now – with the 108 Roland Garros. Advantage, Peugeot. Game Set and Match.

More Roland Garros © Peugeot In 2016, Peugeot announced a pair of open-air Roland Garros special editions: the 108 Top and 208. If we’re honest, we’d prefer a classic 306 Cabriolet.