AI has ranked the UK’s best classic cars

ChatGPT chooses the best classic cars © Ford Given all the buzz around artificial intelligence right now, we thought we’d ask AI to name the 20 best classic cars to buy in the UK. Although the results were somewhat predictable, there were a few surprises. We also discovered that ChatGPT can’t count…

Jaguar E-type © Jaguar AI gets zero points for originality because we’d have bet our last Brussels sprout on the Jaguar E-type being named on this list. In fairness, it is one of the world’s most famous classic cars, not to mention the most beautiful. ChatGPT reckons it’s the ‘quintessential British classic’.

Aston Martin DB5 © Aston Martin Another predictable choice, but again, it’s hard to disagree with this one. Launched in 1963, the DB5 is arguably the definitive Aston Martin, helped in no small part by its association with the James Bond franchise. According to ChatGPT, it’s ‘synonymous with luxury and elegance’.

Porsche 911 © Porsche Another evergreen classic, the Porsche 911 is a classic you can buy and enjoy without worrying about depreciation – assuming you buy the right one. From the air-cooled models produced until 1998 to the modern water-cooled versions, there’s a 911 to suit most budgets. If you want to feel old, the earliest 997s are now celebrating their 20th birthday…

Ford Capri 2.8i Special © Ford A very specific choice, but the 2.8i Special has long been one of the most popular versions of the Ford Capri. Highlights include a limited-slip differential, 13-inch seven-spoke alloy wheels, leather/fabric Recaro seats and a 2.8-litre fuel-injection engine that was good for 130mph and a 0-60mph time of 7.9 seconds.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk1 © VW Our Tim Pitt is a big fan of the original Golf GTI. He concluded his review by saying: ‘If you want one, find one and can afford it, absolutely buy it. You’ll regret it if you don’t and won’t be disappointed if you do. Even if it’s not a keeper, you’ll almost certainly sell it for a fortune when you’re finished’.

Mazda MX-5 NC © Mazda The third-generation (NC) Mazda MX-5 went on sale in 2005 with styling inspired by the Ibuki concept of 2003. Heavier and larger than its predecessors, it’s fair to say that the NC lost some of the magic of the NA and NB, but it’s an affordable way into MX-5 ownership. It also responds well to modifications to improve performance and sharpen its handling.

BMW M3 E46 © BMW Money no object, we’d pick a CS or CSL, but the regular ‘E46’ BMW M3 remains temptingly affordable. Indeed, we found several good ones available for around £25,000, which is making us question our ambitions for 2025. The ‘S54’ 3.2-litre straight-six engine is an absolute gem.

Lotus Elise S1 © Lotus This September marks the 30th anniversary of the Lotus Elise’s debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show. It was going to be called the Type 111 – pronounced ‘one-eleven’ – but the company’s chairman, Romano Artioli, had other ideas, naming the car after his granddaughter Elisa.

Renault Sport Clio 197 and 200 © Renault Some will argue that these cars are too modern to be considered ‘classics’. Those people have never driven a 197 or 200. Renault Sport created several brilliant hot hatches in the mid-2000s, and these go-faster Clios boast a fabulous chassis and a rev-tastic 2.0-litre engine.

Porsche 968 © Porsche The 968 was the final, and in many ways the best, version of the sports cars based on the 924 platform. Porsche claimed that 83 percent of the 968 was new, including its new all-aluminium 3.0-litre four-cylinder engine. Despite the positive reviews, sales were slow, with just 12,776 cars produced between 1992 and 1995.

Audi TT Mk1 © Audi Launched here in 1995, the Audi TT was one of the must-have cars around the turn of the millennium. Concept car styling and a bold interior disguised the fact that it was little more than a Volkswagen Golf in a posh frock. However, few cars of this era have aged as well as Audi’s stylish coupe.

Ford Mondeo ST220 © Ford Kudos to ChatGPT for picking the Ford Mondeo. Extra bonus points for selecting the ST220. Powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine, the ST220 was able to extract the best from the Mondeo’s fabulous chassis, with a 0-60mph time of 7.6 seconds and a top speed of 155mph. Highlights included heated Recaro leather seats, a body kit, 16-inch alloys and metallic paint. Performance Blue was optional (but almost essential).

Honda Civic Type R EP3 © Honda In 2022, we said that the 2001-2005 Honda Civic Type R – internal codename ‘EP3’ – has survived the body racer stage and matured into a modern classic. A 2.0-litre naturally aspirated engine producing 200hp might seem a bit tame by modern standards, but you’ll have a huge amount of fun once the rev counter hits 7,400rpm.

Triumph Stag © Newspress The Stag could have been so much better had it been given Rover’s ex-Buick 3.5-litre V8 rather than a V8 developed in-house by Triumph. However, by now most of the car’s problems should have been fixed by loving owners and the UK’s network of specialists. Prices start from around £10,000, so this Stag isn’t dear…

Fiat 124 Sport Spider © Fiat ChatGPT used an image of the modern 124 Spider for this Fiat, but we’re almost certain it meant the original – not the Mazda MX-5 based version. That said, prices of the newer car start from less than £10,000, so it’s cheaper than the Pininfarina-designed 124 Sport Spider of 1966 to 1985.

Saab 900 Turbo © Saab Without the turbocharged version, it’s unlikely that the Saab 900 would have enjoyed such a long and illustrious production run. Launched in 1979 after the 99 Turbo, it took the idea of a turbocharged family car to a wider audience, with sales continuing right up until 1993.

Porsche 924 © Porsche After years of being underappreciated, the Porsche 924 is now recognised as being an excellent junior sports car – and prices are beginning to reflect this. Indeed, it will be easier to find a cheap Boxster than a budget 924, but we reckon the one born of a collaboration between VW and Porsche is actually cooler.

Ford Puma © Ford Thankfully, ChatGPT didn’t use a photo of the compact SUV alongside its entry for the Ford Puma. Launched in 1997, the Puma was one of the best front-wheel-drive cars of the era, with a superb chassis and wonderful gearbox. The 1.7-litre engine developed by Yamaha is the best, but 1.4 and 1.6 versions of the Puma are also available.

Volkswagen Polo Harlequin © VW This is ChatGPT’s strangest selection, because as much as we like the Volkswagen Polo Harlequin, we’re not sure it warrants a place alongside the E-Type, DB5 and 911. It’s a bit… niche.