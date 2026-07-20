The fastest cars at the Nurburgring

There can be only One © Mercedes-AMG The Mercedes-AMG One is the closest thing to a Formula One car with number plates, so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised by its new Nurburgring record. Nonetheless, any car that can lap the ‘Green Hell’ in six-and-a-half minutes AND pass an MOT test deserves some credit. Here, we count down the quickest road-legal production cars around the 12.9-mile ‘Sport Auto Super Test’ circuit, starting with another wild AMG from a decade ago…

39. Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series – 7:25.67 © Mercedes-Benz We begin with the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series. Its name might be a mouthful, but huge wings, canards and blistered wheelarches are a recipe for Nurburgring success. Along with a serious chassis set-up and sticky tyres, these helped the mega-Merc to a 7min 25.67sec lap time.

38. Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door – 7:25.41 © Mercedes-AMG Illustrating how far cars have come, this series-production luxury saloon, which weighs more than two tonnes, can challenge yesterday’s hypercars – and beat some of them. It’s also faster than the SLS Black Series from a few years earlier. Four-wheel drive, rear-wheel steering and well over 600hp all help.

37. Ferrari Enzo – 7:25.21 © Ferrari In the name of the father: the Ferrari Enzo took to the Nurburgring to represent the Scuderia against the Pagani Zonda, Maserati MC12 and Porsche Carrera GT. It didn’t fare too well alongside its fellow Italians, but gave the German hypercar a broken nose.

36. Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 – 7:25 © Lamborghini You’ll find go-faster versions of the Aventador further up this list. However, the original LP700-4 (so-called because it develops 700hp and has four-wheel drive) is no slouch. It lapped the Nurburgring in 7min 25sec – proof that the V12 Lambo is good for more than simply posing outside Harrods.

35. Pagani Zonda F Clubsport – 7:24.44 © Pagani Ah, the Pagani Zonda. Back in the days before its output swelled to 700hp and more, it was at the forefront of the Nurburgring wars of the mid-2000s. Lap times may have moved on, but that design remains timeless.

34. Maserati MC12 – 7:24.29 © Maserati The MC12 is a bit of a museum piece these days, but is still outrageously fast. A carbon fibre chassis and big-capacity V12 drive are combined with a single-clutch gearbox and no electric motor assistance. Crucially, it laps the Nurburgring faster than its Enzo cousin.

33. Porsche 991.2 Carrera GTS – 7:23.77 © Porsche This is a spectacular lap-time for a mid-range 911. The previous GTS filled the gap between the Carrera S and GT3, with enhanced handling but only a modest uplift in power. Buyers could choose two- or four-wheel drive, and coupe, cabriolet or Targa body styles. As so often with 911s, simplest is best.

32. Chevrolet Corvette C6 Z06 – 7:22.68 © Chevrolet Like the ZR1 coming up shortly, the Z06 here is an older (C6) Corvette. Given it’s only three seconds slower than the ZR1, with a 7.0-litre non-supercharged V8 making ‘only’ 505hp, we want to know what the extra power is doing in the other ’Vette? Spinning the wheels, probably.

31. Ferrari 488 GTB – 7:21.63 © Ferrari Now replaced by the F8 Tributo, the 488 GTB was the previous iteration of Ferrari’s ‘junior’ supercar. It introduced turbocharging to the high-revving V8 engine, pushing power to 670hp at 8,000rpm. As we’ll see, the track-focused Pista version was even swifter…

30. Chevrolet Corvette C6 ZR1 – 7:19.63 © Chevrolet The Corvette ZR1 packs a monster 640hp supercharged 6.2-litre V8. Ripping around the ’Ring in a time of 7min 19.63 seconds, we’d hate to think how much that would cost in fuel.

29. Nissan GT-R – 7:19.1 © Nissan It’s hard to believe the GT-R was unveiled back in 2007 – and it has got steadily faster since. This 7min 19.1sec lap-time dates from 2009, when the Nissan’s 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 made 485hp. Other production GT-Rs have gone quicker in the intervening years, but not without a few ’Ring-ready modifications.

28. Jaguar XE SV Project 8 – 7:18.36 © Jaguar Thanks to a 5.0-litre supercharged V8, Jaguar’s no-expense-spared skunkworks special has the performance to back up its aesthetic bravado. Not only is it the fastest four-door saloon around the Nurburgring, it actually broke its own record in 2019.

27. Porsche 997.2 GT2 RS – 7:18 © Porsche It’s a braver man than any of us who points the low-slung snout of a 911 GT2 RS onto the Nurburgring for a maximum attack lap. This 997 version packs two turbos delivering a whopping 620hp and 516lb ft of torque, plus semi-slick tyres and no traction control. Eek.

26. Porsche 991.2 Turbo S – 7:17.11 © Porsche Even the stripped-out Rennsport can’t live with the next-generation 911 Turbo S, though. The ‘S’ gained 40hp over the standard Turbo for 580hp in total. The ultimate everyday supercar? Maybe, but it’s a formidable track weapon as well.

25. Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE – 7:16.04 © Chevrolet Nurburgring times have come a long way in the past few years. Witness the fact that a Camaro has lapped the circuit quicker than a top-level 911 from 10 years ago. The ZL1 1LE is a 650hp muscle car with manners – and an incredible culture clash.

24. Donkervoort D8 RS – 7:14.8 © Donkervoort Think of the Donkervoort D8 RS as a futuristic Caterham with a ballistic Audi engine. Plenty of power and very little weight mean it can lap the ’Ring in a time just shy of a proper supercar. Such as the Lexus LFA…

23. Lexus LFA Nurburgring Package – 7:14.64 © Lexus The clue to this LFA’s stellar performance lies in its name. Special mods gave 10hp more, so its 4.8-litre V10 now shrieked out 571hp. A recalibrated gearbox, aero improvements – a new front splitter, flicks on the front bumper and a gigantic rear wing – plus stiffer, more adjustable suspension helped achieve the 7min 14.64sec lap-time. As for the orange paint, that’s just cool.

22. Chevrolet Corvette C7 Z06 – 7:13.9 © Chevrolet Another hero of the mid- to late-2000s American attack on the ’Ring. The old Z06, Viper ACR and subsequent Corvettes proved their performance. Expectations were high, therefore, for this newer supercharged Z06. And the blue-collar hero bested the all-carbon V10-powered LFA Nurburgring.

21. Porsche 991.2 GT3 – 7:12 © Porsche The 991-generation Porsche 911 offers perhaps the best Nurburgring bang for your buck. This, the updated GT3, put in a hugely impressive effort. It’s still nearly 20 seconds slower than the RS, mind…

20. Gumpert Apollo Sport – 7:11.57 © Gumpert Gumpert might not have the most exotic name, but the Apollo Sport is certainly quick. With 700hp from its twin-turbo Audi V8 (there’s an 800hp version, too), the Apollo Sport embarrassed many Porsches, Ferraris, McLarens and Lamborghinis. We wonder how quick the company’s newer Apollo IE would be.

19. Mercedes-AMG GT R – 7:10 © Mercedes-AMG This was a private effort, but it’d be wrong to not include a car with a paint colour called ‘Green Hell’ on the options list. Germany’s Sport Auto magazine conducted the lap on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tyres, to an impressive but not record-breaking 7min 10sec time.

18. McLaren 600LT – 7:08.82 © McLaren We named the McLaren our best driver’s car of 2018, with Tim Pitt saying: ‘The 600LT is tenacious, malleable and fantastically fast. It’s a machine that, despite its junior supercar status (and such things are relative), is fit to follow in the tyre tracks of the 675LT.’

17. McLaren 720S – 7:08.34 © McLaren Tim also spent some time with the sublime McLaren 720S: taking it shopping, picking his son up from school and sitting in tailbacks on the M25. What he didn’t do was attempt a Nurburgring lap-time. ‘Driving it for seven days makes one weak’ was the verdict.

16. Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro – 7:04.63 © Mercedes-AMG Merc’s ‘Beast of the Green Hell’ received a selection of aerodynamic and chassis upgrades with this Pro package. That saved it a decent chunk of lap-time, but the Black Series version would go even quicker.

15. Dodge Viper ACR 2017 – 7:01.3 © Dodge The 2008 Viper ACR was one of the original ’Ring heroes. This brutal lump of American iron cemented itself as a serious contender by dominating the circuit. No pressure on the 2017 car, then, which was rumoured to be a contender for the record. Sadly, it never happened, with the Viper ACR failing to break seven minutes. That said, it remains the fastest car around the track with a manual gearbox.

14. Ferrari 488 Pista – 7:00.03 © Ferrari Pista means ‘track’ in Italian, so it’s no surprise this lighter, more powerful 488 was quick around the Nurburgring. Indeed it even borrowed some components from the 488 Challenge and GTE race cars, such as exotic Inconel exhaust manifolds. The open-top Spider version seemed to miss the point, somehow.

13. Porsche 992 GT3 – 6:59.93 © Porsche The new 2021 911 GT3 still has a naturally aspirated flat-six and comes with a choice of manual or PDK auto transmissions. With 510hp and a kerb weight of 1,418kg (1,435kg with PDK), it blasts to 62mph in 3.4 seconds and lapped the Nurburgring in a fraction under seven minutes. Porsche pro driver Jörg Bergmeister described it as “by far the best production car” he has driven around the circuit.

12. Lamborghini Aventador SV – 6:59.73 © Lamborghini Before the current Aventador SVJ came the SV, with revised damping, lower weight and some serious aero. It also boasted more power and stickier tyres, and became the second car (after the Porsche 918 Spyder), to break the seven-minute barrier around the Nurburgring. Impressive at the time, but others have topped it now.

11. Porsche 918 Spyder – 6:57 © Porsche Porsche works racing driver Marc Lieb was tasked with extracting the maximum from the firm’s 887hp hybrid hypercar. He did so brilliantly, setting a lap time of 6min 57sec. With Ferrari and McLaren not publishing times for the LaFerrari and P1 respectively, the Porsche is officially the quickest of the hypercar ‘Holy Trinity’.

10. Porsche 991.2 GT3 RS – 6:56.4 © Porsche Not five years after the Porsche 918 owned the Nurburgring, its track-focused 911 beat it. Who needs nearly 1,000hp, all-wheel drive and instant electric power? Equipped with the lightweight Weissach package, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres and a 500hp free-breathing flat-six, the previous RS did the business a second quicker.

9. Radical SR8 – 6:55 © Radical The Radical SR8 isn’t a car for long motorway journeys. Its manic 2.6-litre V8 develops 360hp and, in theory, it generates enough downforce to drive upside-down. Back in 2005, it blasted around the Nurburgring in a supercar-slaying 6min 55sec.

8. Lamborghini Huracan Performante – 6:52.01 © Lamborghini A year before the 911 GT2 fought back, the Lamborghini Huracan Performante put its active aerodynamics to the test for a scarcely believable 6min 52.01sec lap. In 2016, the thought of this relatively conventional supercar beating the sophisticated Porsche 918 Spyder was a real upset. We think weight is a key factor.

7. Radical SR8 LM – 6:48.28 © Radical When people say “It’s a racing car with number plates”, generally that’s not accurate. This actually is. Radicals race in this spec, minus headlights and those all-important plates. Michael Vergers drove the SR8 LM around the Nurburgring on street-legal tyres for a time of 6min 48.28sec. That’s pretty epic, particularly as it was achieved way back in 2009.

6. Porsche 991 GT2 RS – 6:47.25 © Porsche The GT2 RS was a fitting run-out model for the 991. Its incredible performance at the Nurburgring places it third in the overall ranking. Given the GT2 name’s reputation for spikiness, it’s quite an achievement to create such a well-rounded 700hp 911.

5. Lamborghini Aventador SVJ – 6:44.97 © Lamborghini The biggest and baddest of the raging bulls didn’t enjoy a lot of time atop the Nurburgring throne. Nevertheless, as a proof of how far the Aventador SVJ has come, its 6min 44.97sec time is undeniably incredible. Compare that to the original LP700’s time of 7min 25sec. Yes, that’s 40 seconds slower.

4. Porsche 992 GT3 RS – 6:44.85 © Porsche With even more aero than a Le Mans-spec 911 RSR – including that monstrous rear wing – the latest GT3 RS is all about downforce: 870kg at 177mph, to be precise. The extra grip this generates means a 525hp 911 edges ahead of a 770hp Aventador around a lap of the ’Ring. Sensational.

3. Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series – 6:43.62 © Mercedes-AMG Amazingly, this 6min 43.62sec time was achieved on a cold day with tarmac that was still damp in patches. Now the wild-looking AMG GT Black Series has been beaten by a car from its own stable – along with yet another 911…

2. Porsche 991 GT2 RS Manthey – 6:38.84 © Porsche A controversial one here. Yes, it’s a production car – albeit now discontinued – but this GT2 RS was fitted with the optional Manthey Performance Kit. This consists of chassis, brake and aero upgrades, plus the lightweight magnesium wheels of the Weissach Package. Whether you think it qualifies or not, we salute driver Lars Kern for his scorching 6min 43.30sec lap.