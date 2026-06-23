The cars you can still buy with a manual transmission

Time to save the manuals! © BMW In this era of electrification and automotive homogenization, the days of the manual gearbox seem to be numbered. In fact, around 97 percent of all new cars available in the United States are fitted with an automatic transmission. Nonetheless, despite the ever-increasing number of cars with an automatic shift as standard, there are still some three-pedal options out there. BMW has recently announced a new limited-edition M3 CS Handschalter, which prioritizes driver engagement with a six-speed manual gearbox. While it misses out on the peak performance and efficiency of the automatic M3, it should deliver more fun from behind the wheel. You do not need to spend BMW M3 money to enjoy the analogue driving experience of a stick shift, though. Honda, Mazda and Volkswagen all offer sport compact cars with a manual. Here, we take a look at the new performance cars (and SUVs) still available with a manual transmission. Time to enjoy shifting your own gears…

2026 BMW Z4 M40i Final Edition © BMW BMW said it listened to enthusiasts and their requests for the latest Z4 roadster to be available with a manual transmission. For the 2025 model year, this meant the Z4 M40i was offered with a six-speed stick shift. Named the ‘Handschalter’ (German for ‘hand shift’), the three-pedal Z4 has a 382 horsepower 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine. The manual version can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds and reach a limited top speed of 155 mph. Production of the Z4 has now ended, leaving the Final Edition as the only way to grab a BMW roadster with a six-speed manual.

2026 BMW M3 © BMW Sidestep the challenging looks of the latest BMW M3 and this is an impressive performance sedan. A manual transmission is still on the cards, but only for M3 models in rear-wheel-drive specification. Opting for an all-wheel-drive xDrive version means choosing the eight-speed ZF automatic. With a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged straight-six engine, the base rear-driven M3 produces 473 horsepower. This allows for a top speed limited to 155 mph, plus a 0-60 mph sprint of just 4.1 seconds.

2027 BMW M3 CS Handschalter © BMW The current, sixth-generation M3 sedan is running down the clock until the end of production, currently scheduled to finish in early 2027. Before then, BMW plans to commemorate its iconic model, especially given that the M3 celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. As the Handschalter name suggests, this M3 CS combines the lightweight materials of the ultra-rare CS with a six-speed manual transmission. This does limit the powertrain to ‘only’ 473 horsepower, but the M3 CS Handschalter is more focused on driver engagement. Ticking the right option boxes means the CS Handschalter weighs up to 75 lb less than a base M3, with grippy track tires also available.

2026 BMW M4 Coupe © BMW For those who prefer their BMW performance cars with two doors, the M4 Coupe offers similar thrills and performance to the M3 sedan. BMW updated the M4 for the 2025 model year, with a revised interior and new styling details. It continues to allow the choice of a six-speed manual transmission for rear-wheel-drive versions, too. As with the M3, this caps the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged straight-six engine at 473 horsepower.

2026 BMW M2 © BMW If you prefer your performance coupe in a more compact form, but still with a manual transmission, the M2 is the BMW for you. This second-generation M2 is larger and more powerful than its predecessor, using a 473 horsepower version of BMW’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine. Unlike other BMW M models, which have shifted towards all-wheel drive, the M2 remains resolutely rear-driven. Although an eight-speed automatic transmission is on the options list, a six-speed manual remains the default choice.

2026 Porsche 911 GT3 © Porsche The continual evolution of the Porsche 911 has seen many things change, but a manual transmission remains available on certain models. Depending on the exact 911 chosen, customers are offered either a six- or seven-speed stick shift. The three-pedal option even extends to the racing-inspired 911 GT3, which is powered by a 502 horsepower 4.0-liter flat-six. Porsche previously offered the GT3 with a PDK dual-clutch transmission only, but customer demand saw the manual option reinstated. It is certainly effective, as a 911 GT3 recently broke the record as fastest manual-equipped car around the Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit.

2026 Porsche 911 GT3 SC © Porsche Porsche has never made a convertible version of the 911 GT3, despite eight different versions and 25 years of development. This finally changed with the introduction of the 911 GT3 S/C, though. An open-air take on the current, 992.2-generation 911 GT3, the S/C features a 502 horsepower 4.0-liter flat-six engine. Porsche will only offer the GT3 S/C with a six-speed manual gearbox, which does not blunt the car’s 194 mph top speed. Ticking the box for the optional Street Style Package sees the 911 GT3 S/C gain a shifter knob made from open-pore laminated wood with Pyro Red detailing.

2026 Porsche 911 Carrera T © Porsche The Carrera T takes a back-to-basics approach to the Porsche 911, meaning there is no all-wheel drive or huge rear spoiler. In fact, there is not even the option of a PDK dual-clutch automatic gearbox; a six-speed manual is the only transmission available. Other changes include lightweight glass for the windows, the rear seats being removed, and even a reduction in sound deadening material. Optional fixed-back bucket seats help reduce the Carrera T’s mass even further. In true Porsche fashion, taking a less-is-more approach means the Carrera T commands a higher price than the regular 911 Carrera.

2026 Volkswagen Jetta GLI © VW The Jetta GLI is Volkswagen’s compact performance sedan, now into its seventh generation. For the 2025 model year, the Jetta received an exterior makeover, along with an updated interior. It shares a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with the Golf GTI, delivering 228 horsepower through the front wheels. Volkswagen still supplies the Jetta GLI as standard with a six-speed manual transmission, although a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic is an option.

2026 Lotus Emira V6 SE © Lotus Launched as the final new Lotus with an internal combustion engine, much was riding on the Emira to deliver a lasting legacy. The mid-engined sports car is offered with a choice of two engines, dictating the availability of a stick shift. The AMG-supplied four-cylinder turbo engine is combined solely with an eight-speed dual-clutch auto transmission. However, choosing the 3.5-liter supercharged Toyota V-6 results in 400 horsepower, plus the option of a six-speed manual.

2026 Caterham Seven © Caterham British sports car company Caterham has been producing its lightweight Seven for decades, and recently expanded its range of North American dealerships. This means enthusiasts have easy access to the pure analogue driving experience of the Caterham Seven. Mechanical simplicity meabs a Ford-supplied 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine, producing 210 horsepower and 150 lb-ft of torque, matched with a five-speed manual transmission. The power output may not sound much, but remember that a Seven tips the scales at just 1,230 lb.

2026 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing © Cadillac Cadillac went all-out with its pair of Blackwing performance sedans. Optimized for track performance, the CT4-V Blackwing is powered by a 472 horsepower 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V-6. Although Cadillac does offer a 10-speed automatic transmission, the Tremec six-speed manual is certainly no poor relation. It only loses 0.2 seconds to the automatic version in a 0-60 mph sprint, with a time of 4.1 seconds.

2026 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing F1 Collector Series © Cadillac If you’re surprised that the CT4-V Blackwing is offered with a manual transmission, the CT5-V Blackwing having a stick shift might be even more of a shock. As the fastest and most powerful production Cadillac in history, this is a very special vehicle. Cadillac has entered the world of Formula 1 for 2026, and has launched a special Collector Series model of the CT5-V Blackwing to mark the occasion. Using the same 668 horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 as the regular CT5-V Blackwing, a six-speed manual is the only gearbox on offer. Production of this 205 mph sedan will be extremely limited.

2026 Ford Mustang © Ford The Ford Mustang is now into its seventh generation, with fresh styling and a host of advanced technologies. Even with progress, though, some things stay the same. Pick the Mustang GT, powered by a 5.0-liter V-8, and a Tremec six-speed manual transmission is fitted as standard. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost Mustang only comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission, however.

2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse © Ford Intended for those who want a Mustang with more track-ready performance, the Dark Horse brings a host of extra upgrades to the classic pony car. This includes tuning the 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V-8 to deliver 500 horsepower, along with adding huge Brembo brakes. A stronger Tremec six-speed manual transmission is also included, which features rev-matching technology, and ‘no-lift shifting’. The latter means you can change gears without having to take your foot off the gas.

2026 Ford Bronco EcoBoost © Ford Are we stretching the definition of a ‘sports car’ by including the Ford Bronco on this list? Maybe a little, but this is technically a Sports Utility Vehicle – so that is our justification. A seven-speed manual transmission is offered for Broncos powered by the turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine. With 300 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque, 0-60 mph takes less than eight seconds. The Getrag stick shift is designed to offer six regular forward gears, plus one ultra-low crawler gear for greater precision when off-roading.

2026 Jeep Wrangler © Jeep If we are going to include the Ford Bronco, then we may as well have the Jeep Wrangler round out this collection. Despite Jeep moving closer towards electrification, there is still the potential to shift your own gears with the right Wrangler options. Choose a model powered by the base 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine and the option of a six-speed manual transmission is still there. Similar to the Bronco, first gear in the Wrangler is extra-low, to help with control when in the dirt. Sadly, the stick shift cannot be combined with the 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 found in the Rubicon 392 model.

2025 Hennessey Venom F5-M Roadster © Hennessey No doubt, the Hennessey Venom F5-M Roadster is the most extreme car on our manual transmission list. The stock Venom F5 makes use of a seven-speed automated manual transmission with paddles. But the limited-production F5-M Roadster comes fitted with three pedals. Given that the Venom F5-M is powered by a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 serving up 1,817 horsepower, Hennessey says this makes it the world’s most powerful car with a stick shift. The open transmission gate is made from billet aluminum, with the Venom F5-M’s gear lever crafted from carbon fiber and aluminum.

2026 Toyota Tacoma © Toyota With the manual-equipped version of the Jeep Gladiator no longer available, the Toyota Tacoma remains the sole-surving truck offered with a stick shift. The manual transmission can only be combined with four-door, four-wheel-drive models that are equipped with the five-foot truck bed. It also limits owners to the 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which means no hybrid technology, but you do get 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque.

2026 Toyota GR Supra © Toyota Toyota launched the fifth-generation GR Supra with an impressive ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. Used by auto manufacturers around the world, the ZF ’box is renowned for its snappy shifts and well-chosen gear ratios. However, it did not stop Supra fans demanding a manual option. After years of pressure, Toyota finally relented by adding a stick shift. Toyota’s Intelligent Manual Transmission uses rev-matching technology to deliver perfect downshifts. Sharing the same platform as the BMW Z4, the manual version is only available with the 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine. As with its German cousin, production of the GR Supra has now ended, leaving the Final Edition as the run-out model.

2026 Toyota GR Corolla © Toyota Enthusiasts will be well served by the 2026 Toyota GR Corolla, too. With rally-bred all-wheel-drive ability, plus a 300 horsepower turbocharged 1.6-liter engine, this sport compact is designed for driving enjoyment. A six-speed manual was the only gearbox available at launch, but an update for 2025 saw the option of an eight-speed automatic added. The facelift also boosted torque for all versions to 295 lb-ft, plus front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials fitted as standard.

2026 Toyota GR86 © Toyota Completing Toyota’s Gazoo Racing performance fleet is the GR86 coupe. Successor to the popular GT86, like its predecessor it was developed in partnership with Subaru. A larger 2.4-liter flat-four ‘Boxer’ engine offers 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. As standard, Toyota fits the GR86 with a six-speed manual transmission, which sends power to the rear wheels. Buyers can opt for a six-speed automatic with paddle shifters, but it hardly seems in keeping with the spirit of the GR86. For the 2026 model year, Toyota added the Scion-inspired Yuzu Edition to the range, with exclusive yellow paintwork.

2026 Subaru BRZ Series Yellow © Subaru Developed alongside the Toyota GR86, the new Subaru BRZ also features a manual transmission as standard. As with the Toyota, customers can specify a six-speed automatic transmission should they so wish. Along with increasing the 0-60 mph time, however, the auto ’box adds $2,000 to the car’s price. New for 2026 is the BRZ Series Yellow, featuring Subaru’s famous Sunrise Yellow exterior paintwork. Along with Brembo brakes, STI-tuned front and rear Hitachi dampers are standard, with a six-speed manual the only transmission for the planned 350 examples.

2026 Subaru WRX © Subaru Subaru has said that this is likely to be the final WRX without some form of electrification. There will also be no range-topping STI performance version, meaning fans will have to make do with 271 horsepower. The 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-four engine comes as standard with Subaru’s six-speed manual transmission. Subaru’s Sport Performance CVT unit is available as an option, and fitted as standard to the upmarket WRX GT model. For 2026, Subaru also brought back its affordable base model WRX, making access to its performance sedan even cheaper.

2026 Mazda MX-5 Miata © Mazda The latest Mazda MX-5 Miata may now be over 10 years old, but it continues to be the solution to virtually all motoring questions posed on the internet. Both the regular Roadster and the RF (Retractable Fastback) model have a manual transmission by default. This six-speed unit comes complete with a short-throw shifter. Mazda does offer a six-speed automatic as an option, but the Miata is very much a car that deserves to be driven with three pedals.

2026 Honda Civic Si © Honda Now into its 11th generation, Honda shows no sign of changing the successful formula for the Civic, which continues as the best-selling manual-equipped vehicle in the USA. Updated for the 2025 model year, the Civic Si sedan retains its 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque. Sending this to the front wheels is a six-speed manual transmission, combined with a limited-slip differential. Rev-matching technology ensures perfect downshifts every time, too. Changes for 2025 included a new front fascia and grille, along with updated tail lights and revised alloy wheel designs. The interior also gained a new LED shift light to help make perfectly timed gear changes.

2026 Honda Civic Type R © Honda Not only does the Honda Civic Type R come with a six-speed manual transmission, it also happens to be one of the best stick shifts ever fitted to a compact performance car. In fact, you will need a Porsche 911 GT3 to find a manual gearbox that is more mechanically rewarding. Combined with a 320 horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the Civic Type R is one of the best hot hatchbacks around. Honda does not even bother offering an auto version of the Type R, sure of what its customers really want. Although many markets around the world have stopped selling the Type R due to emissions rules, it remains on sale in North America.

2026 Acura Integra © Acura Returning after an absence of two decades, the new Acura Integra has matured during its time away. Unlike the previous two coupe models, the latest Integra features a five-door liftback design. The high-performance Type S version uses a 320 horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, as found in the Honda Civic Type R. A six-speed manual transmission is the only option for the Type S, complete with automatic rev-matching. Acura offers the A-Spec version of the regular 200 horsepower Integra with the option of a stick shift, too.

2027 Nissan Z © Nissan Nissan is continuing its famous Z-car lineage with this latest coupe, which packs a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 offering 400 horsepower, combined with 350 lb-ft of torque. Aimed squarely at enthusiasts, the rear-wheel-drive Z comes as standard with a six-speed manual transmission, complete with rev-matching technology for downshifts. For the 2027 model year, the flagship Z Nismo has been granted the option of the six-speed manual, along with brakes originally developed for the Nissan GT-R. These should help rein in the Nismo’s 420 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque.