HomeTake a tour of Festival of the Unexceptional 2026

Take a tour of Festival of the Unexceptional 2026

The 12th running of Festival of the Unexceptional saw thousands of mundane motors celebrated in the sunshine

  • Field of dreams

    Field of dreams

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional is the classic car show that celebrates the most mundane motors. This year, more than 2,500 of them were on show in the grounds of Grimsthorpe Castle – and 50 of them were entered into the Concours de L’Ordinaire to discover the most brilliantly basic car of all.

  • Festival of the Unexceptional 2026 winner

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026 winner

    © Hagerty

    This year’s winner of the Concours de l’Ordinaire, supported by specialist car insurer Hagerty? Gordon McNeill’s 2001 Volkswagen Polo E. Gordon’s first (and only) car, it’s covered 176,000 miles and continues to live a fulsome life. “This base-spec, no-frills Polo is loved and cherished more than any supercar and shows true FOTU dedication and spirit,” said the judges.

  • Festival of the Unexceptional 2026 winners

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026 winners

    © Hagerty

    In second place was Matt Swinn’s 1992 Toyota Previa, with Jake Seddon’s 2001 Ford Focus in third.

    Now, join us for a whisle-stop tour of Festival of the Unexceptional 2026, from Audi to… Volvo.

  • Audi 80

    Audi 80

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Austin 2200 Landcrab

    Austin 2200 Landcrab

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Austin LC10 concept

    Austin LC10 concept

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Austin Maestro

    Austin Maestro

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Austin Maxi

    Austin Maxi

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Austin Metro

    Austin Metro

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Austin Princess

    Austin Princess

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Citroen AX

    Citroen AX

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Citroen Visa

    Citroen Visa

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Fiat 127

    Fiat 127

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Fiat Multipla

    Fiat Multipla

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Fiat Punto

    Fiat Punto

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Ford Cortina Mk3

    Ford Cortina Mk3

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Ford Escort Mk5

    Ford Escort Mk5

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Ford Fiesta Mk1

    Ford Fiesta Mk1

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Ford Fiesta Mk3 and Mk2

    Ford Fiesta Mk3 and Mk2

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Richard Porter's Ford Ka

    Richard Porter's Ford Ka

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Ford Orion Ghia Injection

    Ford Orion Ghia Injection

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Ford Probe

    Ford Probe

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Ford Sierra

    Ford Sierra

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Ford Sierra Estate

    Ford Sierra Estate

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Yet another Ford Sierra

    Yet another Ford Sierra

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Honda Concerto

    Honda Concerto

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Lotus Excel

    Lotus Excel

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Matra Rancho

    Matra Rancho

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Mitsubishi Galant

    Mitsubishi Galant

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Nissan Micra K10

    Nissan Micra K10

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Peugeot 104 and Ford Fiesta

    Peugeot 104 and Ford Fiesta

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Peugeot 205 automatic

    Peugeot 205 automatic

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Peugeot 205

    Peugeot 205

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Renault 5

    Renault 5

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Renault 21 Savanna

    Renault 21 Savanna

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Renault 25

    Renault 25

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Renault Avantime

    Renault Avantime

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Renault Twingo

    Renault Twingo

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Skoda 130L Estelle

    Skoda 130L Estelle

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Smith and Sniff's Eagle Quest Statesman Senator

    Smith and Sniff's Eagle Quest Statesman Senator

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Talbot Samba

    Talbot Samba

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Vauxhall Cavalier SRi Mk3

    Vauxhall Cavalier SRi Mk3

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Volkswagen Polo Mk1

    Volkswagen Polo Mk1

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

  • Volvo 480 and Rover SD1

    Volvo 480 and Rover SD1

    © Richard Aucock

    Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Latest Car News

Peugeot E-208 GTI: orders now open for electric hot hatch

UK enthusiasts can now reserve Peugeot’s new E-208 GTI hot hatchback, with the first deliveries expected later this year

Abarth 500e hot hatch now qualifies for full £3,750 Electric Car Grant

The Italian Abarth 500e hot hatchback gets the maximum Electric Car Grant discount, with prices now starting from £24,245.

ITV deal means BTCC will remain free to watch until 2030

A new agreement between TOCA and ITV will ensure the British Touring Car Championship is free to watch for another three seasons
Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.