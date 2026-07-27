Take a tour of Festival of the Unexceptional 2026

Field of dreams © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional is the classic car show that celebrates the most mundane motors. This year, more than 2,500 of them were on show in the grounds of Grimsthorpe Castle – and 50 of them were entered into the Concours de L’Ordinaire to discover the most brilliantly basic car of all.

Festival of the Unexceptional 2026 winner © Hagerty This year’s winner of the Concours de l’Ordinaire, supported by specialist car insurer Hagerty? Gordon McNeill’s 2001 Volkswagen Polo E. Gordon’s first (and only) car, it’s covered 176,000 miles and continues to live a fulsome life. “This base-spec, no-frills Polo is loved and cherished more than any supercar and shows true FOTU dedication and spirit,” said the judges.

Festival of the Unexceptional 2026 winners © Hagerty In second place was Matt Swinn’s 1992 Toyota Previa, with Jake Seddon’s 2001 Ford Focus in third. Now, join us for a whisle-stop tour of Festival of the Unexceptional 2026, from Audi to… Volvo.

Audi 80 © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Austin 2200 Landcrab © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Austin LC10 concept © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Austin Maestro © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Austin Maxi © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Austin Metro © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Austin Princess © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Citroen AX © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Citroen Visa © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Fiat 127 © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Fiat Multipla © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Fiat Punto © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Ford Cortina Mk3 © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Ford Escort Mk5 © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Ford Fiesta Mk1 © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Ford Fiesta Mk3 and Mk2 © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Richard Porter's Ford Ka © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Ford Orion Ghia Injection © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Ford Probe © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Ford Sierra © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Ford Sierra Estate © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Yet another Ford Sierra © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Honda Concerto © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Lotus Excel © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Matra Rancho © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Mitsubishi Galant © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Nissan Micra K10 © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Peugeot 104 and Ford Fiesta © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Peugeot 205 automatic © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Peugeot 205 © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Renault 5 © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Renault 21 Savanna © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Renault 25 © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Renault Avantime © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Renault Twingo © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Skoda 130L Estelle © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Smith and Sniff's Eagle Quest Statesman Senator © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Talbot Samba © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Vauxhall Cavalier SRi Mk3 © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.

Volkswagen Polo Mk1 © Richard Aucock Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.