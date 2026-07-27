Take a tour of Festival of the Unexceptional 2026
The 12th running of Festival of the Unexceptional saw thousands of mundane motors celebrated in the sunshine
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Field of dreams© Richard Aucock
Festival of the Unexceptional is the classic car show that celebrates the most mundane motors. This year, more than 2,500 of them were on show in the grounds of Grimsthorpe Castle – and 50 of them were entered into the Concours de L’Ordinaire to discover the most brilliantly basic car of all.
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Festival of the Unexceptional 2026 winner© Hagerty
This year’s winner of the Concours de l’Ordinaire, supported by specialist car insurer Hagerty? Gordon McNeill’s 2001 Volkswagen Polo E. Gordon’s first (and only) car, it’s covered 176,000 miles and continues to live a fulsome life. “This base-spec, no-frills Polo is loved and cherished more than any supercar and shows true FOTU dedication and spirit,” said the judges.
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Festival of the Unexceptional 2026 winners© Hagerty
In second place was Matt Swinn’s 1992 Toyota Previa, with Jake Seddon’s 2001 Ford Focus in third.
Now, join us for a whisle-stop tour of Festival of the Unexceptional 2026, from Audi to… Volvo.
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Audi 80© Richard Aucock
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Austin 2200 Landcrab© Richard Aucock
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Austin LC10 concept© Richard Aucock
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Austin Maestro© Richard Aucock
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Austin Maxi© Richard Aucock
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Austin Metro© Richard Aucock
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Austin Princess© Richard Aucock
Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.
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Citroen AX© Richard Aucock
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Citroen Visa© Richard Aucock
Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.
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Fiat 127© Richard Aucock
Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.
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Fiat Multipla© Richard Aucock
Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.
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Fiat Punto© Richard Aucock
Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.
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Ford Cortina Mk3© Richard Aucock
Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.
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Ford Escort Mk5© Richard Aucock
Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.
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Ford Fiesta Mk1© Richard Aucock
Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.
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Ford Fiesta Mk3 and Mk2© Richard Aucock
Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.
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Richard Porter's Ford Ka© Richard Aucock
Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.
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Ford Orion Ghia Injection© Richard Aucock
Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.
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Ford Probe© Richard Aucock
Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.
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Ford Sierra© Richard Aucock
Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.
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Ford Sierra Estate© Richard Aucock
Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.
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Yet another Ford Sierra© Richard Aucock
Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.
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Honda Concerto© Richard Aucock
Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.
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Lotus Excel© Richard Aucock
Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.
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Matra Rancho© Richard Aucock
Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.
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Mitsubishi Galant© Richard Aucock
Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.
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Nissan Micra K10© Richard Aucock
Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.
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Peugeot 104 and Ford Fiesta© Richard Aucock
Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.
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Peugeot 205 automatic© Richard Aucock
Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.
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Peugeot 205© Richard Aucock
Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.
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Renault 5© Richard Aucock
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Renault 21 Savanna© Richard Aucock
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Renault 25© Richard Aucock
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Renault Avantime© Richard Aucock
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Renault Twingo© Richard Aucock
Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.
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Skoda 130L Estelle© Richard Aucock
Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.
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Smith and Sniff's Eagle Quest Statesman Senator© Richard Aucock
Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.
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Talbot Samba© Richard Aucock
Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.
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Vauxhall Cavalier SRi Mk3© Richard Aucock
Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.
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Volkswagen Polo Mk1© Richard Aucock
Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.
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Volvo 480 and Rover SD1© Richard Aucock
Festival of the Unexceptional 2026: from A to… V.