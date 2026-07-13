Spotted in the Goodwood Fesival of Speed car park 2026

Showing off supercars and more in the Goodwood Festival of Speed car park © Richard Aucock A Ferrari Pista without the stripe? Now that’s rare… and it’s just one of the many highlights driven by proud owners to the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Join us for a tour of the exclusive forward parking area from where dreams are made…

Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution © Richard Aucock This fabulous Pajero Evo is owned by social media expert Helen Wakerley. She was inspired by a period image of the 1985 Dakar rally to recreate the famous livery, which proved a firm head-turner in the Goodwood Festival of Speed car park.

Porsche 911 © Richard Aucock This Sport Classic-style Porsche 911 was an immediate draw. We’re sure we’ve also seen it at the Bicester Heritage Sunday Scramble, so clearly the owner is an enthusiast.

McLaren 570S © Richard Aucock This vibrant McLaren 570S caught our eye. It was one of the many McLarens in the exclusive Goodwood Festival of Speed car park.

Ultima GTR © Richard Aucock And now for something completely different… an Ultima GTR. It’s a kit car hailing from Hinckley, Leicestershire, and a version with a Chevy V8 established a production car world record 0-60mph time of just 2.6 seconds back in 2009.

Ginetta G27 © Richard Aucock Fancy another British kit car? How about a Ginetta G27? This is a later development by GKD, using a 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ford engine. In true kit car style, it proudly wears a ‘Q’ registration, and would undoubtedly have proven to be a fun early morning drive down to Goodwood.

Porsche 944 © Richard Aucock We had to snap this well-loved Porsche 944. It proves that you don’t only need hyper-priced exotica to turn heads in the Goodwood Festival of Speed car park.

Porsche 911 996 © Richard Aucock Porsche never made a 996 GT3 Touring. But if it had…

Porsche 911 GT3 © Richard Aucock This more modern 992-generation 911 GT3 is the real thing, and we adore the amazing colour. We’re not sure of the hue: could it be Paint-to-Sample Voodoo Blue? Let us know what you think in the comments…

Toyota Chaser © Richard Aucock Here’s a real rarity – a JDM Toyota Chaser. Hugely popular with drifters, it uses the iconic JZ engine from the Toyota Supra. Indeed, it effectively is a four-door Supra, running the same rear-wheel drive platform. A fabulous underground star of the Goodwood Festival of Speed car park.

Maserati Merak © Richard Aucock The crisp and compact Maserati Merak was a 2+2 sister car to the Bora. It used a revvy V6 engine instead of the Bora’s V8.

BMW E46 3 Series © Richard Aucock BMW never made a Touring version of the E46. But if it had… and so convincing was this build by Oxfordshire firm Petroyle, it even had some Goodwood Festival of Speed car park enthusiasts wondering aloud. If you fancy one, Petroyle will build one for you.

BMW M3 V8 E91 © Richard Aucock Speaking of M3 Tourings, the glow from this red E91 M3 V8 Touring was almost impossibly bright. It definitely turned heads alongside the Porsches and McLarens.

Land Rover Defender Octa © Richard Aucock Land Rover’s fearsome V8 Defender Octa is a supercar wearing a mud-plugging 4×4 suit. Expect to see plenty more of them in the Goodwood Festival of Speed car park in years to come.

Ferrari Roma © Richard Aucock The beautiful Ferrari Roma has since been replaced by the Amalfi. We’re still struck by the curvaceous Roma, of which used prices today still start from a punchy £125k.

Morgan Plus Four © Richard Aucock Bringing a touch of retro charm to the Goodwood Festival of Speed car park is this Morgan +4. In a sea of turbocharged performance cars, its 2.0-litre engine provided a more sedate and engaging drive down to the Duke of Richmond’s famous estate.

TVR icons © Richard Aucock The TVR Chimaera was a bona fide classic from the famed Blackpool sports car company. It’s pictured here with a later TVR Tuscan, proving that enthusiasm for the beefy V8 sports cars still runs deep.

Bentley Corniche Convertible © Richard Aucock No, your eyes are not deceiving you – this is a Bentley Corniche Convertible, rather than a Rolls-Royce. Bentley was still closely related to Rolls-Royce in the 1980s, and it was only gradually developed back into a separate brand – a process quickly accelerated when Volkswagen acquired the firm in 1998.

Audi Quattro © Richard Aucock We don’t know much about this Ur Audi Quattro, which wears German plates, but love the custom build. Replacing the original Ronal wheels with gold BBS rims is a nice touch, and the full roll cage shows off its rallying heritage. Do you know any more about it? Let us know in the comments.

Porsche 992 911 Turbo © Richard Aucock Another 911 – and another in a Paint-to-Sample colour? We think the spec of this 992-era Turbo S is divine.

Alpine A110 and more from the Goodwood Festival of Speed car park © Richard Aucock Want to see more from the Goodwood Festival of Speed car park? Then keep on clicking…

BMW M2 © Richard Aucock More from the Goodwood Festival of Speed car park…

BMW M3 Touring © Richard Aucock More from the Goodwood Festival of Speed car park…

BMW M4 © Richard Aucock More from the Goodwood Festival of Speed car park…

Alpine A110 © Richard Aucock More from the Goodwood Festival of Speed car park…

McLaren 750S © Richard Aucock More from the Goodwood Festival of Speed car park…

Mercedes-AMG SLS © Richard Aucock More from the Goodwood Festival of Speed car park…

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato © Richard Aucock More from the Goodwood Festival of Speed car park…

Lotus Elan Plus 2 © Richard Aucock More from the Goodwood Festival of Speed car park…

Lamborghini Revuelto © Richard Aucock More from the Goodwood Festival of Speed car park…

Porsche 993 911 © Richard Aucock More from the Goodwood Festival of Speed car park…

Porsche 992 911 GTS © Richard Aucock More from the Goodwood Festival of Speed car park…

BMW M5 Touring © Richard Aucock More from the Goodwood Festival of Speed car park…

Nissan 370Z and Lotus Exige © Richard Aucock More from the Goodwood Festival of Speed car park…