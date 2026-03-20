Fast Fords up for auction this weekend at the NEC

Blue Oval heroes up for grabs © Iconic Auctioneers The Practical Classics Classic Car and Restoration Show will take place this weekend. The event includes an auction of rare and desirable high-performance Ford cars. Hosted by Iconic Auctioneers, the Classic Sale will see more than 50 models from Ford’s back-catalogue on offer, from scorching hot hatchbacks to sporting saloons. Alongside the Blue Oval icons, the Classic Sale catalogue also includes many other collectable cars, including one with royal connections. Ahead of the auction on Saturday 21 March 2026, we have previewed some of the most exciting cars up for sale.

1988 Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth © Iconic Auctioneers We begin with a car that no classic car auction would be complete without. The Ford Sierra RS Cosworth is perhaps the most iconic fast Ford. And being an RS500 makes this example even more special. Developed to ensure the Sierra remained competitive on-track, the RS500’s engine was boosted to deliver 224hp, thanks in part to a larger turbocharger. Other tweaks included an additional rear spoiler and cooling ducts in place of the front fog lights. Noted as being the 54th example from a production run of 500 cars, this RS500’s odometer shows less than 36,000 miles. Backed by a comprehensive history file, the Sierra RS500 Cosworth comes with a guide price of between £80,000 and £100,000.

1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth © Iconic Auctioneers Arguably the most famous Escort in Ford’s history, the RS Cosworth brought four-wheel-drive performance from the Sierra to a more compact bodyshell. Like its older brethren, it was designed for motorsport homologation, with this being one of the first 2,500 cars made for that purpose. The 2.0-litre turbocharged Cosworth engine produced 224hp, helped by a Garrett T3/T04B hybrid turbocharger. Painted in Mallard Green with a Raven Black leather interior, this RS Cosworth has only had four owners during its lifetime. This includes a stint of 20 years for the previous owner, before the car joined its current vendor. As one of the earliest Escort RS Cosworths, this example could sell for between £60,000 and £70,000.

1995 Ford Escort RS Cosworth Lux © Iconic Auctioneers By comparison, this Ford Escort RS Cosworth is taken from the later run of production, and features the smaller Garrett T25 turbocharger. Although peak power was reduced slightly, the smaller turbo was said to improve drivability – and be better suited to the road, rather than rally stages. Painted in Ash Black, this example comes with desirable extras including a factory-fitted sunroof, electric windows, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and black leather upholstery. It also has a four headlight conversion, for added retro car credentials. Having covered 85,000 miles from new, the RS Cosworth underwent a comprehensive engine rebuild just 3,000 miles ago. Its desirability is reflected in the pre-auction estimate of £45,000 to £50,000.

1986 Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 © Iconic Auctioneers Like the fast Fords that followed it, the Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 was built with motorsport homologation in mind. Although 5,000 examples were initially planned, Ford eventually produced more than 8,600 cars. Almost all were finished in Diamond White, like this example, and powered by a turbocharged 1.6-litre engine producing 132hp. This could see the RS Turbo accelerate from 0-62mph in 8.2 seconds. This particular Escort was restored during the 1990s, and has been used as a show car ever since. Since then, it has amassed more than 30 award wins, along with being featured in multiple magazines. As a genuine award-winning Escort RS Turbo Series 1, a guide price of between £45,000 and £55,000 has been set.

1989 Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 2 © Iconic Auctioneers Following the success of the Escort RS Turbo Series 1, Ford chose to produce a non-homologated Series 2 version to meet demand. Although it produced the same 132hp as the Series 1, the later model boasted a water-cooled turbocharger, revised engine management settings and an improved gearbox and clutch. All these changes were made so the Series 2 would be easier to drive on the road. Paint colours other than white also became available, although this car is finished in bright Diamond White. A set of 17-inch RS Softline alloy wheels have been fitted, along with a stainless steel exhaust system. With around 45,000 miles recorded, the Escort RS Turbo Series 2 could sell for between £18,000 and £22,000.

1980 Ford Mk2 Escort RS2000 Custom © Iconic Auctioneers Launched in 1974, the Mk2 version of the Ford Escort retained the same platform as its predecessor beneath updated bodywork. Ford retained many of the same performance models, too, including a second-generation RS2000 ‒ powered by a 2.0-litre ‘Pinto’ engine with 110hp. This 1980 car comes with the desirable Custom pack, including the trademark ‘fishnet’ Recaro seats, four-spoke alloy wheels and extra gauges for the dashboard. Restored in 2022, and painted in distinctive Venetian Red, it has covered just less than 72,000 miles. With little use since the restoration was finished, the RS2000 has a guide price of between £30,000 and £35,000.

1974 Ford Mk1 Escort RS2000 © Iconic Auctioneers The Iconic Auctioneers Classic Sale also includes an impressive example of the original Mk1 Escort RS2000, which has spent its recent life being exhibited at shows. Like the car that followed it, the Mk1 Escort RS2000 used the 2.0-litre four-cylinder ‘Pinto’ engine, but producing 100hp and 107lb ft of torque. Finished in eye-catching Vista Orange paint that certainly makes it stand out, this car has covered around 2,000 miles during the last two decades. Subject to recent light recommissioning work, the Ford Mk1 Escort RS2000 could sell for £32,000 to £36,000.

1968 Ford Mk1 Escort 1600GT © Iconic Auctioneers A number of Mk1 Ford Escorts are included in the Iconic Auctioneers Classic Sale, but this 1600GT is perhaps the most intriguing. Already something of a rarity, this 1600GT is believed to be one of only a few factory-built examples. The vendor also believes it may be a unique ex-works prototype RS1600, due to the period upgrades that have been fitted. The ‘OO’ registration number, often associated with cars made by the Ford Aveley works, also supports this theory. More than £60,000 has been spent on a recent restoration, with the 1600GT described as being in ‘better than new’ condition. A price of between £40,000 to £50,000 reflects its rarity.

2018 Ford Mk3 Focus RS Heritage Edition © Iconic Auctioneers The Mk3 Focus RS was a high water mark for fast Fords, combining explosive performance with four-wheel-drive traction, and even a Drift Mode for extra entertainment. At the end of Focus RS production, 50 examples of the Heritage Edition were created, all featuring Deep Orange paintwork and a boosted output from the 2.3-litre engine to 375hp. Forged alloy wheels, a Quaife mechanical limited-slip differential and Recaro seats were also included. This particular car has covered just 71 miles from new, having been preserved in showroom-like condition. Despite its ultra-low mileage, the Focus RS has been serviced and maintained as needed. Given all examples of the Heritage Edition sold out within 30 minutes of launch, a guide price of £80,000 to £90,000 is a tribute to the ongoing appeal of the Focus RS.

2003 Ford Mk1 Focus RS © Iconic Auctioneers The first-generation Ford Focus RS proved a controversial car when new, with some finding its Quaife torque-biasing differential too aggressive for a road car. Being front-driven, when its Escort predecessor had been four-wheel drive, probably didn’t help its cause either. Yet the Focus RS had a considerable 212hp, plus styling that directly copied the cars competing in the World Rally Championship. More than 2,100 examples were sold in the UK, cementing it as a modern classic. Finished in Imperial Blue (like every Mk1 Focus RS), this car has covered around 61,700 miles, and has undergone a recent engine rebuild. It has a pre-auction estimate of £20,000 to £25,000.

2000 Ford Mk1 Mondeo ST200 © Iconic Auctioneers Despite the original Mondeo’s reputation for being an engaging car to drive, Ford resisted the temptation to make a full-fat RS version. However, by the late 1990s, the company felt the time was right to produce a Mondeo inspired by its British Touring Car Championship contenders. Enter the ST200 in 1999, featuring a 205hp version of Ford’s 2.5-litre V6 engine, and a bodykit designed to emulate the Super Touring racers of the day. Lowered suspension and an interior with black and blue trim were also part of the package. With just one owner from new, this could be the best-preserved Mondeo ST200 in existence. Accordingly, it comes with an £8,000 to £12,000 guide price.

1987 Ford Capri 280 ‘Brooklands’ © Iconic Auctioneers Our final fast Ford highlight from the Iconic Auctioneers Classic Sale is a Capri 280 ‘Brooklands’, taken from the end of the classic coupe’s production run. Although Ford planned to build 500 examples, demand led to more than 1,000 being made. Highlights included a 2.8-litre V6 engine, limited-slip differential, five-speed manual gearbox and a set of seven-spoke RS alloy wheels. On the inside, Recaro seats with half-leather upholstery were fitted, while the exterior of all models was painted in Brooklands Green. With a comprehensive history file and 37,000 miles shown on its odometer, this grand finale for the Capri could achieve between £25,000 and £30,000 at the NEC.

1996 Subaru Impreza Turbo 2000 © Iconic Auctioneers The first-generation Subaru Impreza Turbo created the Japanese marque’s legendary reputation in the UK, aided by its success in the World Rally Championship. The late Colin McRae was closely associated with the Impreza, and this example was owned by his family. Noted as one of the first Impreza Turbo 2000s imported into the UK, this car was used by Subaru as a press car. It then became personal transport for the McRae family, being driven by Jimmy, Alister and Colin. Preserved in original condition, the Impreza comes with McRae family signatures on its sun visors. Despite its significant history, a reasonable guide price of £15,000 to £20,000 has been set.

1981 Lotus Esprit Turbo Essex © Iconic Auctioneers The Lotus Esprit remains a desirable classic sports car, but this one is more collectable than most. It’s one of just seven surviving examples of the 22 Esprit Turbo models made in the colours of the Essex Overseas Petroleum Corporation. Wearing a livery inspired by the Formula 1 cars driven by Mario Andretti and Elio De Angelis, the Esprit Turbo Essex also boasted a bright red leather interior. Both its paintwork and cabin are said to be particularly well preserved, as are the Compomotive split-rim alloy wheels. Finding another Esprit in similar condition will be a difficult task, hence the pre-auction estimate of £90,000 to £110,000.