Clever car features you need to know

Hidden treasures © Shutterstock As journalists, we sit through press conferences where car designers and engineers explain their latest creations in the smallest detail. That often means we need strong coffee. But it also means we know about hidden features you might have missed. So, without further ado, join us for a journey into the obscure and (possibly) unknown.

The little arrow on the fuel gauge © Shutterstock We’ve all been there: arriving at a petrol pump in a moment of mild panic when you forget what side the fuel filler is on FOR THE UMPTEENTH TIME. Help is at hand thanks to that little arrow that tells you precisely where to find the filler cap. It was the idea of Ford designer Jim Moylan in the 1980s, debuting in 1989. Moylan passed away a few months ago but his brilliant idea lives on, and rightly so. Now we just need to bring it into the electric car era…

Parking ticket holder © Skoda If you enjoy the feeling of euphoria if you manage to place a car park ticket on the dashboard and then close the door without it blowing away, the humble plastic holder might not be for you. The parking ticket holder has been sitting on the inside of Skoda windscreens for years. More useful than an electrically-operated driver’s seat, we reckon.

Flip-over sun visors © Shutterstock This one is as old as the hills, but many sun visors can be detached on one corner to provide a sunblock for the side window. Some cars also feature a small flap to close the gap between the two sun visors.

Colour-coding under the bonnet © Shutterstock Too many motorists are blissfully unaware of what lies below the bonnet, only venturing beneath the ‘hood’ to fill the washer fluid bottle. Helpfully, many modern engine bays feature colour-coded guides to highlight the fluids and levels that could and should be checked between services. They tend to be yellow or blue, and they make it easier to locate the engine dipstick, oil cap, coolant, brake fluid and washer fluid.

Ice scraper © Skoda Open the fuel filler cap on a modern Skoda and you’ll find an ice scraper that doubles up as a tyre tread-depth gauge. On the Skoda Scala, you’ll even find that the cap for the washer fluid folds out to become a funnel.

Umbrella © Skoda Speaking of the Skoda Scala, it also gets a compartment in the driver’s door complete with a free umbrella. Proof that you don’t need a Rolls-Royce to live the rain-dodging dream. Alternatively, you could opt for a Japanese-spec Nissan N13/N14 Pulsar to get an aptly-named ‘Umbrella Pocket’.

Curry hook © Nissan Nissan claims to have invented the in-car ‘curry hook’ when it debuted on the Almera in 1996. It was designed for carrying handbags or shopping bags, but it soon became a must-have accessory for takeaway lovers. Today, you’ll find a ‘curry hook’ in the Qashqai and X-Trail, but look out for similar hooks in other vehicles. More often than not, you’ll find at least one pop-out hook in the boot.

Spiders and sharks © Opel Not all ‘hidden’ features are useful. Some manufacturers like to add so-called ‘Easter eggs’ to their cars – little treats that are akin to wearing brightly-coloured socks with an otherwise sombre suit. From 2004, Vauxhall and Opel started adding small sharks to their interiors. It all started when Opel designer Dietmar Finger was working on a sketch for the outer panel of the glovebox. It requires ‘ribs’ to maintain stability when the glovebox is opened, so Dietmar’s son suggested drawing a shark. Amazingly, the shark made it into series production. Other examples include a spider’s web on the inside of a storage lid in the Volvo XC90 and countless ‘Easter eggs’ in the Jeep Renegade.

Dipping rear-view mirror © Shutterstock We thought this one was obvious, but we know of at least one person who was unaware that it’s possible to tilt the rear-view mirror to reduce headlight glare. Simply use the tab below the mirror to switch between ‘day’ and ‘night’ settings. Automatic dimming rear-view mirrors are becoming commonplace, while rear-view mirrors of the future are likely to use cameras.

Fog light identification © Shutterstock We won’t dive into the deep issue of fog light misuse, but there’s a simple way to know your front from your back. If the ‘wiggly’ lines are before the icon, it’s the front fog light. If the lines are after the icon, if the rear fog lights. The front icon will often feature lines pointing towards the ground.

Fancy puddle lights © Motoring Research How long before the fancy puddle light becomes as naff as a pair of Lexus-style rear lamps? We give it a few weeks. In the meantime, they remain kind of cool and guaranteed to impress your mates. Probably.

Hidden storage © Motoring Research One of the joys of owning an MPV is discovering the seemingly endless array of hidden storage compartments and pockets. In the Seat Alhambra, you’ll find a pair of covered storage compartments in the second-row floor. In other cars, you find might storage boxes under the front seats, on the top of the dashboard, in the roof and inside the boot. In fact, the one advantage of the absence of a spare wheel is the additional underfloor storage space.

Parking lights © Shutterstock Most people forget that a vehicle must display parking lights when parked on a road or a lay-by on a road with a speed limit greater than 30mph. While some cars feature a dedicated parking light button or switch, in others it is operated by placing the indicator in the left or right position (depending on which side you want illuminated) when the engine is switched off.

Emergency Call or eCall © Shutterstock Since April 2018, all new models being type approved for sale in the EU must feature eCall (Emergency Call). The system contacts the emergency services automatically if you’re involved in an accident and uses GPS to pinpoint your precise location.

Fuel filler cap holder © Shutterstock Ever wondered what to do with your fuel filler cap when you’re standing at the pumps? Many cars feature a handy filler cap holding device, either in the form of a socket or a bracket. Others feature a groove within the cap designed for placing it on the edge of the filler flap. May you never leave it hanging again.

Auto windows down via the key fob © Shutterstock Some cars allow you to open or close all of the windows via the remote key fob. Simply hold down the lock or unlock button and watch as the windows rise or fall. The same ‘trick’ works on some convertibles.

Auto-hold function © Motoring Research The auto-hold function stops your car from rolling backwards or forwards when stationary or setting off. It maintains the braking pressure you last applied, allowing you to take your foot off the brake pedal. Better for your left leg and better for the driver behind who doesn’t have to endure the retina-burning brightness of your brake lights.

Two-tier electronic handbrake © bondvit Shutterstock.com Some electronic handbrakes a feature a two-tier stopping function. For example, on selected Renault models, a quick pull and release of the switch will hold the vehicle when queuing in traffic. Pulling the switch for a few seconds delivers ‘maximum braking’. Consult the vehicle handbook for more information.