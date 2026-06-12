Cars inspired by the 24 Hours of Le Mans

A true test of motoring grit and endurance © McLaren The 24 Hours of Le Mans has a long connection with road cars, having been used as a way to test new technology in extreme conditions. It has also led to numerous special editions, as car manufacturers seek to capitalise on the prestige of competing in the gruelling race. With the latest Hypercar rules putting an emphasis on joining up road and track, Le Mans now has an even greater significance for car companies. This year’s race sees the debut of the new Genesis GMR-001 hypercar, meaning eight different carmakers will be represented in the top-tier of Le Mans competition, plus countless others in the equally important supporting classes. Other manufacturers such as Ford and McLaren are also planning their own Le Mans entries in the near future, which could see even more road cars paying tribute to the iconic event. Join us for an in-depth look at the amazing road cars inspired by Le Mans, including a celebratory AC Cobra and Roger Penske’s incredible road-going Porsche 963.

1998 Bentley Arnage © Bentley How about starting with a car named after one of the most famous corners at Le Mans? The Arnage right-hander comes after one of the quickest parts of the Circuit de la Sarthe. Bentley has achieved considerable success at Le Mans across several decades, and has used the great race to name numerous road-going models. This included the Arnage saloon, launched in 1998, marking the first model sold under Volkswagen Group ownership.

1999 Bentley Hunaudières Concept © Bentley The following year, Bentley revealed a special concept car for the Geneva Motor Show. With a mid-mounted 8.0-l W16 engine producing 625hp, Bentley estimated that the Hunaudières would be able to reach 217mph. This concept creation would later lead to the production of the Bugatti Veyron. The Hunaudières name was taken from the straight at Le Mans where Sir Tim Birkin, driving a 1920’s ‘Blower Bentley’ performed a daring overtake with one wheel on the grass.

2010 Bentley Mulsanne © Bentley The car named after a straight, kink and corner complex on the track surely deserves a mention? Bentley has made not one, but two, cars named Mulsanne, with the latest version launched in 2010.

2013 Bentley Le Mans Editions © Bentley In 2013, Bentley decided to celebrate its six Le Mans victories with six Le Mans Edition specifications for its range. Back then, this included the Continental GT, Flying Spur and Mulsanne. Tasteful specifications with ‘Le Mans Edition’ badging and embroidery are a nice nod to the marque’s heritage.

2023 Bentley Continental GT Le Mans Collection © Bentley In 2023, Bentley marked 20 years since its sixth victory at the famous French race with a limited run of 48 Continental GT and GTC Le Mans Collection models. Each came with a 6.0-l W12 engine, Verdant green paint with a Moonbeam racing stripe. Set into the dashboard was an actual valve from the engine of the 2003 Le Mans-winning no.7 Bentley Speed 8.

1999 Aston Martin Vantage V600 Le Mans © Aston Martin Aston Martin’s return to challenge for outright victory continues a lengthy association with the endurance event. The 1999 Vantage V600 Le Mans marked 40 years since Aston Martin first took victory. With Koni suspension, DBR1-style side vents, Dymag lightweight wheels and a map from the car’s Newport Pagnell birthplace to the Le Mans circuit included, just 40 were made.

2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera 59 Limited Edition © Aston Martin Special editions such as the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera 59 are always at risk of being a bit half-hearted, but the devil is in the details. This is a gorgeous tribute to Aston’s 1959 triumph at Le Mans, and its subsequent World Sports Car title. Just 24 cars were produced, with bespoke bronze detailing inside and out. The lucky owners were even able to take part in a special lap around the Le Mans circuit.

2024 Aston Martin Valour 1970 Muncher Edition © Aston Martin The Aston Martin Valour is a limited-edition supercar, featuring a twin-turbocharged 5.2-l V12 and a six-speed manual gearbox. What brings the Le Mans connection is the white, red, and blue livery, added as an ode to the infamous ‘Muncher’ Aston Martin race car of the 1970s. A heavily modified Aston Martin DBS, the Muncher name came from the car’s appetite for brakes. It did achieve a finish at the 1977 24 Hours of Le Mans, cementing it into motorsport legend.

2022 Morgan Plus Four LM62 © Morgan Launched in 2022, this special edition Morgan Plus Four commemorated 60 years since the British marque’s class win at Le Mans in 1962. Fittingly, 62 examples of the LM62 were made, available in Jet Green or Tetre Rouge – both with a Heritage White hard-top that mimics the original racer. Other niceties include ‘number 29’ graphics, front spotlights, silver-painted wire wheels and a Le Mans-style fuel filler cap. Tally ho!

1990 Jaguar XJ-S Le Mans © Jaguar Jaguar’s 1-2-3 triumph at Le Mans in 1988, as well as its victory in 1990, was commemorated by the marque with a special edition XJ-S. The XJ-S Le Mans V12 added special badging, extra leather trim, lattice alloy wheels and a ‘growler’ on the up front. A total of 280 were made.

1995 McLaren F1 LM © McLaren The LM was a final iteration of the epochal McLaren F1. Five were built, to honour the five finishing cars in the 1995 race, which came in first, third, fourth, fifth and 13th. To this day, the F1 is the last road-based car to win outright at Le Mans.

2015 McLaren 650S Le Mans © McLaren The McLaren 650S Le Mans was built to celebrate 20 years since McLaren’s shock 1995 win with the F1 GTR. It wears five-spoke lightweight wheels that evoke those fitted to the racer, plus an F1-style roof scoop.

2020 McLaren 720S Le Mans © McLaren Five years later, the McLaren 720S Le Mans marked the same historic win in much the same way. Along with those alloys and a roof scoop, there are vents above the front wheels, just like the F1 GTR. Fifty lucky buyers also got carbon racing seats and plenty of ‘Le Mans 25’ badges.

1991 Mazda MX-5 Le Mans 24 © Mazda The MX-5 Le Mans 24 really wears its pride on its sleeve. After the rotary-powered 787B of Johnny Herbert won the LM24 in 1991, Mazda celebrated with a run of 24 MX-5s. These all came wearing the same eye-searing Renown livery as the race cars, and were fitted with a BBR Turbo kit. Mazda’s victory was made all the more special because it was the first Japanese marque to win Le Mans.

1991 Schuppan 962 CR P1 © Schuppan We had to highlight this amazing Schuppan Le Mans racer for the road, which won ‘Best in Show’ at the 2023 London Concours. One of just six built, it was based on the chassis of the iconic Porsche 962 Le Mans racer, featuring a 600hp 3.3-l twin-turbo flat-six engine. Sadly, the venture didn’t work out – but this prototype, based on a car that raced at Le Mans in 1990, does still exist, with its show-stopping display in London following a full refurbishment.

1987 Porsche 924S Le Mans © Porsche The 924S Le Mans isn’t a commemorative model, although Porsche had its fair share of victories to celebrate at La Sarthe. Instead, it’s a limited-run special with high specification parts. As a result of its rarity and desirable spec, it’s a highly sought-after variant of the 924 today. Just 100 were brought to the UK.

2018 Porsche 911 British Legends Edition © Porsche With 19 wins at Le Mans, Porsche elected to commemorate the achievements of British drivers with the marque, with a selection of 911 Carrera 4 GTS models. The Richard Attwood car is resplendent in red-striped Salzburg livery. The Derek Bell 911 wears Rothmans colours. And finally, Nick Tandy’s car is white with black and red highlights.

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Le Mans Centenaire Edition © Porsche As the most successful marque at Le Mans, Porsche is intrinsically linked with the world-famous race. It seemed fitting, then, that Porsche produced a limited edition 911 Carrera GTS to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023. For the 911 Carrera GTS Le Mans Centenaire Edition, Porsche added a special badge with the ‘24h Le Mans’

2018 Paul Stephens Le Mans Classic Clubsport © Paul Stephens This restomod Porsche is a tribute to the biennial Le Mans Classic event – and indeed the iconic 911 2.7 RS of 1973. UK-based Paul Stephens will build just 10 examples of this officially licenced special, which combines classic 911 style with contemporary performance.

2005 Audi A6 Le Mans © Audi Audi is second to Porsche with Le Mans wins, taking a total of 13 between 2000 and 2014. Clearly, Audi didn’t want to go too overboard with its Le Mans victory celebrations. The Le Mans Edition of 2006 is, at first glance, just another A6. Available in both saloon and Avant (estate) body styles, the 1,000 cars came with different colours, wheels borrowed from the RS4 and a luxury pack.

2015 Audi R8 © Audi Audi’s former flagship supercar was not named directly after the Le Mans race, unlike the concept version that previewed it. It was, however, the halo model built to celebrate the marque’s success in the race – named after the R8 race car, which took glory five times at Le Mans. Built in two generations, the last version of the R8 was launched in 2015, but has now been retired.

2000 BMW X5 Le Mans © BMW BMW has a lengthy association with Le Mans, including its elaborate Art Cars making several appearances. The German marque has only managed one outright victory, though, taking the win at the 1999 edition. The following year, BMW wedged the 6.1-l V12 from the race-winning LMR into an X5, creating an SUV with more than 700hp. BMW only made one example, but it was registered for road use. Legendary racing driver Hans-Joachim Stuck used the X5 Le Mans to set a Nürburgring lap record in 2001, one which stood for almost two decades.

1993 Peugeot 306 Le Mans © Peugeot Amongst the ranks of Peugeot hot hatchbacks, the 306 Le Mans is arguably not one that instantly springs to mind. Following Peugeot’s victories at Le Mans in both 1992 and 1993, a limited-edition series of 400 cars was produced, based upon the 150hp S16 version. Sold only in France, all versions came painted in Lucifer Red, with carbon detailing inside.

2008 Peugeot 207 Le Mans © Peugeot The Le Mans Edition Peugeot 207 was announced just as the marque took the top three qualifying spots at the 2008 race. The spec was available across most 207s, including the 175hp variant. Sporty styling in shadow chrome and body colour, plus a racing stripe, mark out each of the 2,000 cars built.

2023 Alpine A110 R Le Mans © Alpine French marque Alpine is another manufacturer that marked the centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023, with the A110 R Le Mans. Limited to 100 cars, it is the most radical A110 yet, with honed aerodynamics, lightweight construction, and even a patented ‘Hunaudieres’ setting for the stability control. Each car features an exclusive blue and white livery.

2024 Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail © Zagato As a more direct celebration of Alpine’s Le Mans history, Italian design house Zagato has created the AGTZ Twin Tail. Inspired by the Alpine A220 used at the 1968 edition of the race, the Twin Tail mimics the lengthened rear of the classic French racing car. Just like the car it pays homage to, Zagato has made use of an Alpine as the basis. The Alpine A110 donates its chassis, and mid-mounted 1.8-l engine, with just 19 examples to be produced.

2017 Ferrari 488 Pista Piloti © Ferrari Launched on the eve of Le Mans in 2018, the 488 Pista Piloti is a road-going Ferrari for racing drivers. Only owners involved in Ferrari’s various motorsport programmes were allowed to order one. A bespoke livery in the colours of the Italian flag echoes the 488 GTE racer. Spot the FIA WEC and PRO logos as well – the latter identifying the class the GTE raced in.

2023 Ferrari 499P Modificata © Ferrari OK, we are cheating a little by including the Ferrari 499P Modificata on this list. The Italian marque took a historic outright victory in the 2023 edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours, using its 499P Hybrid Hypercar. To celebrate this win, Ferrari created the 499P Modificata, offered for sale to selected customers. Tweaks to its engine and hybrid powertrain resulted in a combined output of almost 900hp, which is more than the actual Le Mans racers. Sadly, the 499P Modificata is not road-legal, but is too exciting not to mention here.

2010 Ford Focus RS Le Mans © Ford Ford is another manufacturer with a storied history at Le Mans, best known for its legendary battle with Ferrari during the 1960s. The Focus RS Le Mans is a curious beast. The rorty five-cylinder hot hatch was decked out in classic racing liveries as a tribute to the marque’s Le Mans heritage in 2010. Inspiration came from the Ford GT40 (obviously) and, of all things, the Capri. The latter won the Touring category at the race in 1972.

2016 Ford GT Heritage Editions © Ford The Ford GT40 and GT are, of course, famously linked to Le Mans. After winning the GTE category at the race in 2016, special liveried versions of the GT road car were introduced, commemorating the original race winners from 1966 to 1969.

2022 Ford GT LM © Ford Ford saw considerable success at Le Mans with the second-generation GT supercar, winning the LMGTE category in 2016. This came 50 years after a historic 1-2-3 finish in the 1966 race, using the GT40 race car. Ford has produced numerous special-edition versions of the GT, and the LM comes with a Liquid Silver exterior. On the inside, buyers could choose between blue or red trim, inspired by the 2016 race-winning Ford GT. The 20 cars produced even featured part of the crankshaft from the third-placed 2016 Ford GT (No. 69) racer’s engine. This was ground down into powder, which was then used to print the instrument panel for the GT LM cars.

2024 Ford GTD © Ford Ford was aiming for more success at Le Mans in 2024, making use of the all-new Mustang GT3 race car. The GT3 class requires a road-going version to exist, resulting in the incredible Ford Mustang GTD. Forget this being just another example of Ford’s legendary pony car and consider it instead as a true supercar – like a McLaren or Ferrari. An 800hp supercharged V8 engine is matched with semi-active suspension, carbon ceramic brakes and bodywork that features extensive use of lightweight carbon material. Ford managed a podium finish in the GT3 category with the GTD.

2004 Chevrolet Corvette C5 24 Hours of Le Mans Edition © Chevrolet Ford is not the only American carmaker to have experienced success at Le Mans. The thundering Chevrolet Corvette has become a legend at Le Mans over the past 20 years. Chevrolet commemorated the famous 24-hour race in 2004 during the twilight days of its C5-generation car. A splash of Le Mans Blue Metallic paint, plenty of badges and, if you were in a Z06, carbon fibre exterior trim with stripes, made up this road-legal tribute. Enthusiasts regarded it as one of the best-handling Corvettes when new.

2023 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 Edition © Chevrolet One of the most striking sights at the 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours was the Chevy NASCAR Cup Camaro ZL1. It literally towered over every other racer on the grid, competing in the ‘open category’. Naturally, Chevy marked the occasion with a road-going Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 Edition, which was limited to just 56 examples.

1953 Cadillac Le Mans Concept © Cadillac Cadillac has made several attempts at Le Mans over the years, most recently with the Northstar LMP project in the early 2000s, and then the Caddy had entered the race as early as 1950, and produced a concept car inspired by the Le Mans race in 1953. Four prototypes of the fiberglass-bodied roadster were built, but series production never came

2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Le Monstre Edition © Cadillac During the 2024 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Cadillac announced a duo of special editions for the Blackwing models. First up is the CT5-V Blackwing Le Monstre Edition, named after the special race car used by Cadillac at Le Mans in 1950. Bespoke Magnus Metal Frost exterior paint, with Stormhawk Blue carbon accents and Royal Blue brake calipers, is found on the outside. Inside, the seats gain Phantom Blue highlights, plus there is special medallion atop the six-speed manual shifter. Production of the Le Monstre Edition will be limited to 101 examples.

1996 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion © Porsche Our list also includes some of the wildest homologation cars, specifically built so the racers could be allowed to compete during the GT1 era of the late 1990s. It was responsible for some truly incredible road cars Made partly as a reaction to McLaren’s 1995 victory with the F1, which proved there was Le Mans-winning potential in road cars, Porsche revealed its first 911 GT1 in 1996.

1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Strassenversion © Mercedes-Benz Here’s the Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR. Just 20 coupes were made, followed by six examples in Roadster form. Power output was a mighty 612hp. Such limited numbers have made road-going CLK GTRs highly collectible. A later GT1-98 version would go on to claim victory at Le Mans in 1998.

1998 Toyota GT One © Toyota And here’s the least roadworthy racer of all. There are only two GT Ones, one of which is still owned by Toyota. Technically, they’re road cars, but just look at it: this is a racer through and through. Like the CLK and 911, this isn’t a celebration or special edition; it’s a car born out of Le Mans racing necessity.

2025 Aston Martin Valkyrie © Aston Martin The FIA’s Le Mans Hypercar category was created with the aim of seeing manufacturers develop road cars into elaborate racing machines. Instead, the opposite has happened, with marques focussing on all-out racers first. It means when the Aston Martin Valkyrie aims to battle for victory at the 2025 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, it will be able to claim a moral win, wherever it finishes in the premier LMH category.

2025 Aston Martin Valkyrie © Aston Martin Intriguingly, the Valkyrie began as a collaboration between Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing to build the closest interpretation of a Formula One car for the road. Yet now this is one that will become a Le Mans competitor. Should Aston Martin manage to win at the Circuit de la Sarthe, we can only wonder if the marque will find a way to build a commemorative road-going edition…

2025 Bentley Bentayga Apex Edition Le Mans © Bentley Bentley enthusiast and collector Marc King has created his own road car inspired by Le Mans, aided by the luxury marque’s bespoke Mulliner department. King already owned a Bentley Continental GT Le Mans Edition, as mentioned earlier, but he wanted an SUV-shaped way to celebrate endurance racing. That meant commissioning one of the 20 Bentayga Apex Editions with a Le Mans Collection makeover, including the same Verdant Green and Moonbeam exterior livery. A painted number seven on the front grille provides the finishing touch.

2025 McLaren 750S Le Mans © McLaren McLaren is still rightly proud of its dominant victory at the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans, with the F1 GTR driven by JJ Lehto, Yannick Dalmas and Masanori Sekiya. For the 30th anniversary of this famous win, the British company has created a special edition of the 750S supercar, limited to 50 examples worldwide. Buyers can choose from Le Mans Grey or McLaren Orange exterior paint colours. All cars come complete with F1 LM-style alloy wheels, plus a standard High Downforce Kit. The latter creates 10 percent more downforce than a regular 750S, making it perfect for track-based fun.

2025 McLaren 750S Le Mans © McLaren Along with the bespoke exterior finish, the McLaren 750S Le Mans is customised on the inside, too. The interior can be clad in a choice of Carbon Black with Dove Grey or Carbon Black with McLaren Orange. Extra equipment includes racing harnesses and a rear roll cage. LM branding is found on the headrests and floor mats, plus each completed car comes with a special Le Mans dedication plaque.

2025 Aston Martin Valkyrie LM © Aston Martin Ahead of its return to top-level Le Mans competition in 2025, Aston Martin unveiled a limited-run version of the Valkyrie hypercar. An evolution of the Valkyrie AMR, the LM model features the same 6.5-litre V12 engine as the race version. A seven-speed sequential transmission is fitted, along with an aero kit that mimics the competition Valkyries. Just 10 examples will be produced, with the owners able to take part in special Aston Martin track days across the globe.

2025 Ferrari 296 Speciale Piloti © Ferrari Ferrari used the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans to reveal the 296 Speciale Piloti, designed solely for those involved in the Italian marque’s client racing programme. The 296 Speciale Piloti was offered in four paint colours. All feature a Ferrari 499P-inspired ‘Giallo’ yellow livery and hand-painted WEC logos. Carbon fibre is used extensively throughout the cabin, with hard-shell bucket seats upholstered in black Alcantara. Ferrari left the hybridised twin-turbo V6 untouched, although 868hp seems more than adequate…

2026 Lanzante 95-59 © Lanzante Hypercar specialist Lanzante was involved in the McLaren F1’s victory at the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans. To celebrate, the company has created a limited-production hypercar. The 95-59 has a McLaren 750S-based carbon fibre chassis adapted to provide three-abreast seating, just like a McLaren F1. Power comes from a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine, with output said to exceed 850hp. Unveiled at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, production of the 95-59 will be limited to 59 examples, with prices starting from £1,224,000.

2025 Porsche 963 RSP © Porsche Forget special editions: the Porsche 963 RSP is the real deal when it comes to cars inspired by Le Mans. In fact, this is a thinly disguised version of the marque’s current LMDh prototype racer, commissioned specially for Roger Penske. Penske is the owner of the team running the title-winning Porsche 963 in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Porsche’s Sonderwunsch (‘special wishes’) department painstakingly transformed the 963 into a road-legal machine, with number plates and even a cup holder for its leather-lined cabin. The name ‘RSP’ comes from Roger Searle Penske’s initials.

2025 Porsche 963 RSP © Porsche Porsche’s starting point for the 963 RSP was the famous 917 racer owned by Count Rossi, which was also converted for use on the road. A matching ‘Martini Silver’ paint colour was chosen for the new Porsche, covering the 963’s carbon fibre and Kevlar bodywork. Remapped to run on super unleaded from a regular pump, the 4.6-litre twin-turbocharged V8 still delivers 680hp. Porsche has also modified the 963’s power delivery to make it easier to drive, and adjusted the suspension to its softest setting. Very much a one-off, sadly Porsche does not plan to make any more examples of this ultimate Le Mans-inspired road car.

2027 McLaren MCL-HY GTR © McLaren Although McLaren is clearly proud of how the F1 dominated Le Mans in 1995, the British marque has decided the time is right to compete for outright victory again. Enter the McLaren MCL-HY hypercar, being built to LMDh rules with a chassis supplied by Dallara. Power will come from McLaren’s own twin-turbocharged V6 engine, with the MCL-HY set to hit the track in 2027. Along with the racing model, McLaren will also offer an MCL-HY GTR track day special to selected customers. Consider it the papaya-coloured alternative to an Aston Martin Valkyrie LM

2026 AC Cobra GT Coupe © AC Cars The AC Cars company is celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2026, and has revealed a production version of its new AC Cobra GT Coupe. Britain’s oldest active vehicle manufacturer has developed the Cobra GT Coupe from its existing GT Roadster, adding bodywork that pays tribute to AC’s participation at Le Mans. Although the Shelby Daytona Coupe is the better-known hardtop derivative of the Cobra, AC Cars did develop its own unique version. The AC A98 Coupe appeared at Le Mans in 1964, and is also the car famous (or infamous, perhaps) for hitting 185mph during testing on the M1 motorway.