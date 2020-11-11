Good things in small packages: the story of the Suzuki Jimny

The Suzuki Jimny story starts in 1970. Here, we chart the history of the diminutive Japanese off-roader

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith

Miniature hero: a brief history of the Suzuki Jimny

It’s all too easy to use the words ‘legendary’ or ‘iconic’ when describing much-loved cars, so let’s just call the Suzuki Jimny a miniature hero. Not everybody likes it – What Car? awarded the previous-generation Jimny a miserable one-star rating – but fans are fiercely loyal to the fun-size off-roader. Here, we chart the history of everyone’s favourite miniature 4×4. Everyone except What Car?, that is.

Suzuki LJ10

Miniature hero: a brief history of the Suzuki Jimny

The story starts in 1970 with the Suzuki LJ10 – or Light Jeep 10. The brief was to create a vehicle that could access the tight spaces that were off limits to the larger 4x4s of the time. The two-stroke, air-cooled Mitsubishi-sourced 360cc engine powered all four wheels, with a high/low dual-range transfer case fitted for proper off-road adventures. It might not have been powerful, but the LJ10 weighed just 600kg, so it could scurry up hills like a mountain goat. Note the seating arrangement: the LJ10 was a strict three-seater, with the fourth seat area used to house the spare wheel.

Suzuki LJ20

Miniature hero: a brief history of the Suzuki Jimny

In 1972, Suzuki launched the LJ20, complete with a redesigned front grille boasting vertical rather than horizontal slats, along with a new, more powerful water-cooled engine. With an eye on export markets, Suzuki built left-hand-drive models, while just as significant was the launch of a new hard-top ‘van’ to join the soft-top versions. To highlight the Suzuki’s rugged dependability, an LJ20 finished the Mexican 1000 Rally intact after a 34-hour drive.

Suzuki LJ50

Miniature hero: a brief history of the Suzuki Jimny

The LJ50 – or SJ10 – arrived in 1975 for the export market, before launching in Japan in 1976 as the Jimny 55. Power was up once again, this time courtesy of a 550cc engine, while passenger space was increased by moving the spare wheel to the rear door. The LJ50 will go down in history as Suzuki’s first overseas production vehicle, with the opening of a facility in Pakistan.

Suzuki LJ80

Miniature hero: a brief history of the Suzuki Jimny

The final first-generation model arrived in 1977, with the launch of the LJ80 (SJ20). For the first time, the Suzuki was available with a four-stroke engine, with power sourced from a 800cc unit, while a new pick-up variant was launched.

Suzuki SJ410

Miniature hero: a brief history of the Suzuki Jimny

The launch of the second-generation Suzuki off-roader was more than just a model change. The 1,000cc SJ410 of 1981 represented a shift from basic practicality to a greater focus on leisure and lifestyle, with Suzuki giving it a more urban feel. Two years later, SJ production kicked off in Kenya.

Suzuki SJ413

Miniature hero: a brief history of the Suzuki Jimny

In 1984, the SJ was treated to a new 1,300cc engine – at the time Suzuki’s largest unit – to create the SJ413. Both the SJ410 and SJ413 received front disc brakes, a new dashboard, a new seat design and a revised front grille, while a five-speed gearbox was fitted for the first time.

Suzuki Samurai

Miniature hero: a brief history of the Suzuki Jimny

The SJ-Series arrived in North America in 1985 and soon found favour within the off-road community. Its lightness, simplicity and relative cheapness made it the ideal starter 4×4, although the SJ could certainly punch above its weight. Meanwhile, back in the UK, the SJ and the plush Samurai version were developing a cult following.

Santana and Maruti versions

Miniature hero: a brief history of the Suzuki Jimny

In 1985, production of the SJ410 commenced in Spain, with the Santana Motors version sold as a domestic vehicle. In the same year, production of the Maruti Gypsy began in India, making the Jimny a truly global off-roader. Total production hit one million units in 1987.

1998 Suzuki Jimny

Miniature hero: a brief history of the Suzuki Jimny

The all-new Suzuki Jimny arrived in 1998 under the banner of ‘smart in the city, tough in nature’. Suzuki bosses labelled it a ‘more urbane Jimny’, recognising its increasing tendency to be used on and off the road. At launch, the Jimny was powered by a 1.3-litre petrol engine and, for continental European markets, a 1.5-litre diesel. Crucially, the Drive Action 4×4 system meant that drivers could switch from two- to four-wheel-drive mode on the move.

Baywatch

Miniature hero: a brief history of the Suzuki Jimny

In 2010, Suzuki GB supplied nine Jimny 4x4s to the RNLI for beach patrol duties. The Jimny donned its swimsuit to do a passable impression of David Hasselhoff on beaches in the North West, Devon, Dorset and Cornwall.

2013 Suzuki Jimny

Miniature hero: a brief history of the Suzuki Jimny

The 2013 Jimny was essentially an evolution of the 1998 car, but there were a few subtle changes. The 2013 update saw the introduction of a new front bumper, grille and fog lights, along with a re-shaped bonnet with a central air intake. Meanwhile, the cabin gained new seat fabrics, Isofix mountings and new head restraints.

2015 Suzuki Jimny

Miniature hero: a brief history of the Suzuki Jimny

Two years later, the Jimny was revised again, with a couple of new colours, a new seat fabric, dark silver 15-inch alloy wheels, a revised instrument cluster and, perhaps most significantly, ESC (electronic stability control) fitted as standard.

Suzuki Jimny Adventure

Miniature hero: a brief history of the Suzuki Jimny

In what could be seen as a last hurrah for the Suzuki Jimny in its current guise, the Adventure Special Edition went on sale in 2016. With production limited to 200 units in the UK, the Adventure is based on the SZ4 model and adds satellite navigation, Bluetooth, a hard spare wheel cover and a two-tone paint finish. The final special edition?

Final fantasy?

Miniature hero: a brief history of the Suzuki Jimny

There was no fanfare to mark the demise of the previous Jimny. Despite the car having a legion of loyal and devoted fans, Suzuki denied us one final special edition. The initial disappointment soon evaporated when Suzuki unveiled the all-new Jimny.

All-new Suzuki Jimny

The all-new Suzuki Jimny made its public debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, before going on sale in 2019. It was arguably the star of the show, with the Jimny managing to upstage the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2, Peugeot e-Legend and BMW Z4.

To Frankfurt

We bagged a drive in the Suzuki Jimny before the Paris Motor Show. Frankfurt was the destination for a press launch that included motorway driving and some playtime in a German forest. We’ve had worse days in the office.

Puppy love

Our verdict following a day in Germany? ‘Think of the new Jimny as a puppy. It’s not perfect, and there might be more sensible ways of spending your cash, but if you’ve fallen in love with the looks, the car will win you over with its boundless energy and deep-rooted character. As a bonus, the Jimny won’t leave a puddle on your kitchen floor.’

Three isn’t the magic number.

It wasn’t all plain sailing for 2019’s must-have 4×4. In September 2018, the Jimny was awarded a meagre three-star safety rating by Euro NCAP. Describing its crash performance as ‘disappointing’, the safety organisation said the Jimny fell short on adult occupant protection and safety assist systems. Ouch, in more ways than one.

Waiting lists and big profits

As demand outstripped supply, entrepreneurial sellers sensed the opportunity to make a quick profit. Used examples were selling for as much as £5,000 more than the original purchase price, as impatient buyers looked for ways to beat the queue. A waiting list for a new Suzuki? That’s the Jimny effect.

Mods and rockers

It wasn’t long before the Suzuki Jimny caught the attention of customisers and tuning companies. Dream Automotive Development & Design (DAMD) launched a ‘Little D’ conversion kit, turning the Jimny into a pint-sized replica of the Land Rover Defender. Meanwhile, a tuning company in China turned a Jimny in a mini Mercedes G-Wagen.

Jimny stopped in its tracks

It was all going so well. High residual values, lots of love on social media and critical acclaim meant that the Suzuki Jimny looked unstoppable. Even What Car? gave it a two-star rating. Steady now. Then news broke that EU emissions laws would halt sales of the Jimny in Europe. A premature end for the Jimny?

Enter van man

The Suzuki Jimny was down but not out. In September 2020, Suzuki introduced a new two-seater light commercial vehicle (LCV) version of the Jimny. It retains the same off-road ability, but with the bonus of an 863-litre load area and a flat floor. This is the only way to buy a new Suzuki Jimny in the UK. You can always leave the children at home.

The £30k Jimny

While the Suzuki Jimny has officially been removed from sale, there are still new cars remaining in the dealer network. These are unregistered with zero miles on the clock. There’s only one catch: the price could be as much as £30,000. That’s only £10,000 less than an entry-level Land Rover Defender.



Related Articles

Features

The history of in-car entertainment

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
From the first car radios in the 1920s to wireless Apple CarPlay, we tell the story of in-car entertainment.
Read more
Features

McLaren boss Mike Flewitt talks supercars, from LT to EV

Tim Pitt - 0
We have coffee with McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt, discussing the new 765LT, his love of classic Lotus racing cars and McLaren’s plugged-in future.
Read more
Features

Inside Zenvo: the Danish supercar that does things differently

Tim Pitt - 1
Got seven figures to spare? Zenvo will hand-build you a hypercar that makes Ferraris and Lamborghinis seem ordinary. We go behind the scenes
Read more
Gavin Braithwaite-Smithhttp://www.petrolblog.com
Writer with a penchant for #FrenchTat. Also doing a passable impression of Cousin Eddie in an Italian-German beige motorhome.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

How to claim for pothole damage to your car

Advice Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
If your car has been damaged by a pothole, it may be possible to claim compensation from the relevant authority. Here's what you need to know.
Read more

Longer, ‘greener’ trucks could be approved for UK roads

Car News Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The government has launched a consulation to end the longer semi-trailer (LST) trial. It will mean longer, more efficient HGVs on our roads.
Read more

M6 Toll prices rise – but new FlexiPass will save locals money

Car News Richard Aucock - 1
Prices rise for cars using the M6 Toll on 4 December – but the operator has launched a pre-pay ‘FlexiPass’ giving discounts to local people.
Read more

Which car brands offer an online buying service?

Advice Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Many car manufacturers have embraced the digital age by launching online car buying services. Here's a list of brands and what they offer.
Read more

Find a Car Review

News

Britain’s most-bashed railway bridges revealed

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Research conducted by Network Rail shows that a bridge on the A5 at Hinkley is struck by traffic more than any other in Britain.
Read more

UK residents reveal frustration at drivers who park outside their house

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Research shows that 60 percent of motorists believe they have a legal right to park outside their home. Some even confront other motorists.
Read more

M6 Toll prices rise – but new FlexiPass will save locals money

Richard Aucock - 1
Prices rise for cars using the M6 Toll on 4 December – but the operator has launched a pre-pay ‘FlexiPass’ giving discounts to local people.
Read more

Features

Rolls-Royce vs. the sleeper train: a race from London to Edinburgh

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Wraith The Train: read what happened when we raced the Caledonian Sleeper train from London to Scotland in a Rolls-Royce Wraith.
Read more

How to take better car photos on Instagram

Ethan Jupp - 0
Pro photographer Julian Calverley has teamed up with Skoda to offer some tips on how to shoot cars
Read more

‘My dad borrowed a Bond car’ – Lotus veteran on life at the firm

Tim Pitt - 3
Richard Hill, chief aerodynamicist at Lotus, on a career making cars go faster, plus Chris Boardman's Olympic bicycle and Roger Moore's underwater Esprit.
Read more

Reviews

Toyota GR Yaris (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
Toyota took its next WRC race car, then made it road-legal. The result is the bespoke and ballistic GR Yaris – our hot hatchback of the year.
Read more

Land Rover Defender 90 (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
We drive one of the Land Rover stunt cars from 'No Time to Die', then sample the new Defender 90 on and off the road.
Read more

Mini John Cooper Works GP (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
With a top speed of 164mph, the two-seat John Cooper Works GP is the fastest Mini ever. We go for a wild ride
Read more

Advice

Explained: changes to the driving theory test

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
From 28 September 2020, the driving theory test will include multiple-choice questions based on a video. Here's what you need to know.
Read more

How to get free vehicle tax if you are a disabled driver

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Disabled drivers may be entitled to free vehicle tax (VED). Here's everything you need to know, including how to make an application.
Read more

Top 10 tips for safer winter driving

Motoring Research team - 0
Here are 10 tips for safer winter driving, including how to prepare your car, plus how to drive in rain, snow and other adverse conditions.
Read more