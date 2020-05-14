Citroen C4 Cactus review

The Citroen C4 Cactus is an eccentric choice for family car buyers seeking a small, affordable five-door hatchback. It’s ageing, but still likeable.

Citroen went out on a limb with the original C4 Cactus, a car as eccentric as some of its illustrious forebears.

For the 2018 update, the marque stripped away its identity, shrinking the Airbumps and imposing a more corporate look.

Still, pillowy suspension and lounge-like seats make for the most comfortable car in its class.

Elsewhere, it frustrates and delights in equal measure. Pop-out rear windows, the lack of a rev-counter and the reliance on a touchscreen for primary controls are minor irritations.

But other cabin details remain wonderfully satisfying.

The range has been slimmed to just one trim level, called Flair. There are two 1.2-litre petrol engines and a 1.5 diesel, with each one offering good performance and economy, thanks in part to low weight.

The 130hp 1.2 PureTech petrol only comes with a dimwitted automatic transmission, so steer clear.

We’d opt for a C4 Cactus Flair with the 110hp PureTech petrol and a manual gearbox.

KEY INFO

Launched: 2014

2014 Facelifted: 2018

2018 Due for replacement: 2021

2021 Euro NCAP score: Four stars

Four stars Warranty: Three years / 60,000 miles

Three years / 60,000 miles Available body styles: Hatchback

Hatchback Alternatives: Ford Focus, Volkswagen Golf, Vauxhall Astra

