Citroen C4 Cactus review

The Citroen C4 Cactus is an eccentric choice for family car buyers seeking a small, affordable five-door hatchback. It’s ageing, but still likeable.
For: Ride comfort, high spec, quirky cabin
Against: Some quality issues, poor infotainment, awful automatic
Verdict: The most soft-focus car in its class
Citroen went out on a limb with the original C4 Cactus, a car as eccentric as some of its illustrious forebears.
For the 2018 update, the marque stripped away its identity, shrinking the Airbumps and imposing a more corporate look.
Still, pillowy suspension and lounge-like seats make for the most comfortable car in its class.
Elsewhere, it frustrates and delights in equal measure. Pop-out rear windows, the lack of a rev-counter and the reliance on a touchscreen for primary controls are minor irritations.
But other cabin details remain wonderfully satisfying.
The range has been slimmed to just one trim level, called Flair. There are two 1.2-litre petrol engines and a 1.5 diesel, with each one offering good performance and economy, thanks in part to low weight.
The 130hp 1.2 PureTech petrol only comes with a dimwitted automatic transmission, so steer clear.
We’d opt for a C4 Cactus Flair with the 110hp PureTech petrol and a manual gearbox.
