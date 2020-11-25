Volkswagen Touareg review

For: Technology, comfort, build quality

Technology, comfort, build quality Against: Premium engines, unsubtle styling

Premium engines, unsubtle styling Verdict: A surprisingly excellent large SUV

When you consider the company it keeps, the Volkswagen Touareg is a bit of a bargain.

It shares a platform with the Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne and Audi Q7, but is by far the cheapest of the five.

Even if it’s difficult to label a £50,000 SUV ‘cheap’.

The range is simple – SE L, R-Line and R-Line Tech – and there are only two engines: a a 340hp 3.0-litre V6 turbo petrol or a 286hp 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel, both with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Many buyers will stretch to the fully loaded R-Line Tech, which boasts a 15-inch touchscreen instead of a button-packed centre console. Combined with a 12-inch digital dashboard, it presents a high-definition visual feast.

The good vibes continue on the road, with an engine that offers not the merest hint of clatter or vibration.

The Touareg corners with eagerness, aided by firm and well-weighted steering, but avoid the 21-inch wheels to preserve ride comfort.

KEY INFO

Launched: 2018

2018 Facelifted: TBC

TBC Due for replacement: TBC