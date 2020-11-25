Volkswagen Touareg review

From £45,960

When you consider the company it keeps, the Volkswagen Touareg is a bit of a bargain.

  • Volkswagen Touareg
  • For: Technology, comfort, build quality
  • Against: Premium engines, unsubtle styling
  • Verdict: A surprisingly excellent large SUV

It shares a platform with the Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne and Audi Q7, but is by far the cheapest of the five.

Even if it’s difficult to label a £50,000 SUV ‘cheap’.

The range is simple – SE L, R-Line and R-Line Tech – and there are only two engines: a a 340hp 3.0-litre V6 turbo petrol or a 286hp 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel, both with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Many buyers will stretch to the fully loaded R-Line Tech, which boasts a 15-inch touchscreen instead of a button-packed centre console. Combined with a 12-inch digital dashboard, it presents a high-definition visual feast.

The good vibes continue on the road, with an engine that offers not the merest hint of clatter or vibration.

The Touareg corners with eagerness, aided by firm and well-weighted steering, but avoid the 21-inch wheels to preserve ride comfort.

KEY INFO

  • Launched: 2018
  • Facelifted: TBC
  • Due for replacement: TBC
Specs
Model: Volkswagen Touareg
Prices from: £45,960
Engines: 3.0T, 3.0d
Fuel type:
Gearboxes: 8-speed automatic
Bodystyles: SUV
Trims: SE, SEL, SE Tech, Black Edition, R-Line, R-Line tech
Euro NCAP: Not tested
Power: 231-340 hp
0-62mph: 5.9-7.5 seconds
Fuel economy: 26.2-34.9 mpg
CO2: 213-244 g/km
Dimensions (l/w/h): 5,008/1,984/1,717 mm
Boot capacity: 810 litres
Warranty: 3yrs/60,000 miles

