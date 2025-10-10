Two thirds say driving should be on the school curriculum

The Young Driver training scheme has proposed that driving should form part of the formal school curriculum, rather than young people needing to rely on lessons after they turn 17.

It follows a survey of 2,700 parents and grandparents across the UK, which found the majority supported the idea of teaching driving in schools.

Two thirds (65 percent) of those asked believed that adding driving to the school curriculum would be a positive move.

Start drivers young to boost safety

Young Driver has run 109 school events over the past year – with 4,500 children taking part – via its not-for-profit Young Driver Foundation.

Adrian Harding, who heads up the Young Driver Foundation, said: “The younger they begin, the more seriously they take the safety side of things. Eight out of 10 parents (82 percent) that we surveyed agree that children are more receptive to road safety concepts at an earlier age.

“Learning to be a good driver takes time, patience and experience. And to make it accessible to all, school is the best place to facilitate that. This is something we’d like to see the government really consider if they’re serious about young driver safety.”

One-in-five newly qualified drivers in the UK crashes within the first six months of passing their driving test. By comparison, only 3.4 percent of those who have completed a Young Driver course have a car accident.

Making a real-world difference

Young Driver’s survey also posed questions about the level of support for alternative road safety options, such as graduated driving licences.

Adrian Harding added: “Whilst the majority (67 percent) did agree with it in some form, one in four (23 percent) said they thought with proper education, a graduated licence wouldn’t be so necessary. Having delivered more than 1.5 million pre-17 driving lessons in the UK, we have seen first-hand the difference they can make to young driver safety.”

Young Driver offers children aged nine and over the chance to drive a dual-controlled Suzuki Swift, or a similar car, with a qualified ADI driving instructor. The lessons all take place on private land, but with realistic road layouts.

