Why you should get your car MOT tested in August

The number of MOT tests is set to double this autumn as exemptions granted during the lockdown begin to expire. Motorists were granted MOT extensions from 30 March until 1 August.

In response to the expected rise in demand, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) is urging customers get their MOT done in August. The DVSA says August will be quieter than usual, with customers using the summer holidays to get away for a family break.

Demand for MOT tests will peak in October and November, but September and December will also be busier than usual.

Motorists can check the MOT status of any vehicle by using the government website. Only the vehicle registration number is required and the site will also display the tax (VED) status of the car.

A vehicle can only be driven away from a test centre with a failed MOT if the current MOT is still valid and there are no ‘dangerous’ problems listed on the certificate. Otherwise, the vehicle will need to be repaired before it can be driven away.

Drivers could be fined up to £2,500, be banned from driving and get three penalty points for driving a vehicle that has failed its MOT because of a ‘dangerous’ problem.

‘Predicted surge in demand’

The DVSA has launched a ‘Beat the Rush’ MOT campaign and is urging test centres to encourage customers to book their test in August. In a campaign toolkit, it said by explaining “the predicted surge in demand in autumn and encourage them to get their MOT done early, we can make this challenging time much easier for everyone”.

Speaking about the MOT changes, the Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis said: “Compulsory MOT tests restart on 1 August in England, Scotland and Wales. So if you’ve got an MOT due then, you will need it.

“If your MOT was due between 30 March and 31 July you automatically get six months added. So, say it was due on 17 July, you won’t have to do your MOT until 17 January.

“The other point is that your car still has to be roadworthy even if your MOT has been extended.”

