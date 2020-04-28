Vauxhall Vivaro-e electric van goes on sale in June

The Vauxhall Vivaro-e is a new fully-electric zero-emissions van. Orders open in June, with first deliveries from autumn 2020.

Offering a range of up to 188 miles, the British-built van aims to capitalise on the growing trend for zero-emissions vehicles in cities.

Vauxhall says the range makes it perfect for multi-drop urban deliveries, particularly as the batteries have not compromised load capacity versus the regular diesel Vivaro.

The Vivaro-e is offered in two lengths and two body variants, swallowing loads of up to 6.6 cubic metres.

It’s so long, four-metre-long ladders can be carried inside – helped by a clever FlexCargo fold-down passenger seat.

Lad capacity of 1,226kg is just 130kg less than the regular Vivaro, and it can tow one tonne.

It is the only electric van on sale in Britain that can tow a trailer.

The electric motor produces 136hp and comes as standard with a button-shift automatic gearbox.

The top speed is capped to 81mph, to save battery range at speed.

Vauxhall is offering two battery sizes: a 50kWh model with a 125-mile range, and a 75kWh version with the 188-mile range.

It’s ready to use 100kW rapid chargers, topping up even the 75kWh battery from flat to 80 percent in 45 minutes.

Because the batteries are mounted low down beneath the Vivaro-e, Vauxhall says handling is better than the regular diesel version, even when fully laden.

There’s a full suite of safety aids too, including a head-up display, blind-spot sensors and a 180-degree reversing aid that shows on the seven-inch touchscreen.

The launch of the Vivaro-e is part of Vauxhall’s plan to launch an electrified version of every car and van it sells by 2024. Prices have yet to be confirmed.

It recently announced the new Vauxhall Mokka is to get an electric Mokka-e variant, while the Corsa and Corsa-e recently won the AUTOBEST Best Buy Car in Europe 2020 prize.

