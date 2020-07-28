A compact crossover? How quaint. A premium SUV? Behave. What you really need is a Torsus Terrastorm. This is the minibus for you if your morning commute looks like a Snowrunner challenge.

Like the new Land Rover Defender, the Torsus Terrastorm is built in Slovakia. In common with the new Defender, it has been built to conquer the roughest of terrain. The one big advantage of the Terrastorm is that you can take up to 20 of your mates along for the ride.

Defender versus Terrastorm: it’s the final episode of Game of Thrones the world wanted.

As you can see from the images, the Torsus Terrastorm is based on a Volkswagen Crafter 4Motion. Power is sourced from a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine offered in two guises: 140hp or 176hp. More relevant is the torque, which stands at 251lb ft or 302lb ft, depending on how much shove you need.

You’ve got a choice of a six-speed manual gearbox or an eight-speed automatic transmission.

‘The world’s most inhospitable places’

Torsus says the ‘world’s first production off-road bus’ is designed to ‘transport people and cargo to some of the world’s most inhospitable places’. The Sahara desert, the Amazon rainforest, taking your pals home from ‘Spoons on a Friday night. That kind of thing.

There are two versions available: TT1 Coach and TT2 Nomad. Both include an upgraded chassis, off-road suspension, all-wheel-drive with a locking rear differential, an integrated winch capable of towing up to 5,500kg, side steps and a scratch resistant coating on the lower body panels. There’s also a bespoke Duraluminium skid plate running from the engine and gearbox to the rear diff and fuel tank to protect the vehicle from damage.

The TT2 Nomad – which sounds like something from a future Terminator film – adds a front metal bull-bar, rear light metal grilles, roof rack with integrated lights, spare tyre rack and rear ladder. This is the one to opt for if you fancy creeping up on Audi drivers on the M4 motorway.

The all-important suspension comprises MacPherson struts and Bilstein B6 shocks up front, and leaf springs with Ironman 4×4 Load Plus and optional Profender Dakar shocks at the back. The raised ride height, uprated suspension and 17-inch BF Goodrich All Terrain T/A KO2 tyres give the Terrastorm a ground clearance of 290mm. Still want that Dacia Sandero Stepway?

It comes with a wading depth of 690mm out of the box, but an optional Deep Wave pack enables the Terrastorm to go swimming in 820mm of water. For some context, the new Land Rover Defender offers a wading depth of 900mm.

Inside, the Torus Terrastorm offers accommodation for nine to 20 passengers, with each seat equipped with three-point seatbelts. The driver gets a touchscreen above the infotainment system to control the heating, lighting, air-conditioning and speaker system. You need a speaker when there’s 20 people in the bus with you.

Options include ‘extra active’ seats with five-point harnesses, which are the kind of chairs you’d expect to find The Rock or ‘The Stath’ using in some all-action film franchise. You can also add swivel seats, tables and – best of all – the potential to turn the Torsus Terrastorm into a campervan.

In a move that puts us in mind of the original Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen, Torsus will also convert the Terrastorm into an ambulance or a cargo van. The Medivac is built to EU or local regulations and can be supplied with stretchers, electrical suction units, defibrillators, syringe pumps and electrocardiograph machines.

Not just for working hours

Vakhtang Dzhukashvili, founder and CEO of Torsus, said: “At Torsus, we believe that strong, rugged, commercial vehicles aren’t only for working hours but can be used for fun as well. The Terrastorm aims to break that tradition as we set new standards in this market. We have taken what we know from Praetorian and translated it to a smaller overall footprint, but the dependability and toughness remain. By working with customers and listening to feedback and hearing their problems, we find solutions to create the ultimate off-road minibus.

“Terrastorm is a vehicle that will be at home on the dunes of the Sahara to delivering packages and emergency care work in the mountainous regions. The vehicle is versatile in its configurations, it is always able to offer more capability to serve multiple markets and industries.”

Prices for the Terrastorm start from £52,290, with left- and right-hand-drive deliveries commencing in the autumn. Club together with 20 of your mates and that works out at less than £2,500 each. Time to form an orderly queue?