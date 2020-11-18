The Grand Tour returns on 18 December

The Grand Tour presents: A Massive Hunt will launch globally on Friday 18 December. Here's what you can expect from Amazon's hit show.

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith
The Grand Tour A Massive Hunt

Almost a year since Seaman was released, The Grand Tour is back with another special. Who better than Messrs Clarkson, Hammond and May to provide some light relief?

The Grand Tour presents: A Massive Hunt will launch globally on Friday 18 December. Is this the early Christmas present you were waiting for? It might be a good time to sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime.

Having spent the last special on water, the intrepid landlubbers return to dry ground for A Massive Hunt. Fans of The Grand Tour have been speculating on the cars and who drives what, but the trailer reveals all.

The Amazon artwork shows a heavily modified Ford Focus RS, but a Bentley Continental and Caterham Seven will complete the trio of cars. Who’s driving what? Predictably, May is in the Caterham, Clarkson in the Continental and Hammond in the Focus. It’s fair to say the cars look a little different by the end of the trailer.

Madagascar 3

The Grand Tour returns December 2020

The action takes place on the exotic islands of Reunion and Madagascar. They arrive on Reunion and race on the world’s most expensive piece of tarmac: a ring road built out in the sea. The cars look like they’ve just rolled out of the showroom.

A challenge then propels them across the ocean to Madagascar, where they must tackle the toughest road in the world. By this point, the cars look anything but showroom-fresh.

The stage is set for A Massive Hunt.

All previous episodes of The Grand Tour are available to stream on Amazon Prime. That’s seasons one, two and three, plus The Grand Tour presents: Seaman. There are also a number of James May shows, including Oh Cook, Our Man in Japan and Toy Stories.

Amazon Prime Video costs £5.99 a month. Alternatively, you can sign up for the full Amazon Prime experience, which costs £7.99 a month or £79 a year. A free 30-day trial is available, so time it right and you could watch The Grand Tour presents: A Massive Hunt for nothing.

