Strike action could delay Volkswagen Group cars

Strike action could mean delays to deliveries of Volkswagen Group cars in the opening months of 2020. Two months of strike action are expected at Sheerness docks in Kent, ending in mid-March. Drivers from logistics firm GB Terminals Ltd will be hanging up their keys over pay, reports the Unite union.

With the recent WLTP regulation changes, plus worries over Brexit, extra issues with the movement of cars into the UK are the last thing Volkswagen will have wanted.

When will the strike be happening?

Over the course of the next two months, a series of strikes is scheduled. In January, 24-hour strikes are expected on the 10th, 17th, 24th and 31st. There are also two strikes planned in February, on the 7th and 14th.

Two 48-hour strikes are planned on Feb 20th and 27th. A final four-day strike is due to commence on March 9th.

If you have an order from Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda or Seat due in the coming months, we recommend you press your dealer for updates.

“These strikes will cause serious disruption to Volkswagen Group vehicle deliveries to dealerships across the UK, including new plate models set for release in March,” said Unite regional officer, Philip Silkstone.

The Unite members cast an 84 percent vote in favour of strikes in response to GB Terminals shutting down pay talks.

“The responsibility for this situation lies solely with GB Terminals who will have to explain why its actions have led to disruption and losses for Volkswagen,” Silkstone continued.

“The drivers are simply asking for a pay rise in-line with inflation and do not want to go on strike. It would be in the interests of everyone involved if strike action is avoided. For that to happen GB Terminals needs to come back with a pay offer our members can accept.”