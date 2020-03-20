Speed awareness courses CANCELLED – but you must double-check

Speed awareness and associated driving courses are being delayed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. This follows the suspension of driving and theory tests that we reported yesterday.

So far, we’ve only had it confirmed that courses in Norfolk will be cancelled. It’s definitely worth contacting your local authority, therefore, if you are booked in for a speed awareness course. Don’t simply turn up on the day.

As well as speed awareness, Norfolk Road Safety will not be hosting its What’s Driving Us, Motorway Awareness, Ride or Safe and Considerate Driving courses for the next 12 weeks.

The message we’ve seen reads as follows:

“We are contacting you to advise you that your NDORS course has been cancelled.

“Unfortunately, due to the current situation with coronavirus, all courses for speed awareness… have been suspended for 12 weeks.

“We are working hard with police forces during this time and would ask that you please bear with us until we have further information regarding future bookings.”

Speed course cancellation: will you get points?

You have four months from the date on your letter to complete the course you’re eligible for. Obviously the 12-week period stated in the message we’ve seen equates to three months. That’s a substantial chunk of the leeway time.

We can’t say for certain what cancellations of speed awareness courses mean at this point, in terms of points on your driving licence. Although they shouldn’t translate into an automatic addition of points, it’s worth contacting the course provider and local constabulary that issued your penalty.

The message goes on to give the option of a full refund for the course, which you can request via email. However, if you do so, your details will be ‘passed back to the police’.