September new car sales fall to 1999 levels

An expected boost in new car registrations failed to materialise in September 2020, with the worst sales since 1999.

Richard Aucock
Citroen new car dealer

New car registrations failed to recover in the key September sales month with 4.4 percent fewer cars leaving retailer showrooms than the previous year.

This takes registrations down to a level last seen in 1999.

Fewer than 330,000 new cars were registered, making it two months of decline in a row following a post-lockdown recovery in July.

September 2020 registrations were almost 16 percent lower than the 10-year average for the month.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders now warns the UK automotive industry is facing lost revenue of more than £21 billion by the end of 2020.

More than 615,000 fewer new cars have been registered so far this year compared to 2019.

“During a torrid year, the automotive industry has demonstrated incredible resilience, but this is not a recovery,” said SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes.

“Despite the boost of a new registration plate, new model introductions and attractive offers, this is still the poorest September since the two-plate system was introduced in 1999.

“Unless the pandemic is controlled and economy-wide consumer and business confidence rebuilt, the short-term future looks very challenging indeed.”

Electric charge

100% zero emissions electric cars were a rare highlight. Almost 22,000 were registered in September alone: a 184 percent increase on 2019.

Pure electric cars took a 6.7 percent market share. Almost 67,000 battery electric cars have now been sold so far in 2020.

“It is the first time more than 20,000 new electric cars have been registered in a single month,” said automotive analyst Matthias Schmidt.

“This has been driven by the Benefit in Kind change earlier this year, the registration plate changeover, the arrival of new models and Tesla’s end-of-quarter push.”

Add in plug-in hybrids, said Mr Schmidt, and every 1 in 10 vehicles registered in the UK last month was a plug-in.

Top 10 best selling cars: September 2020

1: Vauxhall Corsa

2: Ford Fiesta

3: Mercedes-Benz A-Class

4: Volkswagen Polo

5: Volkswagen Golf

6: Nissan Qashqai

7: Ford Puma

8: Mini

9: Volvo XC40

10: Ford Focus

ALSO READ

Generation Z’s interest in cars doubles due to Covid

Support for struggling car finance customers is extended

Car industry says scrappage-style stimulus now ‘critical’

Related Articles

Car News

Highways England reveals high-tech new gritters

Richard Aucock - 0
A total of 93 'state of the art' new gritters will assist with winter road conditions and keep traffic moving in severe weather.
Read more
Car News

New Covid health app is McLaren Racing-approved

Richard Aucock - 0
The Guestia app is being used by the McLaren F1 to keep its team personnel safe and the creators now aim to do the same for race spectators
Read more
Car News

Generation Z’s interest in cars doubles due to Covid

Richard Aucock - 0
Auto Trader has seen a significant increase in 18-24 year olds searching for new and used cars since the Covid pandemic began.
Read more
Richard Aucockhttps://www.motoringresearch.com/
I'm director at Motoring Research. I run a bit, cycle a bit, have a huge love for the automotive industry.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

New Covid health app is McLaren Racing-approved

Car News Richard Aucock - 0
The Guestia app is being used by the McLaren F1 to keep its team personnel safe and the creators now aim to do the same for race spectators
Read more

Generation Z’s interest in cars doubles due to Covid

Car News Richard Aucock - 0
Auto Trader has seen a significant increase in 18-24 year olds searching for new and used cars since the Covid pandemic began.
Read more

Euro NCAP launches new Assisted Driving rating

Car News Richard Aucock - 0
Thatcham Research and Euro NCAP have teamed up to introduce a new assessment that ranks assisted driving safety technology alongside traditional star ratings
Read more

How to sanitise your car

Advice Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Keeping your car sanitised helps prevent the spread of viruses. We explain where and how you should clean your car.
Read more

News

Driving tips from the man who coaches F1 racing stars

Ethan Jupp - 0
Rob Wilson teaches new techniques to driving heroes from Formula One, Indycar, WRC and more. Can he make us go any faster?
Read more

Revealed: Europe’s most popular compact SUVs

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 1
Figures reveal the compact SUVs that are being bought across Europe right now
Read more

World’s largest collection of classic Fords to hit the block

John Moroney - 0
Bid for one man's array of more than 200 vehicles
Read more

Features

BP to install 200 rapid EV chargers at pubs and restaurants

Ethan Jupp - 0
Energy company BP Chargemaster has announced that it will install up to 200 electric car chargers at Mitchells and Butlers sites across the UK.
Read more

Hyundai’s luxury Genesis brand launches in Australia

John Redfern - 0
Two saloons are first offerings to wear the Korean company’s premium badge in right-hand drive
Read more

Amazon Music comes to Audi

Richard Aucock - 0
Audi connect services now offers the Amazon Music streaming service
Read more

Reviews

How to protect your car during the COVID-19 lockdown

Ethan Jupp - 0
The UK's coronavirus lockdown may mean your car isn't being driven. Here's how to keep it safe and roadworthy for when you need it.
Read more

Car dashboard warning lights: what do they mean?

Andrew Brady - 1
Here's what the warning lights on your car dashboard are telling you. Pay attention, or your car could fail its MOT – or much worse.
Read more

When is the best time to renew your car insurance?

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Using data provided by a leading price comparison website, we reveal the best time to renew your car insurance – and why auto-renewing is a bad idea.
Read more

Advice

What is ICEing and why does it annoy electric car owners?

Ethan Jupp - 0
You’d be forgiven for not being familiar with the term ICEing, let alone how to avoid it. So here's an explanation to get you up to speed.
Read more

8 essential tips for driving aboard this summer

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Goodyear has issued its top tips for driving abroad this summer, including insurance, safety, speed limits and which side of the road to drive on.
Read more

How to kill coronavirus in your car in seven minutes

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 2
The CV1 Shot comes in a canister and costs £9.99. By placing it in your car's passenger footwell, you can neutralise coronavirus in just seven minutes.
Read more