Amazing collection of almost 100 vehicles set for Essen auction next month

Auction house RM Sotheby’s has announced an incredible collection will be heading for sale at next month’s Techno Classica event in Essen, Germany.

The gigantic ensemble of almost 100 cars have been curated by Marcel Petitjean, a French former racing driver and prolific car collector.

Spanning a time period from the 1950s, through until the 1990s, with major manufacturers from across the globe included in a diverse portfolio.

Major marques for collectors

With all lots selling at no reserve, one of the most appealing to collectors is likely to be the 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster. Already a desirable classic, this car is noted to be one of only 30 delivered with racing-inspired knock-off wheels.

An estimated sale price of €800,000 to €1.1 million ($870,000 to $1.2 million / £675,000 to £920,000) is boosted by the special collectible rims.

A Porsche 904 GTS, similar to the cars raced by Petitjean in the 1960s, will be another potential major seller in Essen. RM Sotheby’s estimates a sale price of €700,000 to €900,000 ($760,000 to $980,000 / £590,000 to £760,000) for the rare Porsche.

Rare and original models

Marcel Petitjean raced in various competitions across Europen in the 1960s and 1970s. Following his retirement from racing, he began amassing his substantial collection of cars.

Petitjean’s original plan was to open a motoring museum, near his home in Strasbourg, France. Although the museum was never created, Petitjean continued to collect and store the numerous vehicles.

RM Sotheby’s notes that cars have never been restored, and therefore in original condition. Many have not been used for decades, meaning some work may be needed to get them back on the road.

All to be sold without reserve

Oliver Camelin, Car Specialist, RM Sotheby’s Europe, commented that: “Monsieur Petitjean has put together an incredibly diverse and yet focused collection, with something for every kind of bidder, from desirable entry-level classics through to highly collectable staples of the market and quirky rarities.“

Camelin added that the lack of a reserve for all cars means the collection should invite “bidding from a range of suitors, whether they are seasoned collectors or first-time auction goers.”

The RM Sotheby’s Essen auction runs for two days, with the Petitjean Collection cars set to be sold on Thursday 26th March.

The Petitjean Collection Highlights

Italy – 31 cars

1979 Lamborghini Countach LP400 S

1970 Lamborghini Islero 400GTS

1971 De Tomaso Mangusta

1969 Maserati Ghibli 4.7 Coupe

1964 Maserati 3500 GTi

United Kingdom – 34 cars

1958 Aston Martin DB2/4 Drophead Coupe

1981 Aston Martin V8 Volante

1966 Aston Martin DB6 Saloon

1973 Jaguar E-Type Series 3 V-12

1963 Jaguar E-Type Series 3 V-12 Fixed Head Coupe

Germany – 17 cars

1956 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL

1960 Porsche 356 B Cabriolet

1987 Porsche 911 Turbo

1973 BMW 3.0 CSi

1974 Bitter CD

Others (Renault, Citroën, Chevrolet, Ford, DeLorean, and more)