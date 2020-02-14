Peugeot e-208 goes far enough for long-distance couples

New research by Peugeot has found that most long-distance relationships could be bridged by the new Peugeot e-208 and its 217-mile range.

It found that of the 1,500 long-distance relationships it researched, 75 percent are less than 200 miles apart. Long-distance travel for your significant other can get expensive, especially given that Peugeot’s research found that couples meet up an average of 21 times a year, including Valentine’s Day. Around a third of respondents said that a long-distance romantic rendezvous had to be put on ice because of limited funds.

In fuel costs, that would mount up significantly. Over an average distance of 145 miles, petrol and diesel drivers would spend a respective £16.50 and £14.90 for a round trip. Over a year, that’s £346.35 and £312.70. This, based on average fuel consumption of 50.5mpg and 57.9mpg.

By switching to the e-208, a 145-mile journey would use 33.4kWh of electricity, at a value of £5.18 when plugged into a home charge point. Over the course of a year, for the same amount of travel, an e-208 would cost long-distance lovers just £108.72. That’s a saving of £200, to be put towards grand gestures and dates.

Furthermore, Peugeot’s new scheme with Polar plus could save couples even more, at least for the first six months of ownership. Buyers of electrified Peugeot models will have access to 4,500 charging stations distributing free electricity, for six months.

“Electric cars could be the solution to three-quarters of all long-distance couples in the UK,” said David Peel, managing director of Peugeot UK.

“To help keep driving costs even lower, Peugeot is collaborating with Polar Plus, the UK’s largest public charging network, to give new Peugeot electric or plug-in hybrid car drivers a six-month free subscription to the Polar Plus network.”