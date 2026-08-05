The Audi A2 returns as an EV – and the most efficient Audi ever

The Audi A2 has been reinvented as an EV. And a focus on aerodynamics and loss-free driving tech makes it the firm's most efficient car yet.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock
2026 Audi A2 e-tron efficiency

The new Audi A2 E-tron reinvents a ground-breaking model from the early 2000s. And the compact EV is set to become Audi’s most efficient car ever.

Shown here wearing mild camouflage ahead of its debut this autumn, Audi says the new A2 is capable of driving 4.85 miles for every single kWh of energy in its battery.

Such efficiency will place the new Audi A2 E-tron right up with the most economical EVs, such as the Tesla Model 3.

That 4.85 miles/kWh figure is for the model fitted with the tailor-made efficiency package, which will maximise the Audi A2 E-tron’s aerodynamic performance.

2026 Audi A2 e-tron efficiency

The efficiency pack includes air curtains, an active cool-air intake and so-called ‘gap-reducers’: aerodynamic elements in the wheel trims that narrow the gap between tyre and wheelarch.

All these measures act to smooth airflow and reduce turbulence, in turn reducing drag and boosting efficiency.

Indeed, with a drag coefficient of 0.24, the new A2 E-tron will be Audi’s most aerodynamic car. An optimised drive system is also 10 percent more efficient than its existing EVs.

Optimised for efficiency

2026 Audi A2 e-tron efficiency

Audi has used silicon carbide semiconductors in the power electronics, optimised the electric motor and even specified a new low-friction oil for the transmission. There is a tall, motorway-friendly gear ratio, too.

All these efficiency measures aim to bring the principles of the pioneering original Audi A2 into the modern era, creating a standout new EV to take on an ever-growing number of rivals.

The new Audi A2 E-tron will use lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery tech. This contains fewer rare earth materials and is much more resilient to regular charging to 100 percent.

The German firm claims the battery achieves nearly 90 percent charging efficiency via a home wallbox – ‘which means less energy lost and more consistent charging behaviour day-to-day’.

New Audi A2 in the UK

2026 Audi A2 e-tron efficiency

The covers will be pulled off the new Audi A2 E-tron later this year, with a possible public debut at the Paris Motor Show in October. Entering the small SUV sector, it will take on models such as the related Volkswagen ID. 3 Neo.

Audi has high hopes for the new A2 E-tron, talking of five-figure annual sales here in the UK. An efficient new car that may become a familiar sight on British roads, then.

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Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

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