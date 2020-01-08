MPs join zero-emission Christmas tree collection team

One of the big jobs for the new year is taking down the Christmas tree and getting rid of it. Go Ultra Low has been helping take those trees off people’s hands emissions for FREE – with the help of none other than the Secretary of State, Grant Shapps. He was joined by Minister of State, George Freeman.

Go Ultra Low now has a fleet of electric vehicles across the country running this service, in its ‘Clean Start to 2020’ campaign.

It’s designed to help promote sustainable choices in the new year, after the festive season has drawn to a close.

With the support of the SMMT, as well as the Government Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV), the campaign has some clout. Go Ultra Low’s ambassador, TV personality and presenter Ben Fogle (pictured above with Shapps), also took to the road to liberate people of their Christmas trees.

Citroen has got in on the action too, supporting Go Ultra Low’s Clean Start to 2020 initiative with its Berlingo Electric van. The van started out doing the rounds in Birmingham on 7 January, demonstrating the capabilities of Citroen’s EV offering, before moving on to other regions throughout the week.

As with many brands, 2020 will be a big year for Citroen in the EV marketplace, as it progresses its electrification strategy. All-electric and plug-in hybrid variants of multiple Citroen models will be coming to market this year.

This includes an electric LCV offensive, with models like the all-electric Dispatch to launch later this year. By 2021, all-electric Dispatch, Relay and Berlingo models will all be available.