Motorists in Wolverhampton are the slowest drivers in the UK

Forty percent of motorists in Wolverhampton regularly drive under the speed limit. This is according to a study of 1,800 British drivers.

Does this mean the people of Wolverhampton are the slowest in the country? The company behind the research certainly thinks so, although on the flipside, it could mean that 60 percent of motorists regularly drive over the speed limit.

Wolverhampton tops the table, ahead of Brighton (33 percent), Durham (30 percent), Aberdeen (25 percent) and Sunderland (25 percent).

At the other end of the spectrum, 33 percent of drivers in Bristol and Portsmouth admit to speeding on a regular basis. This makes them the ‘speediest’ cities in the UK, according to Webuyanycar.com, the company behind the research.

Richard Evans, head of technical services at Webuyanycar.com, said: “It’s great to see how many British motorists are conservative with their speed and are safety conscious behind the wheel. It’s also reassuring to see the majority of drivers always adhere to the rules of the road.”

Top ten slowest drivers in the UK

Wolverhampton (40 percent) Brighton (33 percent) Durham (30 percent) Aberdeen (25 percent) Sunderland (25 percent) Oxford (20 percent) Birmingham (17 percent) Derby (17 percent) Lincoln (17 percent) Leicester (13 percent)

Figures based on the percentage of motorists who routinely drive under the speed limit.

Other findings from the study

The study named Exeter as the most scenic city for a drive, as voted for by local residents. The Devon capital was followed by Aberdeen and Bath.

Drivers in Exeter are also the most confident, with 57 percent of the motorists in the city rating their driving skills as ‘excellent’. This compares to a national average of 27 percent.

Finally, 12 percent of the motorists polled said that Sunday drivers frustrate them, with a quarter claiming that they “hate how they slow traffic down”.

Four percent even believe that Sunday drivers should be banned. This would be bad for sales of the Honda Jazz.

ALSO READ

The cheapest new cars on sale in 2020

These are the slowest motorways in England

What to do if you can’t find your driving licence