Mitsubishi offers 10,000 miles of free charging for Outlander PHEV

Mitsubishi has teamed up with OVO Energy to provide Outlander PHEV buyers who register their cars between February 1 and March 31 2020 with 10,000 miles’ worth of free electricity.

There is a catch, though. The deal only applies if the buyer of the plug-in Outlander switches their domestic electricity supply. OVO’s ‘EV Everywhere’ bundle gets customers £20 a month added to their account for 24 months. 

In addition to this, buyers can also choose a charging solution that suits them. Opt for a free OVO Smart Charger, worth £400 with a grant. Or get Polar Plus membership, worth £188 over two years, as part of the Energy Everywhere bundle.

“Driving a Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV already brings significant environmental benefits, but this offer goes the extra mile – or 10,000 miles, to be exact,” said Rob Lindley, MD of Mitsubishi UK.

“Only by partnering with OVO Energy could we make such a bold offer and we hope it will successfully drive our shared ambitions of making transport in the UK more sustainable as quickly as possible.”

Mitsubishi reckons the average round-trip for a commute is 20 miles. In theory, purely for commuting, you’d never have to fire up the petrol engine on an Outlander PHEV, which is rated for 28 miles in electric-only mode. 

Added appeal for PHEV drivers is much-needed, however, following their exclusion from the government’s £3,500 Plug-in Car Grant last year.

