London Congestion Charge and ULEZ return from Monday 18 May

The London Congestion Charge and Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) will be reintroduced from Monday 18 May as Transport for London phases out emergency coronavirus measures.

Both charges were dropped on March 23 to help key workers get to work while avoiding public transport.

Car parking restrictions were relaxed during this period, too.

The Evening Standard reports the reintroduction of the charges comes two weeks earlier than planned.

The newspaper also says the Congestion Charge will be increased from £11.50 to £15 from June 22.

It will be enforced seven days a week, rather than only on weekdays, and operating hours in the evening will be extended from 6pm to 10pm.

The morning enforcement start-time of 7am will remain.

The changes follow the agreement of a £1.6 billion government support package for Transport for London, whose finances have been hit by a plunge in passenger numbers during the coronavirus crisis.

“Enormous challenges remain,” said London Transport Commissioner Mike Brown, “including agreeing longer term sustainable funding for transport in the capital.”

