Lewis Hamilton pledges £380,000 to Australian fire charities

Lewis Hamilton says he will donate more than £380,000 ($500,000) to support fire relief in Australia. The money is intended for fire service and animal welfare charities working at the front line of recent bush blazes.

Hamilton joins actor Chris Hemsworth and rock band Metallica in donating to the cause. The Australian-born Renault F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has reached out on social media, too – highlighting the plight of his home nation.

The fires have ravaged the Australian bush, destroying more than six million hectares of land and taking 27 lives so far. Around 1,300 homes in New South Wales alone have been destroyed.

Hamilton’s £383,000 donation will be distributed between WWF Australia, WIRES Wildlife Rescue and the rural fire service. He announced his donation in a post on Instagram, saying: “It saddens me deeply to know that over 1 billion animals in Australia died a painful death, no way out, not their fault.

“My love of animals is no secret and I can’t help but grieve for the defenceless animals thought to have died so far, pushing certain species closer to extinction… Keep fighting Australia. I’ve spent some time speaking to people in Australia who are working at the heart of this and I’m filled with admiration for everything they are doing.

“I’m donating $500K to support @wireswildliferescue @wwf_australia and the Rural Fire Services. If you are able and haven’t already, you can donate too. Every little helps.”