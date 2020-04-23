Parking problem? New insurance offer covers scratches and dents

An insurance company has teamed up with a scratch and dent repair business to offer a new minor restoration service.

ChipsAway uses small to medium repair technology (SMART) to remove chips, scuffs, scratches and dents from vehicle bodywork.

The new partnership allows insurance policyholders to claim up to three times a year for minor repairs. It went live this week, with prices starting from £15 a month.

Although ChipsAway fees vary according to the damage, the company’s website quotes prices ranging from £70 to around £500 plus VAT.

In one example, a customer was quoted £3,200 for repairs to a Tesla. ChipsAway completed the job for £516 including VAT.

Not every job can completed using the SMART technique, but if the insurance cover costs £180 a year, it could be a worthwhile investment, especially if you live in a city – or are prone to parking mishaps.

There’s also the bonus of the work being completed at home, rather than the car having to visit a bodyshop for repairs. The service is available to customers in England, Wales and Scotland.

The Stubben Edge website claims the offering could save motorists up to £250 each time they claim.

‘Three claims during the policy year’

Stubben Edge deputy managing director Karen Barretto said: “Policyholders will be able to benefit from up to three claims during the policy year plus access the SMART rewards club, which will give them access to exclusive discounts and benefits from national retailers – offering great savings on motor-related services, food and fashion.”

ChipsAway managing director Tim Harris added: “Most repairs can be completed in under three hours at the motorists home or office, ensuring maximum convenience for customers. ChipsAway also has a lifetime of ownership guarantee, so customers can be confident they will be getting the best service possible.”

“ChipsAway is very pleased to be working with Stubben Edge and look forward to building the best SMART insurance offer for UK car owners.”

