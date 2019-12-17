How to pack your car effectively for Christmas

Christmas for many means packing up your family and hitting the road. However, it’s not just people your car needs to carry, but presents, food and all the essentials for a road-trip. New research by Nissan has found 65 percent of people find loading a car for Christmas stressful.

Indeed, one in four say they would rather cancel Christmas than face packing the car. And 68 percent say their number-one worry is boot space. Many find the packing process more stressful than wrapping presents.

Nissan has teamed up with packing expert Kate Simon to develop a six-step guide. So, how do you maximise the space you have?

How to pack your car efficiently

1. Trial runs

Apparently, 36 percent of Brits already do this to prepare for the packing nightmare. Filling a boot is like playing Tetris. It’s about knowing the container, what fits and what doesn’t. This leads into the second point…

2. Know your boot

For the best chance of a packing win, it helps to know your boot. Find out its dimensions and keep them in mind when buying cases.

Pack efficiently

Roll, don’t fold. That’s the advice when it comes to clothes. Stuff your shoes with your socks and underwear. You’ll be surprised how much space you save.

Share cases

That means you may be able to share cases. If you can reduce your packing from a case per parent down to a case for you both, plus a case for two or more children, that potentially halves the amount you need to carry.

Prioritise

Decide what you absolutely do and do not need to take. Then, get the most important stuff in first. Once the essentials are in, you can start chipping away at the superficial stuff.

“Christmas preparation can be stressful, and often the need to pack up the car to visit family can only makes things worse,” said Kate Simon.

“Packing for the family road-trip, where lifelong memories will be made, should be a fun activity for all to get involved in.”