Gran Turismo Sport adds new cars and extra circuit for Christmas

Gran Turismo Sport developer Polyphony Digital has confirmed the new content to be added to the Sony PlayStation racing game this month.

As part of Update 1.53, GT Sport players will get access to seven new cars, along with the chance to race at a familiar venue again.

The update is the latest in the series of free additional content for Gran Turismo Sport, which has doubled the number of cars initially available in the game.

Time to expand the (virtual) garage again

Taking a starring role in the list of cars being added for December 2019 is the 2017 Ford GT. The second-generation of Ford’s mid-engined supercar made a debut in the rival Microsoft Forza Motorsport series.

However, the 647 horsepower machine is now finally on the PlayStation, along with six further cars added. The full lists consists of:

2017 Ford GT,

1995 Porsche 911 Carrera RS Clubsport

2013 Toyota Crown Athlete G

2013 Toyota Crown Athlete G Safety Car

1983 Volkswagen Golf GTI

Renault Sport Megane R.S. Trophy Safety Car

Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Safety Car

All the cars are now available to use in Gran Turismo Sport, with the rare Porsche 911 Carrera RS Clubsport likely to be a popular addition.

Prepare for the Corkscrew

Long-time Gran Turismo fans will also be pleased to see the return of one of the most popular real-world race circuits to the PlayStation.

The Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, to use its full title, has been included in the Gran Turismo series since 1999. Despite Gran Turismo Sport first launching in October 2017, the California race track only now makes its virtual debut.

Players are likely to have found it worth the wait, with the chance to tackle the challenging twists and turns in the latest machinery. The dramatic change in elevation through the rollercoaster-like Corkscrew will certainly bring back memories.

More challenges and competitions

In keeping with previous updates, Polyphony Digital has also added a range of new races to various league competitions in Gran Turismo Sport.

For December 2019, these include:

Beginner League – two new rounds added to the Z Heritage

Amateur League – two new rounds added to the Super Formula Championships

Professional League – two new rounds added to the Midship Challenge

Endurance League – one new round added to the Gr.1 Prototype Endurance Series

Update 1.53 was released on Tuesday December 17th, and also includes Laguna Seca as an environment for in-game photography.