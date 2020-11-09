First BAC Mono R revealed with Wipeout livery

“OH MY GOD THEY MADE A BAC MONO WITH A WIPEOUT-THEMED LIVERY!!!!”

That’s a tweet from motoring journalist Matt Hardigree. We couldn’t have put it better ourselves. We’ve also retained Matt’s use of uppercase and no fewer than four exclamation marks. Heck, we need more positivity in 2020. Go Matt. More importantly, GO BAC!!!!

Digital Spy refers to Wipeout – officially WipEout – as a ‘zero-gravity racer set in the year 2052, where traditional Formula 1 has been replaced by a high-tech successor. Breakneck speed and weapons-based combat were the sport’s standout features, and the action was set against a blistering soundtrack.’

We can’t think of many PlayStation games more suitable for the BAC Mono R. It’s lighter and more powerful than the ‘standard’ Mono, weighing in at just 555kg. It’ll hit 60mph in just 2.5 seconds, before hurtling to a top speed of 170mph. Not bad for a car powered by the same 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine you’ll find in a humble Ford Focus.

If Wipeout was a good game, the marketing was even better. At a time when licensed music was a rarity in the gaming industry, Sony used its commercial might to secure a formidable track listing. Orbital, Leftfield and Chemical Brothers were there at the start, with the likes of Fluke, Underworld and The Prodigy following in sequels.

Cleverly, PlayStation consoles were connected to televisions in nightclubs across the UK. It meant that you could play Wipeout with your own chemical brothers. Drugged up, loved up or just lost in music, Wipeout was the best game for a long weekender. Go out and have a good, good time.

Set FEISAR to stun

The first-ever BAC Mono R pays homage to FEISAR (Federal European Industrial Science and Research). It’s one of the most recognisable teams across the Wipeout series, famous for its blue, yellow and white colour scheme. The masking and painting process took over 10 days to complete, with over 400 complex painted graphics spread across the body.

You don’t have to be a gamer to appreciate the FEISAR BAC Mono R. Frankly, four exclamation marks aren’t enough.

The team at BAC met with Wipeout creator and designer Nick Burcombe and graphic designer Eddie Wainwright to bring the idea to life. In the past, Burcombe has said: “It’s only really many years later when you have the benefit of hindsight that you look at the idea, the art direction, the soundtrack, the platform… and it’s all just perfect timing. Those moments don’t come along very often.”

The Wipeout-inspired Mono R is the first of only 30 cars that will be delivered around the world. The lucky owner of car number one said: “When playing Wipeout on the PlayStation, I often dreamt of one day being able to fly around different race tracks for real in my own FEISAR ship.

‘Frankly outrageous’

“It’s not quite anti-gravity racing… but the frankly outrageous Mono R gives me the exact same sensation. It’s a true feat of engineering, technology and design – and with the way it looks, it certainly wouldn’t be out of place in any Wipeout game!”

Ian Briggs, co-Founder and design director at BAC, added: “Mono R is a very special supercar – a record-breaking, bar-setting, super-exclusive model the likes of which the world has never seen before. It’s only fitting, then, that the first car to leave the BAC factory is one of the most special we’ve ever produced.

“As always, the BAC design team left no stone unturned when it came to creating the perfect livery and it was a true pleasure working with Nick and Eddie bringing their genius to life. We’re no strangers to turning heads with our supercars, but R number one may just turn more heads than ever.”

