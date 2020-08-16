‘Bargain’ Ferrari 599 GTB owned by music legend Eric Clapton for sale

A Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano owned by music icon Eric Clapton has been listed for sale on Auto Trader.

The blues guitarist, nicknamed ‘Slowhand’ is known for his extensive collection of cars, including his bespoke Ferrari SP12 EPC.

However, Clapton has recently been reducing the number of cars in his garage. The 599 GTB currently advertised follows the sale of his Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera.

One More Car, One More Rider

Introduced in 2006, the front-engined 599 GTB is powered by a 6.0-litre V12. Producing 620 hp and 448 lb-ft of torque, the 599 can accelerate from 0-62 mph in 3.2 seconds. Top speed is a considerable 205 mph.

The 599 GTB was notable for being the last V12-powered Ferrari GT to be offered with a manual gearbox. However, like all but 30 599 GTBs, Clapton’s car is fitted with the paddleshift F1 SuperFast transmission.

Having spent a rumoured £3 million on his unique SP12 EPC, Clapton is no stranger to custom orders. This 599 GTB is painted in Nero Daytona, with the 20-inch Monolitic alloy wheels also painted black.

No Reason to Cry

Clapton picked yellow calipers for the carbon ceramic brakes, along with having Scuderia shield badges fitted to the exterior. Front and rear parking sensors are also included.

The interior is finished in Castoror Light Brown leather, with carbon fibre trim used to finish the dashboard. Leather also covers the headlining, parcel shelf, and the backs of the electrically adjustable front seats.

Multimedia features consist of a Bose HiFi, satellite navigation, and a six CD changer. A Navtrak vehicle tracking system was also installed when new.

A journeyman at heart

Despite Clapton’s substantial car collection, he has clearly made use of the 599 GTB during his ownership. The odometer currently shows 23,595 miles, indicating it has not lived a life permanently indoors.

When new, prices for the 599 GTB Fiorano began at more than £170,000. The options specified by Clapton will have pushed the list price substantially higher.

Supercar specialist GVE London is asking £89,900 for Eric’s Ferrari. Given the celebrity ownership, and the sheer level of performance, it appears something of a bargain.

