DVLA warns of ‘significant delays’ for motorists

The DVLA has warned drivers using its services to expect ‘significant delays’ during the coronavirus crisis.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) maintains the registration and licensing of drivers and vehicles, and the collection of road tax (VED).

Yesterday, the organisation tweeted: “There are significant delays in processing applications and returning ID documents, please bear with us and do not contact us for an update.”

Over the weekend, the DVLA advised motorists not to send in any paper applications until further notice. In a subsequent tweet, drivers are advised that VED refunds are being processed as normal. Many drivers have opted to take their cars off the road during the lockdown, registering the car with a Statutory Off Road Notification (SORN).

Motorists get a refund for any full months of remaining tax, so there’s likely to be a spike in the number of SORN applications this week. Click here to tell the DVLA you’re taking your car off the road.

Services for key workers

Although the driver and vehicle services can be accessed via the DVLA website, only key workers can speak to the contact centre. Key workers with an urgent query can contact the call centre between the hours of 10am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.

The DVLA’s contact centre will be closed on Friday 8 May 2020 because of a Bank Holiday. The contact centre will also be closed on Saturday 9 May and Sunday 10 May, reopening again on Monday 11 May at 10am.

The early May Bank Holiday has moved to Friday 8 May 2020 to coincide with Victory in Europe Day (VE Day). When announcing the change, business secretary Greg Clark said: “It will ensure as many people as possible have the opportunity to remember and honour our heroes of the Second World War and reflect on the sacrifices of a generation.”

