Coronavirus: MG donates 100 ZS EVs to the NHS

MG is donating 100 MG ZS EVs to the NHS, as it joins the fight against the coronavirus. It will be distributing the fully-electric models to NHS agencies across the UK.

The cars will be supplied by MG’s nationwide dealer network and will be in use for six months, for free.

This fleet of ZS EVs will be put to work, helping key workers in their travels. The first six cars have already been delivered to the Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Trust, as supplied by MG Dealer Chorley Group.

“As a proud British brand, MG is more than just a car manufacturer,” said Daniel Gregorious, head of sales and marketing at MG Motor UK.

“Together with our dealer network, we want to do our bit to help the country to come through this uncertain time. By providing 100 electric cars to our NHS heroes, we hope that we will help to keep healthcare moving so that as many people as possible can receive the support they need.

“It’s also our way of saying thank you to those selfless people who work so hard to keep us all safe”.

Many car manufacturers have been joining the effort against coronavirus. While MG’s contribution is akin to ‘boots on the ground’, companies like Vauxhall, Nissan and McLaren are working on ventilator supply. Nissan and Vauxhall will be producing them, while McLaren has been on design duty.

MG launched the ZS EV last year, pitching it as the ‘first truly affordable family electric car’. However, MG’s £3,500 contribution has elapsed, as has the old plug-in grant. With the new £3,000 grant, it’s now £25,495. Still quite impressive for an electric family crossover good for 163 miles of range.