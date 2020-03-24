Celebrity classic cars for sale in lockdown auction

Classic Car Auctions’ sale this Saturday will include cars formerly owned by Rowan Atkinson, Jay Kay and Mike Brewer. And, in times of quarantine and lockdown, you can now place your bids online.

“These are very tough times for everyone and we are delighted that these cars are being offered in our virtual sale,” said Gary Dunne of Classic Car Auctions.

“The trust our vendors have placed in us as we have developed our sale over the last seven days is amazing. We are really looking forward to Saturday’s sale.”

Rowan Atkinson’s 1993 Mercedes 500E

So, what cars are on offer? We’ll start with Mr Bean’s monster Merc. Yes, Rowan Atkinson’s muscle-bound Mercedes-Benz 500E is up for grabs. This pre-AMG Mercedes super-saloon dates back to 1993 and is offered with no reserve.

It’s described as a ‘superb example’, presented in Nautic Blue and the fourth that Rowan Atkinson has sold. It was first sold in Japan when new, but came to the UK in 2015 with a full folder of Japanese service history. On the inside, the woodwork and seats have been restored.

Rowan spoke of his specific attraction to the colour, saying “I have owned four different 500Es over the years and this colour scheme is, to me, by far the most attractive”.

Jay Kay’s first car: 1972 BMW 1602

CCA will also be offering for sale the car that Jamiroquai frontman Jay Kay learned to drive in. This 1972 BMW 1602 is thought to be where a lot of the band’s original music was first conceptualised.

He initially put 30,000 miles on the car, having bought it with 22,000 on the clock, before selling it to a band-mate. He then bought the car back 10 years ago. It’s in unrestored condition, with Jay unable to find time for the planned work.

The BMW is available at no reserve, but if you miss out there will be another chance at some four-wheeled Jay Kay automobilia. The rocker’s old Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow, recently restored, will also be for sale.

Mike Brewer’s 1968 Chevrolet Camaro

It’s no secret that Mike Brewer of Wheeler Dealers has a soft spot for American muscle. This Chevrolet Camaro is further proof of that.

The 1968 Camaro SS has been fully restored, with Mike spending £40,000, which includes the fitment of an uprated 410hp engine. The whole car can be yours for between £50,000 and £60,000.